Faces at the Races | Sand Del Lee 2 | Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

We were back at Sand Del Lee just outside Ottawa, Ontario, for the final round of the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour Canadian MX Nationals. Complications at Deschambault required some last-minute shuffling and the gang at SDL put on another national just one week after Round 4.

Let’s have a fun look at some of the non-racing action from Round 5 with another instalment of ‘Faces at the Races.’

Hang on, let’s make sure everyone is ready, first…

“Uh, Roger, we’re ready to begin when you are…”

The best race days start out with a nice cup of coffee. Dominique Petruska agrees.

Anyone else catch themselves singing one of Dave Bell’s musical gems at home this week? Just let it run out of gas, Dave! lol

Kind of like how we hate it when a Canadian goes south and does miserably at a one-off AMA National or Supercross, we didn’t really get to see what Jeremy Medaglia has left in his racing tank at Sand Del Lee.

Motocross is usually handed dow from generation to generation. I have some concerns about that probable right foot over-pronation though.

Artsy (?) 100% product shot.

Artsy Atlas Brace shot in the Monster Kawasaki Pro Circuit pit. I was stealing a nice cup of coffee, so this was the least I could do.

Tyler Medaglia telling a wild fish tale, no doubt.

Eve Brodeur ready to cap off a perfect season.

Frog.

Bob Hope for Texaco. (Google it, Bowker!)

Like I’ve said before, believe it or not, this is a huge part of racing you miss when you stop.

If Ani Ferguson continues racing, she is a future multi-time champ.

I still don’t know if this is serious or a Jeremy Megrath joke on #409 Brenna Schofield’s helmet.

I guess you’re not allowed to take a rolling start at the gate anymore…

Paul Kingsley runs out of the way after #33 Malia Garant gets completely taken out on the start straight.

Yep, nobody is going to argue this.

Eve trying out the My Pitboard system.

Coffee or no coffee, Dylan Wright had a good day on Sunday.

Bryan Cormier and his 1993 YZ…f

#942 Preston Masciangelo didn’t have the greatest day, but he’s just getting started.

Booger giving instructions to Lane in ‘Better Off Dead’ comes to mind. Yes, again!

OK, one more.

He may not have won any of the battles, but he won the war!

Westen will defend the title in 2021 but with 25 more cc’s.

Sebastien Racine will likely be racing Pro/Am, not the FXR Pre Mix next year, so everyone should be safe.

I waited for tears that never came. Sounds like a country song lyric! Dave, did you play that one?

Flip flops.

Cale Foster putting his back into it.

Parachutes only work when they’re open, Shawn Maffenbeier.

I don’t have a fisheye lens like James Lissimore, but I still like the shot.

Once Jess Pettis moves up to the 450 class, who steps in? Tanner Ward has an idea.

Matt Deroy is fun to watch at the gate. He creates masterpieces.

When Ryan Surratt uncovers his eyes, he’ll be at an off-road race in Idaho.

Hey, Casey Keast, what position will you be in when you and #21 Quinn Amyotte go down? Too soon?

Guillaume St Cyr is looking forward to racing some Supercross.

Donk and Davey started every moto with a staring contest.

Who are you even talking to on that thing, Oliver?

One of the best Herman cartoons is when two guys are looking at the rear end of an animal stuffed on the wall. The one guy says to the other one, “It looks better in the other room.” Oh, Jim Unger was the author of Herman.

William Côté: as é in French été.

Make Reece Rendall an offer on some of his old and classic Oakley sunglasses.

Did Dave tackle #444 Branden Fiejo’s name?

I just happened to have this shot of #180 Rylan Lavalee next and it turns out he’s from the same small town of Inverary that Branden is from. Weird.

I wonder if I told Quinn Amyotte that I actually took a photograph of me standing in front of the Hanna, Alberta, sign if he would “Look at this photograph...”?

“Thank you, sir. May I have another!!!” It’s Animal House for goodness sake! And 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon.

I heard a rumour Jess Pettis was supposed to have “Jumpin Jess” painted above this.

Logan Leitzel thinks that would have been great. But I think he’s pretty happy about everything!

That’s definitely the sound of a 4-stroke Josh Cartwright is making. Oh, ask me about a funny pool tournament story about me making this gesture…

If you look closely, you’ll see two cool things in this shot. This is when Dave Bell made fun of me over the PA.

Bobby Kiniry famously always did this move too.

Broken toe forced Sam Gaynor to borrow one of Phil Nicoletti’s bigger boots to accommodate the swelling.

He’s not gone yet, folks. We’ve still got 4 rounds of SX to watch Matt Goerke.

It was pretty cool that Phil came down to the podium to congratulate Dylan after that scary crash and grotesque hand injury.

If I had a nickel for every time I set up to take a shot like this., the DQ Blizzards would be on me…

There wasn’t any Huber hubris, but Marshal Weltin and his team wanted this win. (Yes, I just wanted to use that alliteration)

Marco Cannella will also be looking for a title once Pettis has amscrayed to the 450 class.

Yawn. Come back and talk to us in a few years… (REDO ALERT!)

Steve Beattie was very busy getting riders suspension ready at Sand Del Lee.

Doug Pettis had me cracking up every time we crossed paths this week. I’ll still never forget having dinner at their place in Prince George a bunch of years ago when he looked at me from across the table and said, “Bill, you’d never know it but we’re really, really redneck!” As Johnny Depp said in ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,’ “He’s strictly and prototype. Never meant for mass production.”

Team shot.

To steal the cliché from the hairdressing world, only your mechanic knows.

You have to keep your head on a swivel when championships are handed out. There are special moments happening everywhere!

Oh, that’s nice!

That was the last time we’ll see Matt Goerke on an outdoor MX National podium.

What?!

It takes a village…and some pepperette money!

This will be Matt at a Florida mall next year and some parent will be chasing him away.

I think other teams will be “seeing red” for many years to come. Meh, it was all I had. Sorry.

Matt said he’ll be watching the races from a boat next season.

True story: my dad used to say he made fun of me when I was a little kid because when I’d sprint I’d look back at my feet to see how fast I was going.

If you didn’t get your hat signed by Jess, just go to Gopher Dunes for Supercross. Wait…

Team photo.

Guillaume didn’t want to hit the road until his whip was pristine.

It sounds like Logan Leitzel will tough it out in his truck and trailer and make it to race our Supercross series. He should step it up even more in this discipline, I think.

Dylan Kaelin and Wyatt Waddell call it a series.