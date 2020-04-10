Frid’Eh Update #15 | Jess Pettis | Presented by KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #15 belongs to Prince George, BC racer, Jess Pettis. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to a cold day in Ontario. It actually snowed a little overnight and we can barely see the blades of grass poking through. Not that it really matters right now…

It’s Week #15 for the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by KTM Canada. It’s a pretty big week because #15 belongs to the Prince George, BC racer who’s been off the bike since his first-turn crash at the Montreal Supercross last fall.

Jess Pettis did an Instagram Live chat with us a couple weeks ago and told us that he’d finally throw a leg over his KTM this week — yesterday, to be exact.

He’s been staying down in Tallahassee with his sister, Katlyn, and her husband, Jesse Wentland. He’s been staying fit and doing what he can to be ready to race again. Well, Thursday was the day!

Here’s a look at his 2019 season:

He came into the 2019 season the same way he left, recovering from an injury. He’s back in action now and we got in touch with him after his first day of riding to find out how it felt. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Jess had to say after his first day back on the bike. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello again, Jess. We just did an Instagram Live interview, so we’ll try to keep this fresh for you. Hmm…. When we spoke, you said you were about to get back on the bike this coming week after you ACL surgery and recovery.

You finally got out there today! Can you take us through how it went?

Jess Pettis: Yes, I did. It sure felt good to hop back on a bike after such a long time off. I obviously took it very easy and just grateful to be back at it.

Where did you go?

I went to a small sand track just outside of Tallahassee.

Jess having some fun over my favourite jump on the old circuit at Ulverton, PQ. | Bigwave 2016 photo

With all this virus stuff, what was the atmosphere like at the track you were at?

It wasn’t an actual public track, just some sand trails/ track.

Oh, OK. Let’s talk about the bike. How is your KTM for this season? Many changes you’re going to make?

I obviously haven’t put much time on the new bike, but most of the bike will remain the same as last year. I was happy with the bike last year.

He’s not on the right coloured bike, but I needed at least one shot of Jess on the #15. | Bigwave 2018 photo

When you rode today, what did you notice after all the time off? Arm pump? Sore butt? Quads? Anything?

Honestly, I didn’t feel too bad. At first I got a bit tensed up and arms were a little tight, but I got more comfortable as the day went on.

What do you lose first: timing, style, stamina, technique, fundamentals? Nothing?

I basically just worked on fundamentals and riding technique. There’s no need to be pushing or doing anything too intense while get back on the bike.

How much riding will you work into your schedule now? What’s your program like?

I will be starting out with about 2-3 days a week and go from there. I will still keep up with my knee rehab program, cycling, etc..

Jess says that if his brother-in-law, Jesse Wentland, were to come to a race or two in Canada this summer, he’s still got top 10 speed in the 450 class. | Bigwave 2017 photo

Where all do you go ride? Are certain places closed now?

I will be riding at GPF, maybe County Line, and a few other places, once I get more time on the bike and my knee is feeling great.

We talked about Jesse Wentland maybe showing up at a race in Canada this summer. If that happened, where do you think he’d finish?

I think he would do good, and it all depends who’s in the 450 class. He would, for sure, be a top 10 guy and could still surprise people.

Brett Lee has Jess picked for the 250 MX title this season. With Dylan Wright moved up to the 450 class, who will Jess bang bars with in 2020? | Bigwave photo

Awesome! I did an interview with Brett Lee Thursday and he has you picked for the 250 MX title. If the series starts in June, is that enough time to show up and be ready to win?

That’s what I like to hear! Haha. That’s what I work towards so let’s hope I can make that happen. I believe it will be perfect timing with almost 2 months back on the bike.

How long will you stay south? I guess it depends on if things stay open in Florida?

It all depends with the virus and airlines etc.. I have the proper insurance to be down here, but that runs out mid-May. So I’d say May sometime I’ll be back in Canada.

I first met Jess at Oak Hill in Texas back in 2011. | Bigwave 2011 photo

Hey, I remember meeting you on 85’s at Oak Hill back in…2012?. What was your best big AMA Amateur National finish?

Honestly, I haven’t raced much AMA amateur nationals. I think I got a 7th or 8th in a moto there which was okay.

Looking back, would you recommend more Canadians try to hit these big events, or no?

I think so. Those races are on the radar of those big teams in the US. But I believe the main ones to hit would be Loretta’s and Monster Cup.

What do you think will happen first, you getting a top 5 AMA 250 Supercross finish or winning the Canadian 450 MX title?

I got 5th place in San Diego Supercross last year, but let’s hope I can add a few more of those and a 450MX title in the future.

I was in Sand Diego in 2018 to watch Jess race San Diego. I missed his 5th place in 2019. | Bigwave 2018 photo

Jess grabbed 5th in San Diego in 2019.

Trick question? Oops, I was even there! Who’s the strongest motocross cyclist you know? Who wins a bicycle race?

Honestly, I don’t even know. I’ve done lots of cycles with different athletes, but each ride is different and trying to keep in certain HR zones.

OK Jess, thanks for humouring me once again. We appreciate your time. Good luck getting back to race shape and who would you like to thank?

Awesome, thanks, Billy. I’d like to thank the whole team and everyone for sticking behind me through this injury: KTM Canada, Red Bull Canada, Parts Canada, Oakley, Thor, FMF, Dunlop, WP, Renthal, Matt Deroy, JSR, Adrian, and my family.

Well, here we go again with another week of no racing or trips to a practice track to snag photos, videos, or interviews. I really hope this doesn’t last much longer.

Having said that, we’re still able to talk with racers and industry people to keep the content coming. In fact, it’s kind of a fun challenge trying to come up with new and different ways to chat with people.

I did a game of 20 Questions with Steve Simms a couple weeks ago, and I’ll try to do another one of those with a mechanic this coming week.

Tim Cotter spells out what the coronavirus shutdown means for the 2020 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur MX National Championships:

I mentioned it in my interview with Jess that I did a podcast with Walton Raceway owner, Brett Lee. The TransCan is our version of Loretta Lynn’s and we wanted to find out what they had planned for the event as we head into the summer months under these restrictions.

Here’s our podcast with Brett:

2020 Supercross Statement

From Dan Beaver at: https://sports.yahoo.com/supercross-executive-explains-2020-schedule-204513596.html

It’s unclear exactly when, and no one yet knows exactly how it will look, but the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season will continue. And it will almost certainly end with 17 rounds in the books.

And everything is on the table: From outdoor venues to midweek events to the possibility that the Supercross season, which generally ends in early May, will conclude after motocross in the fall.

But for now, it’s the waiting game for venue availability as other professional sports rejigger their schedules in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The current plan is to wait this thing out as far as Supercross goes,” Dave Prater, the senior director of operations at Two Wheel, Feld Entertainment Inc. told NBCSports.com. “Our plan is to finish the season and do our best to get Rounds 11 through 17 in.”

No one knows when stay-at-home orders and the practices of social distancing will end, or when the word will feel that it’s safe to gather in numbers greater than 100.

Everyone involved in professional sports is waiting for new information before plans can be implemented (and often made and remade). Multiple scenarios are being considered.

Supercross has an edge on other sports in that it already had completed most of its 2020 season before being halted. The most recent race — March 7 at Daytona International Speedway — was the 10th event this year with seven remaining.

In a statement on Twitter last month, Supercross said it intends to complete the final seven events (which had been scheduled at Indianapolis, Detroit, Seattle, Denver, Foxboro, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City) at “dates and locations to be finalized.”

But the limitations for Supercross are complicated beyond those faced by NASCAR, IndyCar or even motocross.

Those series have permanent tracks dedicated to racing. Supercross is reliant on the availability of multiuse venues. The pieces that need to fall into place are simply not there. Yet.

Formulating plans for the remainder of the Supercross season is a lot like trying to put a jigsaw puzzle together when someone keeps shaking the table. Or worse still, — as the precocious elementary school child being forced to homeschool during this lockdown — keeps stealing pieces.

“We are all in a holding pattern,” Prater said. “The first shoe to drop will be the NFL schedule and unless they change it, I believe it’s April 16 or 17 they plan to announce that. Once the NFL schedule is announced, we will all start moving forward with starting to get a clearer picture of venue availability and when we’re going to be able to fit some things in.”

One thing is certain: The schedule will look different.

Major League Baseball never quite got started in 2020. And depending on Opening Day, it is reasonable to expect the season to go long.

The NFL’s starting date still sits outside of the most distant stay-at-home orders, but the lockdown shifts daily and by region.

Then there are conventions, shows, rodeos and any number of events that already have been scheduled in September, October and November. Currently, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season is set to end Sept. 5 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

But of course, that, too, could change.

“We will definitely have to change some venues around simply because of availability,” Prater said. “If this does push off until late summer or fall timeframe, not only does Major League Baseball potentially have to get their games in but college football and the NFL will be starting up. So the venues we planned on racing in might not be available. At least not in the succession we had planned.

“So, we are looking at every venue option in the States. … A more realistic goal is to find venues that don’t necessarily have a home tenant and start with those.”

And that is where the 2020 season has the greatest opportunity to be unlike any before.

If a piece goes missing, the table is large and the jigsaw puzzle complex enough that it can be replaced.

Supercross tracks can be built and deconstructed in less than a week on venues with concrete floors. Natural grass stadiums require a little more time.

New markets could be considered, especially those with a stadium that does not have a primary tenant. Through Supercross, Monster Jam and their entertainment divisions, Feld has relationships with every major venue in the country. It doesn’t have to be a stadium; any large arena will do.

Round 10 of the 2020 season was contested outdoors in the infield of Daytona International Speedway. Moving into the fresh air opens a myriad of opportunities.

But at its core, Supercross is a stadium series. And the series intends to stay true to its values. It differs from Motocross primarily because of the limitations imposed by fenced-in real estate.

“First and foremost the goal is to put Supercross in a stadium,” Prater said. “That’s what Supercross is; that’s what people have come to know and love about it. That’s our goal. If it comes to that, we would consider taking it outside. But that would be one of the last things we’d want to consider.”

Limitations are good. Supercross is a sonnet. It is a well-crafted short story.

Motocross is an epic poem. Or a novel.

The shorter form forces one to be creative in order to provide inside-the-box entertainment. But in both the short and long form, forging new ground is critical to achieve the goal. Adapt or perish.

NASCAR was already considering midweek races for future schedules, but adjustments to 2020 to fit their 36 races into an acceptable timeframe probably will accelerate that.

The same is true for Supercross.

The length of the calendar is not of primary concern. There are 15 weeks between the scheduled end of Motocross and Christmas, which is more than ample to squeeze in seven rounds. But the battle for sports fans’ attention on the weekends will be immense.

“You have to be flexible in this situation, obviously,” Prater said. “If we do end up racing in that fall timeframe, we’re going to have to be flexible because college football and the NFL have Saturdays and Sundays on lockdown. You could definitely see a Supercross midweek eventually.”

How Do You Prefer to Ingest Interviews?

We asked this question last week to find out how you prefer to get your interviews. The 3 options were: podcasts, typed, or video split screens.

It looks like the majority of you prefer to listen to podcasts. I get that because they are easy to download and listen to as you do other things, like drive or work on your bike.

With that in mind, whenever we do a split screen interview, we’ll peel the audio track from them and post as podcasts as well.

Here’s a look at the results:

1997 Hawaii Ironman in a MuuMuu Dress

I posted this short video clip of me running the 1997 Hawaii Ironman Triathlon World Championships in a muumuu dress. It seems to have raised more questions than it answered.

First off, here’s the video clip:

I could go into a lot more detail about how I’d done the race the previous year just to see if I could make it through and then tried to actually race the event this time, finishing even worse, but that’s for another day.

The dress explained:

I had already qualified for the race (they qualify 1500 people) earlier in the summer and happened to be at a cross-dressing party (you heard me). Someone mentioned I was getting ready to head off the the race and someone else said, “I’ll give you $20 if you wear that dress in the race!”

Well, word went around the party and it eventually made it up to $500 if I wore the dress for the running portion of the race (3.8km swim, 180km bike, 42km run).

My mom handed me the dress around the previous corner, I ran past my sister shooting the video, and then took it off around the next bend.

No, I didn’t even think of trying to lie and tell people I ran the whole race in the muumuu. It was just one of those ridiculous things that gets done and is a blast to look back at.

I never went back to the race.

How many Easter Weekends have been spent at the races over the years? All of them, I’m guessing. Not this year, however. We’re living in a real life Groundhog Day situation now.

Plan B 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour Schedule

At this point, Jetwerx has had to implement Plan B as far as the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour schedule goes. Plan A was to, of course, leave it as it was. Plan B saw them forced to move the entire Arenacross series to after the Motocross season.

We’re hearing rumours from credible sources that we are inching closer to having to implement Plan C that will likely see us having to move the Western portion to after the Eastern swing (or something like that), meaning the season would start at Gopher Dunes, July 12th.

Of course, this is just speculation at this point and living in the Rumour Mill file, but things don’t seem to be clearing up quickly enough for us to be allowed to gather at a big MX National.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed that things improve, and improve quickly when they do! Jetwerx has said that nothing is final until they make their next official announcement on May 1st.

Passion for Motocross Project

Check out this cool project Daryl Murphy put together to get everyone busy doing something with all this spare time.

Will post this info on its own and make it bigger.

Have a great long weekend, everyone (isn’t every day a long weekend now though?). And remember, the less we do now, the more we can do this summer!