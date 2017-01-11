On the Radar | Nathan Carney
By Jeff McConkey
Name: Nathan Carney
Age: 15 years old
Hometown: Mount Forest, ON
School and Grade: Wellington Heights Secondary School
Number: 881
Bike: 2012 Husaberg TE300
Race Club: Off-Road Ontario, WEC
Classes: Beginner, Novice C
How did you get started in racing?
My family all raced, so I tried it too. I started in the Mini classes a few years ago and quickly moved up.
What is your favourite track and why?
I race cross country races mostly. My favourite would be Strickland’s, near Perth, Ontario. I love the long loop. It has everything! Some fast sections with a bunch of technical stuff.
Who is your favourite rider and why?
Graham Jarvis because of his incredible talent and Ronnie Mac because of entertainment.
What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?
I look up to Ryder Heacock. He has only been Pro for a couple of years and has already won a championship. He is very talented and is multi-talented. I have seen him tackle the motocross track with as much grit as on the trails!
Who is your hero?
My hero would have to be my dad because he has supported me since I have started racing. He has been there every step of the way, since. He has given me help even when I didn’t think I needed it. Every bit has helped.
What are your goals for next season, and what is it going to take to reach them?
I was fifth in my class in 2016, I need to win it in 2017! In the past, I haven’t had a lot of time to practice, this year, the time will be there. I also have the full support there from my family.
In 2016, I had the time to try MX. I enjoyed it and would like to improve my ability next season.
What are your biggest accomplishments?
This year was my first full season of XC racing, and I placed 5th overall in Off-road Ontario and in WEC. I have also received a Success Award the past 2 years at school.
What is your favourite part about going to the races?
I really like being with my family and getting to see my friends that I only see when racing.
What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?
I still like to ride my bike when not racing and I like to work with my dad.
Who would you like to thank?