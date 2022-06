Felix Lopez Joins Partzilla PRMX to Race 2022 Canadian Motocross Nationals

Felix Lopez Joins Partzilla PRMX to Race 2022 Canadian Motocross Nationals

By Billy Rainford

2018 and 2020 Mexican Motocross Champion #577 Felix Lopez is in Canada to race the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals on the Partzilla PRMX race team. We grabbed him for a quick chat to introduce him to the series and to Canada.