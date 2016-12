Fox V3 Helmet | BUILT FOR THE PODIUM

From initial design sketches to spraying the final clear coat, check out how our championship proven Fox V3 helmet is built for the podium. Trusted and worn by more Supercross champions in the past two decades than any other brand. Designed in California, the Fox V3 helmet is built to exceed ECE 22.05 and D.O.T certifications.