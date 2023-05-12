Frid’Eh Update #19 | Wyatt Kerr | Brought to you by Troy Lee Designs

Frid’Eh Update #19 | Wyatt Kerr | Brought to you by Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you bv Troy Lee Designs

Week #19 belongs to Wyatt Kerr from Cambridge, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #19 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Troy Lee Designs Canada. In hockey, the #19 is pretty sought after, so to see Wyatt Kerr with the number holds extra weight as a Canadian.

I won’t be going to Salt Lake City this weekend for the final round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series so I’m at the home office again this week. It’s always nice to spend a little time at home. Emily is on an annual family trip that finds her touring Italy right now. I’ll try not to let the house fall apart while she’s gone.

I tried to go to Auburn Hills MX last Sunday for some AMO Racing, but horrors from years past came back to life and we got rained out before I got a chance to see some of our traveling Pro riders in action.

Wyatt was there and it would have been good to see him ripping after spending so much time down south this past winter. He’s a young rider who is improving all the time, so it’s going to be interesting to see how far he can get himself up the results sheets week after week this summer.

He’s a former DMX Total Devotion Award Presented by Club MX winner and is a rider on the rise! I read ahead in the interview and have seen that he’s got lofty goals for this MX Nationals season, and I’m looking forward to seeing him try to come through on it.

Here’s a look at his 2022 season:

As you can see, his best overall was at Motocross Deschambault where he placed 6th and scored a 5th place in moto 2.

250 MX: 8th

SX/AX: 18th (only did the east rounds)

We got in touch with him to get all caught up. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Wyatt had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Wyatt. You’ve had a busy winter leading up to this 2023 Canadian MX season, but first let’s back up to last season. You’re definitely a rider on the rise and had a solid summer of MX. You had a couple 7th and then a solid 6th at Deschambault with a 5th in moto 2. How did you think your summer went?

Wyatt Kerr: The summer definitely had its ups and downs, starting at round one with no points because of 2 DNF’s. Once we got the ball rolling, everything started to come around.

For my rookie year, I feel like it went pretty well. I accomplished all the goals I had coming into 2022. I walked away healthy and with my head held high. I feel like it was a good rookie year.

And then you did the SX/AX rounds in Ontario. How did that portion of the series go for you?

I probably had the most fun of anyone there. It felt like I was racing pit bikes with a bunch of my buddies. I had no goals set coming into SX/AX since it was my first shot of racing that type of track. I only did it for the experience and the points in order to move up in the standings.

Is Supercross something you see yourself doing more of in the future? Do you have a plan for that in your mind?

I would love to race some SX in the future. I plan on getting a set of suspension done for the fall so I can begin to get practice on a true SX track.

We did this for every round as we counted through them. | Bigwave photo

Now that you’ve seen what it takes in the Pro class, what would you say you’ve learned that you’ll work on for this season?

I always held the pros on a platform above other riders, but the past couple years I’ve learned that we’re all the same. Every single rider at the race is there because they want to be; they want to race and they want to win. I also learned how much different a pro track sets up compared to an amateur track. These tracks change every moto and they develop a lot faster than amateur events. It may be rougher conditions but they set up a lot better.

You spent a good chunk of time down south this winter. Can you take us through what your program was and what you got up to and where?

I spent around 2 months in Florida this winter. I rode a lot of different tracks and trails. I did as many local races as I could to get more gate drops and I also rode with a lot of fast AMA guys.

I was based out of Minneola, so it gave me lots of options to go ride, since I was very central. I did a lot of cycling, running and also worked out at a CrossFit gym in Clermont. I found the big thing for me this year was seat time. I rode 4 days a week and off days I did a very light cycle. I was able to get to the beach a couple times but mainly just rode, cycled, and played golf when I got the chance.

And you’re the new Liam O’Farrell over there on the Priority MX team. Can you tell us how that came up and what it all means for your upcoming season?

It came to be at the end of the 2022 season. I met Peter (Knoop) from Priority MX through Donk (Scott Donkersgoed) and Liam (O’Farrell). We ironed out the 2023 race season and also found an opportunity for work at Priority Mechanical as well. I’ve raced Liam for a couple years and with him stepping back from racing pro it kinda just worked out. He’s a great friend of mine and also someone I look up to everyday, whether I’m working or I’m riding.

Wyatt had his best finish at Motocross Deschambault with a 5th in moto 2 for 6th overall. | Bigwave photo

I saw your sweet new Ford van up at Auburn. How has that vehicle been for you?

The van has been amazing. I’m very thankful to be using it. I was able to do some work to it over the winter and get it ready for the season. There’s still a few things I need to add but it’s coming around!

And you raced a couple AMO rounds here in Ontario this season against some of the top guys. How did it go for you?

I did the Gopher Dunes AMO race and I felt it went pretty good! There were some quick guys there but it was one or the most enjoyable weekends I’ve had racing. It was also the first weekend with the team at the track. It was really nice just to be back racing. The weather wasn’t the best but the racing was great.

Are you working during the week? What is it you do when you’re not on your bike?

For the past couple weeks I’ve been working 2 days a week and riding 4 days. It’s been tough trying to keep up with a busy schedule but I’ve made the most of it. When I’m not on the MX bike you can pretty much find me at the gym, running, cycling, or mountain biking. I try to cycle or mountain bike every other day and run when I’m pushed for time. I also do spend some time at the driving range when I can get a free night

What are your travel plans for this summer?

My plan is to head out to the west coast in a couple weeks where we’ll start round 1 of the pro series. I’m gonna go out there with the van for the west coast rounds then be with the team for the remainder.

The 250 class is looking pretty stacked. Do you have a goal or plan of attack heading into this one?

My goal for this year is to finish inside the top 5 for the series. I’m gonna do everything I can to get on the box this summer. I know I’m capable of doing it, I just need to make it happen. We do have a pretty steep class this year but I’m one of those guys.

How has the cycling been coming along? Your dad tells me you’ve snuck in a century or two for fun?

The cycling has been great! I wrote out some goals when 2023 started and a couple centuries were part of that list. Johnny Lewis and I did a century before I came home, we pulled over 20 mph for the first 50 miles then started to fade, but we did 100 miles in 5:15:43. It rained for 30 miles too. I have been doing a lot of zone 2 and 3 training on it just to keep building my base up but I would like to someday sneak a road bike race in my schedule.

Wyatt won the DMX Total Devotion Award by Club MX in 2021. | James Lissimore photo

Be sure to bring bikes west and we’ll hit the roads and/or trails!

Sounds good! I’ll be ready!

What races do you have left around Ontario before heading out west?

I plan on doing a TVR race at Gopher, May 14 on the 250, but that’s the last one before the departure.

OK, Thanks for your time this week. Good luck this season and who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank my team Priority MX and Priority Mechanical for giving me the opportunity to ride and work for them this year. I would also like to thank my family, Hudson motorcycle, Dialed MX, Dana Krause, Trunk tough, Liam O’Farrell, Hall Race Fuel, OG optics, FXR, Motul, Atlas Brace, Seco Seat Covers, Powerband, Dirtcare, Risk Racing, and anyone I missed, thank you.

Tyler Gibbs Injured

As I said at the top, I was looking forward to seeing some of our pro riders race last weekend at Auburn Hills MX but the weather had other ideas. #22 Tyler Gibbs from British Columbia was one of those riders. Unfortunately, he was one of the first people I saw as I drove in and he said he wasn’t riding that day because of a crash during practice day on Saturday. At that point, he said it was because he hit his head, but he has since updated his condition.

I spoke to his dad, Paul Gibbs, a couple days ago and Tyler is up and about and will be good to go when the season starts in a couple weeks. Heal up and we’ll see you on the line in Edmonton, Tyler.

2023 WCAN Information Package | Registration

Information Package

WCAN presented by Maple Ridge Motorsports

Whispering Pines – Kamloops, BC

June 8th to 10th with round 2 of the Triple Crown Pro Nationals on June 11th

50/50 Draw each day

Tuesday June 6th Early Move In

Gate hours: 3pm – 9pm

Wednesday June 7th Move in day

Gate hours: 9am – 10pm

Opening ceremonies and riders meeting 7pm

Thursday June 8th Practice and Racing and Surron Race – 7pm

Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Friday June 9th Racing and Shift Holeshot challenge 7pm

Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Saturday June 10th Championship day and Awards. Awards start at 6pm followed by a live DJ.

Gate hours: 6:30am-10:00pm

Special Awards

Yamaha Factory rider award

Gate Fees

$60 for weekend (Includes Sunday National)

$35 for Youth (6-13) weekend (Includes Sunday National)

FREE for 5 and under

Camping: $60 for the week

Class fees:

Online Only

$80 per class. (3 moto format) 3 classes max per rider.

$30 Tykes Class

Other services

Camper sewage services

Potable water

Food trucks

Venders

Other Sponsors include:

CNC Concept Kelowna

Blindbay Hideaway Vacation Rentals

Mongoose Machine

Lime Nine

Rental Equip

Your Floors

U.S. CHAMPION TRYSTAN HART TO CONTEST 2023 FIM HARD ENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP WITH FMF KTM FACTORY RACING

MURRIETA, Calif. – FMF KTM Factory Racing rider Trystan Hart will enter the complete FIM Hard Enduro World Championship in 2023, beginning with the Xross Hard Enduro Rally in Serbia between May 17-20 and spanning a total of seven rounds.

The 26-year-old Canadian is the defending AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series Champion and has won the opening three rounds of this season. Hart also captured the AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship title last year and was recently named the AMA Athlete of the Year for his outstanding performances delivered throughout 2022.

Upon entering a partial FIM Hard Enduro schedule last season, Hart starred with a first-career world championship round victory at the 2022 Red Bull TKO in Tennessee, once again showcasing his capabilities on the international stage and setting him up for a full campaign this time around.

Hart also claimed second position in Canada’s Red Bull Outliers event and was third at the iconic Red Bull Erzbergrodeo in a historic achievement upon only his second visit to the Iron Giant. Combined, his results placed him seventh in the final standings despite missing multiple rounds.

Trystan Hart:“I’m extremely excited for this opportunity to go and race on the world stage, to give myself a chance to become a world champion. I’m really thankful for KTM giving me this chance and I look forward to the season beginning in Serbia. Last year I was able to gain some good experience at selected rounds of the FIM Hard Enduro series, which we can now aim to build upon in 2023 with a full season.”

The 2023 season will see Hart ride alongside Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s reigning FIM Hard Enduro World Champion Manuel Lettenbichler. That commitment will come in addition to his AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series title defense and contesting the AMA EnduroCross Championship, in which he finished second overall in 2022.

Video | 2023 Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing Media Day

Some video from the 2023 Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team intro media day at Gopher Dunes.

Interviews | Jake Piccolo, Dylan Wright, Brayden Kalte, and Justin Petker | GDR Media Day

We talk with Honda Canada GDR Fox racing riders Jake Piccolo, Dylan Wright, and mechanic Brayden Kalte and crew chief Justin Petker at the 2023 Team Intro Media Day at Gopher Dunes.

Jake Piccolo

Dylan Wright

Brayden Kalte and Justin Petker

Podcasts available wherever you get your podcasts.

Actually, I just got off the phone with Tyler Gibbs to let him take us through his winter months and detail what happened in his crash at Auburn Hills. I’ll get that posted up ASAP.

Thanks for reading and have a great weekend. Oh, and don’t forget about Mother’s Day!