Frid’Eh Update #20 | Logan Leitzel | Presented by TLD Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #20 belongs to Logan Leitzel. | Bigwave photo

It’s Week #20 for the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Troy Lee Designs Canada. I’m typing this one from the living room of my sister’s place in Kamloops, BC. We’re still waiting for summer to get here in these parts. I haven’t been able to get out on the road cycle because I’m glued to my mom, but it’s been so windy every day that I’m not sure how enjoyable a ride would be anyway.

I made the drive out to Whispering Pines MX Track up the river on Thursday, mostly to test the cell service capabilities, but in big part just to get my mom out of the house. And the test results? Well, I went live on Facebook and it looks like it all worked fine, meaning the door is wide open for great coverage from the WCAN and Round 1 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals, so I’m pretty happy about that.

Here’s the test video:

Also, since we haven’t been here since the pandemic hit, there are some riders and families who will be making the trip west for the first time. I figured I’d use our new GoPro Hero 9 and show everyone the drive from the city of Kamloops out to the track. It’s actually around a 40-minute drive and the organizers would like to stress the importance of respecting the locals and not driving like maniacs on the winding road. (I’m guilty of being an idiot in years past.) I did in in Time Lapse so it’s cut down to 1 minute:

Logan Leitzel from Pennsylvania is the rider who owns the #20. I saw a lot of Logan over the winter months as he was in and out of Supercross competition the entire 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. He had to deal with a few issues but made the most of his time on the various tracks.

We got to know the friendly giant last season as he was hired to ride for Steve Simms‘ new team, SSR TLD GasGas, on the 450. He had to step away from the sport at the Gopher Dunes round, allowing Ryan Derry to step in and fill his shoes.

Logan first came to Canada in 2020 and was living out of his small cargo van, so I respected him immediately. | Bigwave photo

Hey. wait, we did a “Race Tech Rig Tour” video with Logan at Sand Del Lee that summer. Check it out:

He also wasn’t a cyclist and went out for a ride on a bike that didn’t fit him and tried to get up the biggest, toughest hill climb I’ve come across in all of Ontario on the Niagara Escarpment with Marco Cannella. I hadn’t been on the bike much at that point of the summer and struggled enough to get up it. I waited at the top for Logan and there he came walkng the bike up the last pitch. In his defence, he said he was suffering some sort of “mechanical” too. Lol Now, where did I save that video….

I can’t find that hill video but here he is getting motivated by a massive tractor that same day:

Anyway, we’ve always liked chatting with Logan and look forward to many more conversations in the future. Let’s have a look at his 2021 Canadian numbers:

As you can see, he only hit the first 3 rounds of MX in 2021. We won’t be seeing him doing our series this summer but I bet we haven’t seen the last of him. Here’s what he had to say when we got in touch with him this week:

Here’s what Logan had to say this week: | Bigwave 2020 photo

Direct Motocross: Hey Logan. I bumped into you a bunch this past Supercross season but let’s back up to last summer in Canada. You got the 450 ride with Steve Simms and the SSR TLD GasGas team. Can you tell us how that deal came up in the first place?

Logan Leitzel: I basically sent him a text one day after I saw he was starting a team and told him I was ready to go if needed! After a few months of kinda back and forth, talks became more serious and it ended up all coming together!

And you’ve got a rather interesting story about how you were able to get across the border during those weird times. Would you care to sum that up and give us an update?

Haha, yea, so I got denied several times trying to get across and with no other options in sight me and my then girlfriend who is from Canada decided to basically “engage” so that I could have an argument to get across the border lines. After my time in Canada though we dated for a few months before splitting up right before SX. Definitely made for a great story. Haha.

Logan and Steve Simms at Gopher Dunes, the day Logan was forced off the bike to rehab an injury. | Bigwave photo

Classic story for the annuls. How did your racing go and could you explain your early departure from the series?

It was tough. I crashed at a pre-season race just before round 1 and my shoulder was bothering me a ton. At Walton I managed it pretty well as I just kinda picked smooth lines and rode through it, but once I got to Gopher (Dunes) it was game over and I couldn’t hang on anymore. Ultimately, why I didn’t race anymore was not being 100%. I couldn’t stand struggling and not being able to ride to my full potential and I believe if I can’t give the team everything I have, then someone else should have a opportunity, which led to Ryan Derry getting his chance to fill in, which I was very happy to see.

What did you do when you left Canada?

Absolutely nothing, I retired. I sat on the couch for months afterwards with a hatred towards anything to do with dirt bikes, until my dad ultimately roped me back into riding and racing again around November.

Then you were on the line for Supercross this past season. You kind of jumped around and had an interesting series. Can you take us through how it went for you?

Yea, so SX was a really last-minute decision me, my dad and local sponsors decided to do and I just kinda went for it. I was so out of shape and underprepared and it showed. I had crashes, I was slow, and it took me a bit to find my old self again. Basically, everything before Round 16 we can forget about with the exception of St. Louis where I rode pretty well.

The last 2 rounds of the series went pretty well for me and at Salt Lake I was 1st in the B Group and 14th overall in qualifying which was great for me. To basically sum it up, it took me 15 rounds to regain my confidence to ride a dirt bike again.

And now that the season is over, what have you been doing?

I’ve been just trying to get together a weekly routine around home of pretty much riding, training, and teaching some classes around my area.

Logan almost walked away from the sport but he’s back and hungrier than ever. | Bigwave photo

What are your racing plans for this coming summer season?

As of right now, I’ll be racing a few east coast AMA Pro Nationals and you just might see me in Canada for a few races to keep my career number and to also redeem myself a bit from my disappointment last year. Oh, and I’m going to Germany to race in July!

What’s up in Germany?

As of now, the German Supercross series and possibly Swartecross.

Cool. So, you’d like to come north and try our Canadian series again in the future?

Absolutely, I love canada and it’s basically my 2nd home.

Will you make plans for Supercross again in 2023?

Oh yea, 2023 is a big year for me to really make the next leap I believe in my career. I’ve shown my speed plenty of times and even been close to making Mains, but can never put it together. With the motivation I have from last summer and this year I’m just gonna keep riding it and come into 23 prepared as I can be.

Do you do anything for work when you’re not racing?

I’ve done insulation in the past, but I’d liked to stay away from that. Haha. As for right now, it’s basically just moto and teaching classes. Luckily for me, I have amazing sponsors for SX that pay me enough to live a pretty awesome life and I can’t thank everyone of those guys enough for keeping me going.

How’s your health these days?

It’s funny you ask that actually….a month ago I was diagnosed with celiac disease which if you don’t know means I’m highly allergic to anything with gluten in it. The smallest amount of gluten makes me wanna throw up.

Watch for Logan at select rounds in Canada and the US this summer and then Supercross in 2023. | Bigwave photo

I think it’s safe to say you had a bit of a roller coaster ride. Do you have any advice for anyone else out there who may be going through similar issues?

Just keep swimming like in Finding Nemo. If you keep chugging along it will all eventually come together. I’ve wanted to quit so many times in my life from moto and honestly just life, but I knew in my heart it would all turn around someday and I had great people to help me get through it. My best advice is, find people you trust to talk about it and help you get through whatever you’re going through.

OK, We appreciate your time. Good luck in the future, and who would you like to thank?

My dad, Matt Adams, Radikal and my buddy Greg Simpson. They have been the backbone to my program and without them I wouldn’t be racing.

Fast, Young WMX Up-and-Comer Bella Morgan Injured in Ontario

If you’ve been paying attention in the WMX ranks across the country, you’ll know that #92 Bella Morgan is on her way to the upper echelon in the sport at the young age of 13.

Unfortunately, she crashed this past weekend at a TVR race at Gopher Dunes and sustained an injury that will take her out of action for 6-8 weeks. Whenever you’re dealing with an injury to the spine, we’re all grateful the damage wasn’t any worse.

Her injuries include multiple fractures to her vertebrae as well as bumps and bruises.

Bella is in a nice battle with Maya Legare in the WMX class and was looking forward to continuing their fight at Sand Del Lee this coming weekend for Round 3 of the AMO Reloaded Ontario Provincial Championship.

Heal up fast, Bella.

Noah Viney Gets Official Pro License and to Race 2022 AMA Nationals

Canadian-living-in-California Noah Viney has officially earned his Pro card to race this summer in the 50th Anniversary Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Nationals.

Noah Viney will run #943 in the AMA MX Nationals. | Ulf Viney photo

They will start with Round 1 and then make a decision on their next step. They still want to race Loretta Lynn’s in August, so they are allowed up to 3 rounds of the Nationals.

Good luck, guys!

50th Anniversary Season of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Charges Onto MAVTV Motorsports Network, Racing Legends Added to Broadcast Booth Each Race

-Legendary riders including the “GOAT” Ricky Carmichael, Jeremy McGrath, James “Bubba” Stewart, Ryan Villopoto and more to join broadcasts as All-Star Commentators



-MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will showcase the milestone season of the most prestigious motocross racing series, including live practices and more exclusive content



-For the first time ever, races will be available to race fans globally on MAVTV Plus

CORONA, Calif. (May 20, 2022) – MAVTV Motorsports Network is thrilled to bring live coverage and exclusive content from the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, to MAVTV and MAVTV Plus subscribers around the globe. The series, celebrating its 50th anniversary season, is the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing spectacle and has never been broadcasted live in this international capacity to date. MAVTV is the primary television and streaming partner of the Pro MX Championship, offering viewers an unprecedented slate of live telecasts, available on most cable, satellite, and digital TV providers.

“The Pro Motocross Championship continues to be one of the most exciting, authentic racing series in the world and I am honored that MAVTV is celebrating the 50th anniversary season alongside dedicated fans and core industry supporters around the globe,” said Bob Dillner, Senior Director of Programming & Development for MAVTV. “For the first time in MAVTV’s history, we will be carrying the race live on MAVTV Plus, which is available to fans globally. We are also thrilled to welcome some of the most celebrated motocross veterans and legends joining us for each broadcast. This championship and broadcast lineup is set to create one of the most exciting seasons in motocross history.”

The Champions Return: World-Class Commentary, World-Class Broadcasts On All Screens.

To celebrate what will be a landmark year for the series, MAVTV broadcasts will welcome legends of the sport as analysts – bringing unique and invaluable insight from past MX glory.

Ricky Carmichael: The “GOAT” needs no introduction. With more than seven AMA Motocross 450cc championships to his name, coupled with five Supercross 450cc titles, Ricky is returning to the airwaves to bring his unparalleled insight from racing dirtbikes and trucks alike. The legend is back.

The “GOAT” needs no introduction. With more than seven AMA Motocross 450cc championships to his name, coupled with five Supercross 450cc titles, Ricky is returning to the airwaves to bring his unparalleled insight from racing dirtbikes and trucks alike. The legend is back. James “Bubba” Stewart: In addition to his 50 supercross victories and four titles, 48 AMA Motocross Championship wins and three titles, and two Motocross of Nations titles, he was also dubbed “The Fastest Man on the Planet” and was the second rider to win every race and moto in an AMA Motocross season. And when he wasn’t dazzling fans with speed and antics on the track, he was bringing Hollywood to the sport by hosting his own hit TV show, Bubba’s World, that attracted core industry viewers and wider sports audiences alike.

In addition to his 50 supercross victories and four titles, 48 AMA Motocross Championship wins and three titles, and two Motocross of Nations titles, he was also dubbed “The Fastest Man on the Planet” and was the second rider to win every race and moto in an AMA Motocross season. And when he wasn’t dazzling fans with speed and antics on the track, he was bringing Hollywood to the sport by hosting his own hit TV show, Bubba’s World, that attracted core industry viewers and wider sports audiences alike. Ryan Villopoto: No nonsense, just titles. Villapoto is joining MAVTV broadcasts to deliver commentary and perspectives from his legendary career highlighted by bringing Team Green (Kawasaki) four Supercross championships and three Outdoors titles.

Jeremy McGrath: The “King of Supercross” returns to the airwaves – reflecting on his seven Supercross championships and overall racing glory, while injecting his always bright personality into the commentary. The 1996 AMA Pro Athlete of the Year and FMX pioneer will open up the season at Pala.

The “King of Supercross” returns to the airwaves – reflecting on his seven Supercross championships and overall racing glory, while injecting his always bright personality into the commentary. The 1996 AMA Pro Athlete of the Year and FMX pioneer will open up the season at Pala. Broc Glover: Six AMA National Championships racked up between 1976 and 1988 solidified Broc’s place into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000. He held down the record in titles for nearly 20 years, until Ricky Carmichael came along in 2003.

Six AMA National Championships racked up between 1976 and 1988 solidified Broc’s place into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000. He held down the record in titles for nearly 20 years, until Ricky Carmichael came along in 2003. Adam Cianciarulo, Jeff Emig, Rick Johnson, and David Bailey will also join MAVTV throughout the season as guest analysts – rounding out the star-studded lineup.

“Pro Motocross continues to ascend to new levels in athlete competition, industry growth and global expansion – and having authentic partners like Lucas Oil and MAVTV are more important than ever for the sport,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing, organizers of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. “Through our partnership with MAVTV, we’re able to broadcast live events to our dedicated core audiences, as well as reach new supporters across the world who will have live and on-demand access to practices, competition and more compelling content to bring our riders and teams as close as they’ve ever been to the fans. This is an extremely exciting time for this industry and we can’t wait to see how the 50th anniversary season unfolds.”

Viewers can tune in to the majority of moto events, including live practice runs, on MAVTV or MAVTV Plus:

Fox Raceway – Pala, CA, Saturday, May 28, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 1 p.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – Jeremy McGrath, Rick Johnson

Hangtown – Rancho Cordova, CA – Saturday, June 4, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 1 p.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – Broc Glover

Thunder Valley – Lakewood, CO – Saturday, June 11, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 1 p.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 5 p.m. ET & 6 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – Ricky Carmichael

High Point – Mt. Morris, PA – Saturday, June 18, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – Damon Bradshaw

Red Bud – Red Bud – Saturday, July 2, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – Ricky Carmichael

Southwick – Southwick, MA – Saturday, July 9, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 2:30 p.m. ET & 3:30 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – Ricky Carmichael

Spring Creek – Millville, MN – Saturday, July 16, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 11 a.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 2 p.m. ET & 4 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – Adam Cianciarulo

Washougal – Washougal, WA – Saturday, July 23, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 1 p.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – Ryan Villopoto

Unadilla – New Berlin, NY – Saturday, August 13, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – Jeff Emig

Budds Creek – Mechanicsville, MD – Saturday, August 20, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – James Stewart

Ironman – Crawfordsville, IN – Saturday, August 27, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 10 a.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – TBD

Fox Raceway – Pala, CA – Saturday, September 3, 2022 Practice airs live on MAVTV Plus at 1 p.m. ET Moto 1 & Moto 2 air Live on MAVTV & MAVTV Plus – 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. ET Guest Commentator – David Bailey



*All-Star Commentator lineup subject to change

MAVTV is available on a total of 220 providers across cable, satellite, telco, and digital broadcast platforms – including AT&T U-verse, Charter/Spectrum, DIRECTV, Fios by Verizon, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Mediacom, Hulu, and many more. Race fans who don’t have MAVTV Motorsports Network should contact their local cable, pay TV provider, or other subscription service provider to get details on how to add it to their channel lineup. A full list of providers, shows, and scheduled broadcasts can be found by visiting www.MAVTV.com.

For more information on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship or MAVTV programming, please contact LucasOil@GoDRIVEN360.com

This week’s PODCASTS:

Al Dyck Announces the MVP Racing Team for 2022

Al Dyck has announced his MVP Racing team line-up for the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals, set to start June 5th at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC.

Marcus Deausy from 150 Mile House, BC will be under the MVP tent on the #510 Yamaha YZF 250. This will be his first year competing in the National series.

Blake Ashley from Lake Elsinore, California, will be on the #195 GasGas MC 250F.

Blake raced 7 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Nationals last season in the 250 class with a best overall finish of 30th (28-28) at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado.

Team sponsors:

That’s it for this week. Have a great weekend, everyone, and good luck if you’re racing somewhere.

I have to end this one with a text message I got today from my old buddy Cary Hitchen:

“I’m heading out to Gore Road MX for a couple motos after work. I’ll send you the injury report.“

Hey Cary, See you at the races…