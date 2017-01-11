On the Radar | Nathan Carney

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Nathan Carney

Age: 15 years old

Hometown: Mount Forest, ON

School and Grade: Wellington Heights Secondary School

Number: 881

Bike: 2012 Husaberg TE300

Race Club: Off-Road Ontario, WEC

Classes: Beginner, Novice C

How did you get started in racing?

My family all raced, so I tried it too. I started in the Mini classes a few years ago and quickly moved up.

What is your favourite track and why?

I race cross country races mostly. My favourite would be Strickland’s, near Perth, Ontario. I love the long loop. It has everything! Some fast sections with a bunch of technical stuff.

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Graham Jarvis because of his incredible talent and Ronnie Mac because of entertainment.

What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

I look up to Ryder Heacock. He has only been Pro for a couple of years and has already won a championship. He is very talented and is multi-talented. I have seen him tackle the motocross track with as much grit as on the trails!

Who is your hero?

My hero would have to be my dad because he has supported me since I have started racing. He has been there every step of the way, since. He has given me help even when I didn’t think I needed it. Every bit has helped.

What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?

I was fifth in my class in 2016, I need to win it in 2017! In the past, I haven’t had a lot of time to practice, this year, the time will be there. I also have the full support there from my family.

In 2016, I had the time to try MX. I enjoyed it and would like to improve my ability next season.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

This year was my first full season of XC racing, and I placed 5th overall in Off-road Ontario and in WEC. I have also received a Success Award the past 2 years at school.

What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I really like being with my family and getting to see my friends that I only see when racing.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I still like to ride my bike when not racing and I like to work with my dad.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank first of all, my family. Most of all my dad for all of your help and support. I would like to thank Platinum RV and Midas Orangeville. Also, thank you to FXR Racing for help this year. And a big thanks to Jeff McConkey and DMX for this opportunity.