Frid’Eh Update #22 | Jyire Mitchell | Leatt

By Billy Rainford

Week #22 belongs to Bermuda racer Jyire Mitchell. | Bigwave 2018 photo

Welcome to Week #22 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Leatt. This is the week we get back to racing Supercross. That’s right, we’re going to see how the rest of the season goes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City, Utah. But we’ll get to that…

Week #22 belongs to the rider from Bermuda with his infectious, toothy smile and blazing speed. Jyire Mitchell is the rider who chased the top competition in the USA as a fast amateur and then took aim at our series here in Canada as a Pro.

We’ve gotten to know Jyire and his dad over the past couple years, and, with the right circumstances, he would be a top 3 threat every weekend.

He struggled with a couple injuries in 2019, but here’s a summary of his season:

Here’s what he had to say when we got in touch with him this week:

Here’s what Jyire had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Jyire. You were #50 in 2019, so it feels like we just did this not too long ago. Let me see if I can ask you something a little different than before. I’m really curious about motocross in Bermuda. Other than you, who is the fastest rider to ever come from there?

Jyire Mitchell: There are a lot of good riders from Bermuda. Chicago Matthie got 2nd at Daytona in +25 this year. Zendai Ingham, Aaron Cannonier, Jonah Smith…you’ll see more Bermudian faces at the track this year in amateur and pro, for sure.

I see that you first went to Loretta’s in 2004 in 51 (4-6) and placed 10th. That must have been a pretty crazy trip for a little kid from Bermuda. Do you remember much about it? Who was the hot shot in that youngest class?

I don’t remember too much about racing on 50cc but on 65-85cc, the top guys were (Austin) Forkner, Derek Drake, (Chase) Sexton, a lot of fast guys.

Then there’s a 6-year gap between your 85cc year and the B Class in 2016 where you placed 2nd overall in the 450 B class. What did you get up to during that time away from the big race in Tennessee?

I went to school, played a little bit of football in Bermuda for a few years, just taking some time away from racing then slowly got back into it.

He really likes the Deschambault track near Quebec City. | Bigwave photo

They’ve got you listed as from Devonshire, UK. Can you fill us in on that?

I think it might be because Bermuda is a British territory. I haven’t raced in Europe since small bikes days, but never in England.

Your A/Pro Sport class years at Loretta’s were 2017-18. You had some good results. Were you in talks with any teams to race Supercross or AMA Motocross in the USA?

Yeah, I had some good motos in A/Pro Sport class but unfortunately had a couple falls costing me a little better result, but never really had any serious talks with teams after. I was supposed to race AMA motocross last 3 rounds but went to Walton then returned home after.

Right. So then you came up to Canada to check our scene out. Did you know much about our series up here? What made you decide to come north?

I didn’t know too much about it, to be honest, but I knew it was pretty big and there are fast guys. It’s growing and I think will get bigger each year.

What did you think when you got here? How did you like racing here? Is it different from other places you’ve raced?

I liked it. It’s competitive but laid back in the pits and very friendly. The tracks are fun, a lot of different types that I done: sand, hard pack, ruts…it’s cool. I’d like to do the west rounds, the tracks look nice.

A couple injuries hindered his 2019 performance. | Bigwave photo

You had some solid finishes in the series last year. Can you sum up how it went for you? What was the highlight?

Dismal. Lol. No, it was okay. I got hurt twice in the year so I never felt like I was riding like myself and I missed a lot of racing, but it was fun to ride those new tracks.

Highlight would have to be Sand Del Lee. I clicked neutral off the start and came out last and was blasted with sand for 30 minutes.

What was your favourite MX track?

My favorite track would probably be Deschambault because of the elevation changes were the standout to me, but I think Minnedosa would have been if it didn’t rain so much. That track looked the best on track walk.

What did you get up to after the season ended?

I went home for a while, took some time off the bike, then flew back to the states to start riding again.

What have you been doing during this coronavirus shutdown?

I was riding at first but stuff started to shut down so I haven’t been riding for about a month, but I’ll be back riding anytime now.

Hopefully, we’ll see Jyire and his dad again here in Canada in the near future. | Bigwave photo

You seem like a guy who would really fit in nicely on a team up here. What are your plans for this coming season (assuming we have one!)? I know Al Dyck mentioned your name as a possible rider on Sky Racing.

My plans aren’t too solid as of now because of this coronavirus. I’m riding my bikes at the moment but if any team opportunities came up I would be open to it, whether it’s now or I have to wait.

I’m focused on doing better than last year because I know I have a lot more in me than that, so that’s the main goal.

Sky racing proved they have a good bike and are a good team last year so that would be nice. You will be the first to know if any opportunities come along!

OK, last question: Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, or someone else for the SX title this year?

I’m for Coop (Cooper Webb) win or lose!

Well, I hope we see you get the support you deserve and that it brings you back to Canada. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Thank you for having me, I’ll be back! I’d like to thank my parents, VT construction, Fly Racing, POD knee braces, 100% goggles, Hoosier Tires, South of the Border, and everyone from Bermuda.

So, this is the weekend when the Rice-Eccles Stadium experiment in Salt Lake City, Utah, begins. Monster Energy AMA Supercross makes its return for a compressed series that will see the final 7 rounds take place on Sundays and Wednesdays for the next few weeks.

They are allowing a grand total of 900 people into the stadium and every one of them has had to get the dreaded cotton swab nasal passage test before entering the first time.

I’m sure you’ve all seen the many, many video clips from everyone going in. It doesn’t look like the most enjoyable procedure, but if it means we can do some racing then it’s well worth the brief discomfort.

You also probably saw our Zoom video interview with Team PRMX’s Julien Perrier this week when we talked to the Canadian team owner about being turned around at the Sarnia/Port Huron Bluewater Bridge border crossing.

If not, here it is:

Well, the good news is that he was able to catch a flight and make it to Utah for the racing. Strange that you can get turned around in your vehicle but fly directly there without an issue.

This Canadian team has a big roster of riders.

250 West: Logan Karnow and Cheyenne Harmon

250 East: Lorenzo Locurcio and Justin Thompson (injured)

450: Cade Clason and Josh Cartwright

Here in Canada, you will be able to watch all the action on the Supercross Video Pass.

Who do you have for the 3 titles?

Here’s a look at the schedule for this Sunday:

Kyle Thompson and Ryan Gauld talked a lot about getting our series going again at the amateur level across Canada on their latest Rockstar Triple Crown Tour program, Inside X.

The AMO has got racing scheduled to begin June 14th at Gopher Dunes and they’ve put the racing package in the hands of the other amateur regions across the country so that they can do the same.

At this point, we’re looking at the Rockstar Triple Crown schedule like this:

We’re due for an update when the calendar flips to June, so we’ll have to wait and see what, if any, changes are needed to be made to satisfy all the federal and provincial COVID-19 restrictions and limitations.

OK, I have to go get ready for a Zoom Supercross round table meeting for media types. I’m not sure how I should wear my hair, though…

Have a great weekend, and I hope everyone gets the chance to get on their bikes somewhere. The weather is going to be absolutely perfect for riding here in Southwestern Ontario.