#2 Sebastien Racine Talks about His Perfect Week at the TransCan | KTM Canada

2 Sebastien Racine Talks about His Perfect Week at the TransCan | KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Presented by KTM Canada

We have a chat with #2 Sebastien Racine from Casselman, Ontario, after his 2020 TransCan at Walton Raceway where he went 9 for 9 and won the Fox Bronze Boot.

Presented by KTM Canada