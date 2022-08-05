Frid’Eh Update #31 | William Crete | Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada
By Billy Rainford
Welcome to Week #31 of the DMX Frid’EH Update this week brought to you by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada. I finally made it home from Deschambault Thursday evening after spending 3 nights in Cornwall while the #DMXVan got fixed up.
The good news is that there was nothing wrong with anything up front. The seized rear brake just made it feel like there was also a shake up in the front right. I’ll count that as money straight into my pocket. I drove away in the van with it feeling as smooth as butter for the long drive west on the 401 to London.
We’re heading into a weekend off from the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals so it will be nice to spend a few days at home getting caught up on things I’ve neglected the past couple weeks.
William Crete is the #31 rider who is fast-becoming known for his starts. He showed up at Sand Del Lee for his first National of the summer and grabbed both holeshots. Not only that, but he looked comfortable running the pace of the top riders in the class.
William also raced his first-ever AMA Nationals out west this season so he came into our season with some experience against the best in the business. If you’re interested in hearing his thoughts on those races, you can listen to our podcast we did as he was on his way home from those:
Let’s have a look at his results from the 3 races he’s done this summer:
He was’t sure what his plans were for the rest of the summer when we spoke last, so let’s find out what he will be doing. Here’s what he had to say when we interviewed him this week:
Direct Motocross: Hello William. Perfect timing for your week here after these solid couple weekends for you! Let’s back it up to your first round at Sand Del Lee. You picked the same gate both motos and grabbed both hole shots. Tyler Medaglia used the same gate and did the same. Can you explain how that worked?
William Crete: Honestly, I’m not too sure what I did different this year… I never got a holeshot on the national level before this year and I got both at Sand Del Lee! Haha. I guess that gate had something special that weekend.
And then how did your motos go for 7th overall?
Sand Del Lee was a good one but I didn’t race as good as I wanted. In both moto after I pulled the holeshot I tried to push really hard to stay in the lead and with the stress of being out front I started to fade after the 1/2 mark. But I did learn and I was excited for the next round.
Check out William grabbing both holeshots at Sand Del Lee:
And then you headed out to River Glade and came away with a 5th overall! Was that your best finish ever? Did you expect to be that far up? Take us through those motos.
Exactly Billy, it was my best finish ever and that’s where I want to be for the rest of the season since I know I belong there! I was really happy with the way I rode. In the first moto, after pulling another holeshot, I rode mistake-free from the start to the finish and was pretty close to getting my first podium. Second moto was a bit harder for me but still managed to finish 8th.
And now we just had Deschambault and you blasted off to another good first moto but I don’t know what happened in the 2nd for that result. Can you take us through this past weekend?
First moto was another really good moto for me. I got a good start (not a holeshot) and was running third for maybe 3-4 laps until #30 (Sebastien) Racine passed me and I was able to stay in fourth, not too far from Racine. It was fun for me to ride in front of a lot of Quebec fans and family that came to the race.
Second moto was going good, I think I was in 6th, until the chain broke on my bike. At least it didn’t happen going uphill so I didn’t poop in my pants. Haha. I was disappointed but I least I’m 100% healthy.
I know when we spoke after your AMA races in the spring that you weren’t sure how many Canadian Nationals you were going to do. With your finishes, I assume you’ll want to be at Walton or are you heading to Unadilla…or both!?
I didn’t make my choice yet. I will think about it this weekend. I would say there’s more chance I would be in Walton but we will see.
Have you surprised yourself with how competitive you’ve been this summer? I have to admit that I didn’t expect to see you battle for a podium!
Yes and no. I think the difference between before Sand Del Lee and now is before I kind of knew I could be able to ride close to the top 3 and now I know I can. I’m even more confident going into Walton knowing I could do a podium finish if I ride mistake free.
Will you race the two AX/SX races in Ontario this season?
I don’t think I will do the AX/SX series but things could change. There’s not any track of that style near where I live and going racing without preparation is not how I would like to do it.
Do you plan on continuing racing at this level next year too? What’s your plan for the future?
My plan was to slowly integrate the family business after the end of the season and stay there, but with the way I’m riding and the results of this year maybe I will continue putting a lot of time and effort in motocross. Will see next year, I guess.
OK, thanks for the chat and congratulations on some good racing. Who would you like to thank?
Thank you, Billy, for taking the time to have a chat with me. Big thank you to everyone on this list:
md distributions
husqvarna motorcycles can
evo suspension
twice pro
fxr
forma boots
6d helmets
groupe crete
mika metals
kmc chain
100 percent
dt1 filters
My parents, Sara, Julien, Bill and Christ who are going to all the race with me.
Walton TransCan Schedules
Race Schedule:
WEDNESDAY
7:00 Roll Call
7:20 Heading to Gate
7:30 INT 13
7:45 JR HON / GAS GAS (125cc & up) 13
8:00 JR KAW / SUZ (125cc & up) 13
8:15 JR KTM / HUS (125cc & up) 13
8:30 JR YAM (125cc & up) 13
8:45 65cc 13
9:00 VET +30/40/50 13
9:15 PRO 13
9:30 85 -112cc 7-11 13
9:45 85 -112cc 12-16 13
10:00 50cc 13
10:15 BREAK (30 min) 30
10:45 INT 13
11:00 JR YAM (125cc & up) 13
11:15 JR KTM / HUS (125cc & up) 13
11:30 JR KAW / SUZ (125cc & up) 13
11:45 JR HON / GAS GAS (125cc & up) 13
12:00 65cc 13
12:15 VET +30/40/50 13
12:30 PRO 13
12:45 85 -112cc 7-11 13
1:00 85 -112cc 12-16 13
1:15 50cc 13
1:30 BREAK (30 min) 30
FIRST MOTO
1:40 – 1:50 Staging
1:50 – 2:00 Heading to Gate
2:00 – 2:05 Hot Lap
2:05 – 2:30 250 INT #1 18+1
2:30 – 2:55 65cc 7-9 #1 13+1
2:55 – 3:20 +30B #1 15+1
3:20 – 3:45 SUPER MINI #1 15+1
3:45 – 4:10 50cc GP #1 13+1
4:10 – 4:40 BREAK (4:25 heading to gate) 30
4:40 – 5:05 PRO/AM #1 18+1
5:05 – 5:30 +50 #1 15+1
5:30 – 5:55 LADIES #1 15+1
5:55 – 6:20 65cc 10-11 #1 13+1
6:20 – 6:45 250 JR #1 15+1
THURSDAY
7:05 – 7:15 STAGING
7:15 – 7:23 HEADING TO GATE
7:23 – 7:30 HOT LAP
7:30 – 7:55 2/SCHOOLBOY #1 15+1
7:55 – 8:20 GIRLS 9-16 #1 15+1
8:20 – 8:45 +25/+40 A #1 15+1
8:45 – 9:10 OPEN JR #1 15+1
9:10 – 9:35 85cc 7-11 #1 15+1
9:35 – 10:00 85cc 12-16 #1 15+1
10:00 – 10:25 OPEN INT #1 18+1
10:25 – 10:50 50cc 7-8 #1 13+1
10:50 – 11:20 BREAK (11:05 heading to gate) 30
11:20 – 11:45 1/SCHOOLBOY #1 15+1
11:45 – 12:10 +40 B #1 15+1
12:10 – 12:35 65cc GP #1 13+1
12:35 – 1:00 TWO STROKE #1 15+1
1:00 – 1:25 50cc 4-6 #1 13+1
1:25 – 1:55 BREAK (1:40 heading to gate)
1:55 – 2:20 PRO/AM #2 18+1
2:20 – 2:45 +30 C #1 15+1
2:45 – 3:10 65cc 7-9 #2 13+1
3:10 – 3:35 YOUTH BEG/JR/INT #1 15+1
3:35 – 4:00 +50 #2 15+1
4:00 – 4:25 50cc GP #2 13+1
4:25 – 4:55 BREAK (4:40 heading to gate) 30
4:55 – 5:20 250 JR #2 15+1
5:20 – 5:45 LADIES #2 15+1
5:45 – 6:10 +30 B #2 15+1
6:10 – 6:35 250 INT #2 18+1
6:35 – 7:00 SUPER MINI #2 15+1
FRIDAY
7:05 – 7:15 STAGING
7:15 – 7:23 HEADING TO GATE
7:23 – 7:30 HOT LAP
7:30 – 7:55 OPEN INT #2 18+1
7:55 – 8:20 85cc 12-16 #2 15+1
8:20 – 8:45 85cc 7-11 #2 15+1
8:45 – 9:10 TWO STROKE #2 15+1
9:10 – 9:35 +25/+40 A #2 15+1
9:35 – 10:00 65cc GP #2 13+1
10:00 – 10:25 YOUTH BEG/JR/INT #2 15+1
10:25 – 10:50 50cc 4-6 #2 13+1
10:50 – 11:20 BREAK (11:05 heading to gate) 30
11:20 – 11:45 OPEN JR #2 15+1
11:45 – 12:10 65cc 10-11 #2 13+1
12:10 – 12:35 +30 C #2 15+1
12:35 – 1:00 2/SCHOOLBOY #2 15+1
1:00 – 1:25 50cc GP #3 13+1
1:25 – 1:55 BREAK (1:40 heading to gate) 30
1:55 – 2:20 1/SCHOOLBOY #2 15+1
2:20 – 2:45 GIRLS 9-16 #2 15+1
2:45 – 3:10 +40 B #2 15+1
3:10 – 3:35 250 INT #3 18+1
3:35 – 4:00 50cc 7-8 #2 13+1
4:00 – 4:30 BREAK (4:15 heading to gate) 30
4:30 – 4:55 LADIES #3 15+1
4:55 – 5:20 +30 B #3 15+1
5:20 – 5:45 PRO/AM #3 18+1
5:45 – 6:10 SUPER MINI #3 15+1
6:10 – 6:35 250 JR #3 15+1
SATURDAY
7:05 – 7:15 STAGING
7:15 – 7:23 HEADING TO GATE
7:23 – 7:30 HOT LAP
7:30 – 7:55 1/SCHOOLBOY #3 15+1
7:55 – 8:20 85cc 7-11 #3 15+1
8:20 – 8:45 +25/+40 A #3 15+1
8:45 – 9:10 +30 C #3 15+1
9:10 – 9:35 YOUTH BEG/JR/INT #3 15+1
9:35 – 10:00 65cc 7-9 #3 13+1
10:00 – 10:30 BREAK (10:15 heading to gate) 30
10:30 – 10:55 2/SCHOOLBOY #3 15+1
10:55 – 11:20 GIRLS 9-16 #3 15+1
11:20 – 11:45 65cc 10-11 #3 13+1
11:45 – 12:10 50cc 4-6 #3 13+1
12:10 – 12:40 BREAK (12:25 heading to gate) 30
12:40 – 1:05 85cc 12-16 #3 15+1
1:05 – 1:30 TWO STROKE #3 15+1
1:30 – 1:55 +50 #3 15+1
1:55 – 2:20 50cc 7-8 #3 13+1
2:20 – 2:50 BREAK (2:35 heading to gate) 30
2:50 – 3:15 OPEN INT #3 18+1
3:15 – 3:40 +40 B #3 15+1
3:40 – 4:05 65cc GP #3 13+1
4:05 – 4:30 OPEN JR #3 15+1
Social Schedule:
Tuesday, August 9th 2022
1pm – 6pm Amateur Sign-In (Solar Shed)
3:00pm Motopark Academy Track Walk (Start Line)
4:00pm Yamaha Canada MX101 Inside Line (MX101 Rig)
5:00pm Future West Moto + Atlas Brace Track Walk (Start Line)
5:30pm TLD GASGAS SSR Track Walk (Start Line)
7:00pm Opening Ceremonies (Main Stage)
Wednesday, August 10th
9:00am – 12:00pm Edge of Walton Kids Camp Ages 4-8 (Free)
7:30pm Golf Cart Parade (Main Stage)
8:00pm Scavenger Hunt (Main Stage)
Thursday, August 11th
7:30am – KTM Ready to Race Fun Run (KTM Semi)
9:00am – 12:00pm Edge of Walton Kids Camp Ages 4-8 (Free)
1:00pm – Team Green Kawasaki Chat on Vision + Sponsorship hosted by Chad Goodwin (Kawasaki Semi)
3:30pm – 6:00pm KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna Electric Balance Bike demo and rider meet and greet w/ Gelato (Stacyc Track)
8:00pm Bingo! (Main Stage)
Friday, August 12th
9:00am – 12:00pm Edge of Walton Kids Camp Ages 4-8 (Free)
9:00am – 10:30am – Husqvarna Motorcycles Ladies and Girls Coffee Time! (Gatehouse)
6:00pm Team Green Dinner (Kawasaki Semi)
7:00pm Track Building Contest (Stacyc Track)
8:30pm Shift Holeshot Challenge (Start Line)
Saturday, August 13th
11:00am -1:00pm Ride With Me (Gate A)
7:30pm Amateur Awards Ceremony (Main Stage)
10:00pm Fireworks
Amateur Week Track-side Support
Kawasaki – Thor/Kawasaki/Pro Circuit Racing Team Semi starting Wednesday at 9:00am
Yamaha – MX101 Yamaha Rig Starting Tuesday at 10:00am
Honda – Honda Canada/GDR/ Fox Racing Rig Starting Tuesday at 10:00am
GasGas – GasGas/TLD/SSR Rig Starting Tuesday at 10:00am
MPI – Starting Tuesday at 10:00am
Xtreme Toys – Starting Tuesday at 10:00am
Essential Services
- Sam + Derek’s Friendly Water Delivery Service
- Small tote or drum: $10
- Large tote: $20
- Campers: Starting at $30 but are subject to change depending on the amount of water delivered
- Kiddie Pools: Free!
- Hours: 8am – 8pm
- Wave them down or safely approach the truck when you see them out!
- Garbage Pick-Up
- Daily 10am + 6pm
Points Heading into Final Round at Walton Raceway
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Go Fund Me Set Up for #315 Jennah Farnell
ECANS Champions Photo Report
Here’s a look at the champions from the 2022 Eastern Canadian Amateur Nationals (ECAN) at Motocross Deschambault.
50 Open / 65 (7-9)
65 (10-11)
65 Open
85 (7-11)
85 (12-16)
Supermini
Schoolboy
Youth (Beg/Jr.)
Youth (Int./Pro)
250 Junior
Open Junior
250 Intermediate / Open Intermediate
Girls (9-16)
Women +17
2-Stroke
+30B
+30A
+40B
+40A
+50
Full results HERE.
Faces at the Races from Deschambault
It’s time for some ‘Faces at the Races‘ fun from Round 8 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals and ECAN at Motocross Deschambault just outside Quebec City.
This week, I’m sitting in a Starbucks in Cornwall, Ontario, waiting for the #DMXVan to be fixed. As Emily and I were taking some time to travel around the Gaspé peninsula between River Glade and Deschambault, we could tell something was going bad in the rear left. I assumed it was a wheel bearing and figured I could make it home to London before getting it fixed. I didn’t want Emily to waste a day or two of her holidays looking for a mechanic who could do the work in a pretty remote area. What’s that rule about hindsight again?
Anyway, after leaving Deschambault and starting our journey home, I set the cruise control at a pace that seemed to be the best as far as vibration was concerned and started clicking off the kilometres.
It got dark and we were sitting at around 115kph when “BANG” the tire blew and the sound of metal on metal overcame everything. I maneuvered the van to the right, almost non-existent shoulder just as the semi we’d just passed wizzed past. It was actually a little crazier than I let on to Emily.
After about a 4-hour wait as trucks buzzed the side-view mirror, the CAA tow truck guy showed up. We got update texts about every 5 minutes as different drivers agreed to come and then cancelled. Not many people wanted to work on a holiday weekend at 3am.
When the guy showed up he said he was from Casselman. Of course, I asked him if he knew the Racines. He said the area was full of Racines. I explained the motocross connection and Stephan’s mechanical contraptions and he knew them right away. Small world. But no, the name drop didn’t help with the price of the tow.
Anyway, we found a place ironically called Direct Auto and dropped the car off there. Emily rode her bike around at 4am and tried to get us a room. Safety 3rd! When she came back defeated, we simply laid back in the van and waited for the sun to come up. It did.
Long story short (way too late for that!), Emily took a train home and I’ve been in this classic little motel called the Century Motel just down the street from the shop. I know this isn’t TripAdvisor but I’m just going to commend them on running a very clean and reasonably-priced little motel. If you’re ever in a pinch, this place will do the trick nicely.
Anyway, they’ve told me it was actually the brake calliper locking up and heating everything to the point the tire exploded. It actually ripped the fuel tank filler tube and cap right out and damaged the tank itself. An electrical connection was also torn apart as was some of the lining under the fender.
My biggest fear is that I’m going to drive away and still hear the sound of a crapped-out wheel bearing in that same wheel. I just had the brakes done last year! Oh, and there’s a bad CV joint in the front right that I’ll still have to deal with. I think the 330K is wearing on the old van to the point where it will have to be replaced for the 2023 season. Good times…
If you’ve made it this far, I’m curious how old you are. I can’t imagine anyone under 30 reading all that. Let’s get to the photos, shall we?
Watch Loretta Lynn’s LIVE on Racer TV
With a weekend off here in Canada, all eyes will be on the final two days of racing at the 2022 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Championships in Tennessee. You can catch all the action at Racer TV on YouTube:
Have a great weekend, everyone. We’ve got the busiest week of the year coming up at Walton Raceway. Good luck to everyone and try to have the best racing week of your life. Enjoy all the activities, soak in the atmosphere, and leave it all on the track. See you there!
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.