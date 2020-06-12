Frid’Eh Update #24 | Josh Osby Interview | Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #24 belongs to Josh Osby. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #24 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Yamaha Motor Canada. There’s a lot going on this week and signs are starting to point towards a return to some normalcy. No, we’re not there yet, but racing is slowly returning across our industry.

Gopher Dunes will host their first AMO amateur event on Sunday, so that’s a great sign. Unfortunately, I’m stuck up at my parents’ place clearing it out to go on the market for sale up here on Lake Simcoe. Because of this, the Update will consist mainly of an interview with this week’s honouree.

Josh Osby is the rider from Indiana who we’ve gotten to know quite well since he’s been doing a bunch of racing in Canada. I didn’t know it then, but I have some old photos of him racing a Supermini during the Winter Ams back in 2011, too.

Here’s a look at his 2019 Canadian season:

We got in touch with him as he’s on a break between the East and West 250 round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City, Utah, and this is what he had to say:

Here’s what Josh had to say when we spoke with him this week from Salt Lake City. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey Josh. Let’s first talk about your 2019 Canadian MX season. You came out swinging by taking Round 1 in Calgary with 2-2 motos. Was that the best you rode all summer or just your best result?

Josh Osby: I think I rode pretty good that day! I kept quiet about it but I actually twisted my knee pretty good the Monday after and just felt timid after that. We struggled with a few other things along the way but I would say that was the first thing that held us back from winning more.

Things were clicking along and then you were gone for a couple rounds. Can you tell us a bit about that?

Ya, unfortunately, I got knocked out at the one round and just wasn’t allowed to race for a bit after that. I truly felt fine doing everything but everyone around me was worried because I was out for a decent amount of time. I don’t even remember how I got back to the semi that day. Haha

You came back to finish off at Walton but things didn’t end very well for you (5-36). What happened?

The first Moto at Walton for me was good! I came from a little bit back and 5th was all I could manage. I was so sick all day that after the first lap of moto 2 I had to pull it in. As much as I didn’t want to, I felt it was best for my safety at that point.

What did you get up to for the rest of the summer/fall?

I pretty much just kept riding and went straight into Supercross training for Australia! I rode SX for a little bit and then flew to Australia to spend a few months racing there.

Josh competed in the Australian Supercross series in 2019, too. | Bigwave photo

That must have been awesome! And then we didn’t see you for the first part of the Supercross series. Where ya been?

Unfortunately, while I was in Australia I ended up having a practice crash and ended up tearing my ACL. I finished the series there and tried to continue riding when I got home but my knee was just too bad. I couldn’t make it through a day without it popping out and I didn’t feel it was going to do me any good to go racing like that.

Yikes! And now you’re back in Salt Lake City and doing pretty well in the last 3 races with 10-9-7 results. How have you been riding? Are you happy with these results?

First off, I wish those were my results haha. Unfortunately, I’ve actually gone 13,14,16. I haven’t been doing quite how I wanted to. I had roughly 3 weeks on the bike before we came racing and I’m just so timid right now.

Oops. Not sure who or what I was looking at there! I’m curious what it’s like in SLC with the restrictions etc.. How normal are things there?

I think we were all so curious before we came and things have been going so smooth! AMA/Feld have done such a good job with everything. Besides masks having to be worn at all times and no track walk, they’ve kept things pretty much all the same! I will say racing on Wednesdays makes the week seem so fast. I’m enjoying it though!

How have you been feeling in the altitude? Are you feeling acclimated?

I feel awesome here! Obviously, altitude affects pretty much everyone, but I feel I’m handling it well. The two main things for me are I struggle to fall asleep at altitude and my stomach feels odd at times. Other than that, I’ve been good to go.

Josh took top spot on the podium at round 1 in Calgary in 2019. | Bigwave photo

Have you had a chance to explore the area? What have you been doing?

I’ve done a ton of exploring. We pretty much ride mountain bikes every single day. When we first flew out here I figured it would be just like the west coast and I would hate it. After day one, I was in love. I could actually see myself living in Utah at some point in my life.

How have the tracks been and is it weird with no fans in the stands?

The tracks have been really good! As far as the fans go, it’s been weird. Sitting on the line for the heat and main without the fans going wild is so eerie feeling. I guess this was a really good eye-opener for all of us as to how much excitement and energy the fans bring into racing for us. I definitely miss that part of it.

What will you do when the series ends?

My plan currently is to stay down at ClubMX and keep training. I hope to do some select outdoor nationals as well. As a privateer there are always so many unknowns about what the next year will bring as far as a ride or support goes, so I’ve always just gone home for that time. I think this year I’m gonna just stick it out down south and train, no matter what’s going on. I think every year that’s a big missing piece to my program. Definitely wanting to fix that as I’m not getting any younger.

We’ve accepted Josh as one of our own up here, so hopefully we seem him back soon. | Bigwave photo

Will we see you back in Canada at all?

You guys could potentially see me at a round or 2 this summer! That’s definitely been talked about. Time will tell!

OK, thanks for taking the time to chat with us. Good luck with your last 2 races. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you! I first would like to thank my family for always pushing me to go back to doing what I love. I think without question I can say I have some of the most supportive parents anyone could ever ask for. I would also like to thank each and every sponsor that keeps my wheels turning. I appreciate every single one of them:

I like interviewing Josh. Like I always say, the best part of my job is getting to know the racers and their families. Racing will always be the same, but the families are always new, and that’s really what keeps me motivated. Thanks, Josh. And as Mark Wahlberg would say, “Say hello to your folks for me.”

Have a great weekend, everyone. I’ve got one more load of goods to take to the shelter in Orillia for the day. Good luck if you’re racing somewhere and I’ll be there in person next week!