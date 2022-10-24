FMF KTM’S TRYSTAN HART OVERTAKES ENDUROCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS LEAD WITH ROUND 4 WIN

FMF KTM’S TRYSTAN HART OVERTAKES ENDUROCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS LEAD WITH ROUND 4 WIN

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. – FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart has scored podium finishes at three of the four rounds of the 2022 AMA EnduroCross Series, and he continued that momentum in Prescott Valley, Arizona, notching his second overall-win of the year in the EX Pro division with 3-4-1 moto finishes. With two rounds to go, Hart has moved into the spot as the championship leader.

Despite feeling sick for the last couple of weeks, Hart pushed through the discomfort to score sixth in Hot Laps. In Moto 1, Hart’s mid-pack start gave him some work to do. But, by the end of the first lap, he had moved himself into fifth and settled in for the first half of the race. He began picking off riders, making the pass into fourth and then into third within another lap. He tried to get around the second place rider, but was unable to make it happen before the checkers waved. His third place finish would mark his seventh podium finish in a moto this year.

Hart started from the second row in Moto 2 and was shuffled to the back of the pack off of the start. He began making passes and was able to reach the middle of the field of riders by the end of Lap 1. He eventually climbed to fourth, where he remained for the duration of the moto. Hart tried to make up time on the leaders, but had to settle for fourth at the line.

In the final moto, he powered his way into the lead on the opening lap and he never looked back, leading all seven laps of the race. With 3-4-1 finishes on the night, Hart picked up his third moto-win of the season and scored the overall win at Round 4.

Trystan Hart: “I was super sick coming into this race, so for the last two weeks I haven’t ridden much, and practice was a challenge. I got third in moto one and fourth in moto two, but I just didn’t feel good. Everything was on the line and just for me to get a podium was actually going to be quite hard. There was a lot of drama in the last race [with other riders], but I had a drama-free race out front and also got the overall.”

Round 5: November 5 – Boise, Idaho

EX ProResults – Round 4

1. Trystan Hart, KTM, 3-4-1

2. Cody Webb, Sherco, 2-6-2

3. Jonny Walker, Beta, 4-1-7

Overall Championship Standings

1. Trystan Hart, 97 points

2. Taddy Blazusiak, 82

3. Jonny Walker, 82