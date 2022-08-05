Frid’Eh Update #31 | William Crete | Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

Frid’Eh Update #31 | William Crete | Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Husqvarna motorcycles Canada

Week #31 belongs to William “Holeshot” Crete. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #31 of the DMX Frid’EH Update this week brought to you by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada. I finally made it home from Deschambault Thursday evening after spending 3 nights in Cornwall while the #DMXVan got fixed up.

The good news is that there was nothing wrong with anything up front. The seized rear brake just made it feel like there was also a shake up in the front right. I’ll count that as money straight into my pocket. I drove away in the van with it feeling as smooth as butter for the long drive west on the 401 to London.

We’re heading into a weekend off from the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals so it will be nice to spend a few days at home getting caught up on things I’ve neglected the past couple weeks.

William Crete is the #31 rider who is fast-becoming known for his starts. He showed up at Sand Del Lee for his first National of the summer and grabbed both holeshots. Not only that, but he looked comfortable running the pace of the top riders in the class.

William also raced his first-ever AMA Nationals out west this season so he came into our season with some experience against the best in the business. If you’re interested in hearing his thoughts on those races, you can listen to our podcast we did as he was on his way home from those:

Let’s have a look at his results from the 3 races he’s done this summer:

He was’t sure what his plans were for the rest of the summer when we spoke last, so let’s find out what he will be doing. Here’s what he had to say when we interviewed him this week:

Here’s what William had to say when we spoke this week. | Bigwave 202 photo

Direct Motocross: Hello William. Perfect timing for your week here after these solid couple weekends for you! Let’s back it up to your first round at Sand Del Lee. You picked the same gate both motos and grabbed both hole shots. Tyler Medaglia used the same gate and did the same. Can you explain how that worked?

William Crete: Honestly, I’m not too sure what I did different this year… I never got a holeshot on the national level before this year and I got both at Sand Del Lee! Haha. I guess that gate had something special that weekend.

And then how did your motos go for 7th overall?

Sand Del Lee was a good one but I didn’t race as good as I wanted. In both moto after I pulled the holeshot I tried to push really hard to stay in the lead and with the stress of being out front I started to fade after the 1/2 mark. But I did learn and I was excited for the next round.

Check out William grabbing both holeshots at Sand Del Lee:

And then you headed out to River Glade and came away with a 5th overall! Was that your best finish ever? Did you expect to be that far up? Take us through those motos.

Exactly Billy, it was my best finish ever and that’s where I want to be for the rest of the season since I know I belong there! I was really happy with the way I rode. In the first moto, after pulling another holeshot, I rode mistake-free from the start to the finish and was pretty close to getting my first podium. Second moto was a bit harder for me but still managed to finish 8th.

And now we just had Deschambault and you blasted off to another good first moto but I don’t know what happened in the 2nd for that result. Can you take us through this past weekend?

First moto was another really good moto for me. I got a good start (not a holeshot) and was running third for maybe 3-4 laps until #30 (Sebastien) Racine passed me and I was able to stay in fourth, not too far from Racine. It was fun for me to ride in front of a lot of Quebec fans and family that came to the race.

Second moto was going good, I think I was in 6th, until the chain broke on my bike. At least it didn’t happen going uphill so I didn’t poop in my pants. Haha. I was disappointed but I least I’m 100% healthy.

I know when we spoke after your AMA races in the spring that you weren’t sure how many Canadian Nationals you were going to do. With your finishes, I assume you’ll want to be at Walton or are you heading to Unadilla…or both!?

I didn’t make my choice yet. I will think about it this weekend. I would say there’s more chance I would be in Walton but we will see.

William had a solid first moto at Deschambault in 4th but then had a chain break in moto 2. | Bigwave photo

Have you surprised yourself with how competitive you’ve been this summer? I have to admit that I didn’t expect to see you battle for a podium!

Yes and no. I think the difference between before Sand Del Lee and now is before I kind of knew I could be able to ride close to the top 3 and now I know I can. I’m even more confident going into Walton knowing I could do a podium finish if I ride mistake free.

Will you race the two AX/SX races in Ontario this season?

I don’t think I will do the AX/SX series but things could change. There’s not any track of that style near where I live and going racing without preparation is not how I would like to do it.

Do you plan on continuing racing at this level next year too? What’s your plan for the future?

My plan was to slowly integrate the family business after the end of the season and stay there, but with the way I’m riding and the results of this year maybe I will continue putting a lot of time and effort in motocross. Will see next year, I guess.

We’ll likely see him at the final round at Walton Raceway, but maybe he’ll head to Unadilla? | Photo supplied

OK, thanks for the chat and congratulations on some good racing. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy, for taking the time to have a chat with me. Big thank you to everyone on this list:

md distributions

husqvarna motorcycles can

evo suspension

twice pro

fxr

forma boots

6d helmets

groupe crete

mika metals

kmc chain

100 percent

dt1 filters

My parents, Sara, Julien, Bill and Christ who are going to all the race with me.

Walton TransCan Schedules

Race Schedule:

WEDNESDAY

7:00 Roll Call

7:20 Heading to Gate

7:30 INT 13

7:45 JR HON / GAS GAS (125cc & up) 13

8:00 JR KAW / SUZ (125cc & up) 13

8:15 JR KTM / HUS (125cc & up) 13

8:30 JR YAM (125cc & up) 13

8:45 65cc 13

9:00 VET +30/40/50 13

9:15 PRO 13

9:30 85 -112cc 7-11 13

9:45 85 -112cc 12-16 13

10:00 50cc 13

10:15 BREAK (30 min) 30

10:45 INT 13

11:00 JR YAM (125cc & up) 13

11:15 JR KTM / HUS (125cc & up) 13

11:30 JR KAW / SUZ (125cc & up) 13

11:45 JR HON / GAS GAS (125cc & up) 13

12:00 65cc 13

12:15 VET +30/40/50 13

12:30 PRO 13

12:45 85 -112cc 7-11 13

1:00 85 -112cc 12-16 13

1:15 50cc 13

1:30 BREAK (30 min) 30

FIRST MOTO

1:40 – 1:50 Staging

1:50 – 2:00 Heading to Gate

2:00 – 2:05 Hot Lap

2:05 – 2:30 250 INT #1 18+1

2:30 – 2:55 65cc 7-9 #1 13+1

2:55 – 3:20 +30B #1 15+1

3:20 – 3:45 SUPER MINI #1 15+1

3:45 – 4:10 50cc GP #1 13+1

4:10 – 4:40 BREAK (4:25 heading to gate) 30

4:40 – 5:05 PRO/AM #1 18+1

5:05 – 5:30 +50 #1 15+1

5:30 – 5:55 LADIES #1 15+1

5:55 – 6:20 65cc 10-11 #1 13+1

6:20 – 6:45 250 JR #1 15+1

THURSDAY

7:05 – 7:15 STAGING

7:15 – 7:23 HEADING TO GATE

7:23 – 7:30 HOT LAP

7:30 – 7:55 2/SCHOOLBOY #1 15+1

7:55 – 8:20 GIRLS 9-16 #1 15+1

8:20 – 8:45 +25/+40 A #1 15+1

8:45 – 9:10 OPEN JR #1 15+1

9:10 – 9:35 85cc 7-11 #1 15+1

9:35 – 10:00 85cc 12-16 #1 15+1

10:00 – 10:25 OPEN INT #1 18+1

10:25 – 10:50 50cc 7-8 #1 13+1

10:50 – 11:20 BREAK (11:05 heading to gate) 30

11:20 – 11:45 1/SCHOOLBOY #1 15+1

11:45 – 12:10 +40 B #1 15+1

12:10 – 12:35 65cc GP #1 13+1

12:35 – 1:00 TWO STROKE #1 15+1

1:00 – 1:25 50cc 4-6 #1 13+1

1:25 – 1:55 BREAK (1:40 heading to gate)

1:55 – 2:20 PRO/AM #2 18+1

2:20 – 2:45 +30 C #1 15+1

2:45 – 3:10 65cc 7-9 #2 13+1

3:10 – 3:35 YOUTH BEG/JR/INT #1 15+1

3:35 – 4:00 +50 #2 15+1

4:00 – 4:25 50cc GP #2 13+1

4:25 – 4:55 BREAK (4:40 heading to gate) 30

4:55 – 5:20 250 JR #2 15+1

5:20 – 5:45 LADIES #2 15+1

5:45 – 6:10 +30 B #2 15+1

6:10 – 6:35 250 INT #2 18+1

6:35 – 7:00 SUPER MINI #2 15+1

FRIDAY

7:05 – 7:15 STAGING

7:15 – 7:23 HEADING TO GATE

7:23 – 7:30 HOT LAP

7:30 – 7:55 OPEN INT #2 18+1

7:55 – 8:20 85cc 12-16 #2 15+1

8:20 – 8:45 85cc 7-11 #2 15+1

8:45 – 9:10 TWO STROKE #2 15+1

9:10 – 9:35 +25/+40 A #2 15+1

9:35 – 10:00 65cc GP #2 13+1

10:00 – 10:25 YOUTH BEG/JR/INT #2 15+1

10:25 – 10:50 50cc 4-6 #2 13+1

10:50 – 11:20 BREAK (11:05 heading to gate) 30

11:20 – 11:45 OPEN JR #2 15+1

11:45 – 12:10 65cc 10-11 #2 13+1

12:10 – 12:35 +30 C #2 15+1

12:35 – 1:00 2/SCHOOLBOY #2 15+1

1:00 – 1:25 50cc GP #3 13+1

1:25 – 1:55 BREAK (1:40 heading to gate) 30

1:55 – 2:20 1/SCHOOLBOY #2 15+1

2:20 – 2:45 GIRLS 9-16 #2 15+1

2:45 – 3:10 +40 B #2 15+1

3:10 – 3:35 250 INT #3 18+1

3:35 – 4:00 50cc 7-8 #2 13+1

4:00 – 4:30 BREAK (4:15 heading to gate) 30

4:30 – 4:55 LADIES #3 15+1

4:55 – 5:20 +30 B #3 15+1

5:20 – 5:45 PRO/AM #3 18+1

5:45 – 6:10 SUPER MINI #3 15+1

6:10 – 6:35 250 JR #3 15+1

SATURDAY

7:05 – 7:15 STAGING

7:15 – 7:23 HEADING TO GATE

7:23 – 7:30 HOT LAP

7:30 – 7:55 1/SCHOOLBOY #3 15+1

7:55 – 8:20 85cc 7-11 #3 15+1

8:20 – 8:45 +25/+40 A #3 15+1

8:45 – 9:10 +30 C #3 15+1

9:10 – 9:35 YOUTH BEG/JR/INT #3 15+1

9:35 – 10:00 65cc 7-9 #3 13+1

10:00 – 10:30 BREAK (10:15 heading to gate) 30

10:30 – 10:55 2/SCHOOLBOY #3 15+1

10:55 – 11:20 GIRLS 9-16 #3 15+1

11:20 – 11:45 65cc 10-11 #3 13+1

11:45 – 12:10 50cc 4-6 #3 13+1

12:10 – 12:40 BREAK (12:25 heading to gate) 30

12:40 – 1:05 85cc 12-16 #3 15+1

1:05 – 1:30 TWO STROKE #3 15+1

1:30 – 1:55 +50 #3 15+1

1:55 – 2:20 50cc 7-8 #3 13+1

2:20 – 2:50 BREAK (2:35 heading to gate) 30

2:50 – 3:15 OPEN INT #3 18+1

3:15 – 3:40 +40 B #3 15+1

3:40 – 4:05 65cc GP #3 13+1

4:05 – 4:30 OPEN JR #3 15+1

Social Schedule:

Tuesday, August 9th 2022

1pm – 6pm Amateur Sign-In (Solar Shed)

3:00pm Motopark Academy Track Walk (Start Line)

4:00pm Yamaha Canada MX101 Inside Line (MX101 Rig)

5:00pm Future West Moto + Atlas Brace Track Walk (Start Line)

5:30pm TLD GASGAS SSR Track Walk (Start Line)

7:00pm Opening Ceremonies (Main Stage)

Wednesday, August 10th

9:00am – 12:00pm Edge of Walton Kids Camp Ages 4-8 (Free)

7:30pm Golf Cart Parade (Main Stage)

8:00pm Scavenger Hunt (Main Stage)

Thursday, August 11th

7:30am – KTM Ready to Race Fun Run (KTM Semi)

9:00am – 12:00pm Edge of Walton Kids Camp Ages 4-8 (Free)

1:00pm – Team Green Kawasaki Chat on Vision + Sponsorship hosted by Chad Goodwin (Kawasaki Semi)

3:30pm – 6:00pm KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna Electric Balance Bike demo and rider meet and greet w/ Gelato (Stacyc Track)

8:00pm Bingo! (Main Stage)

Friday, August 12th

9:00am – 12:00pm Edge of Walton Kids Camp Ages 4-8 (Free)

9:00am – 10:30am – Husqvarna Motorcycles Ladies and Girls Coffee Time! (Gatehouse)

6:00pm Team Green Dinner (Kawasaki Semi)

7:00pm Track Building Contest (Stacyc Track)

8:30pm Shift Holeshot Challenge (Start Line)

Saturday, August 13th

11:00am -1:00pm Ride With Me (Gate A)

7:30pm Amateur Awards Ceremony (Main Stage)

10:00pm Fireworks

Amateur Week Track-side Support

Kawasaki – Thor/Kawasaki/Pro Circuit Racing Team Semi starting Wednesday at 9:00am

Yamaha – MX101 Yamaha Rig Starting Tuesday at 10:00am

Honda – Honda Canada/GDR/ Fox Racing Rig Starting Tuesday at 10:00am

GasGas – GasGas/TLD/SSR Rig Starting Tuesday at 10:00am

MPI – Starting Tuesday at 10:00am

Xtreme Toys – Starting Tuesday at 10:00am

Essential Services

Sam + Derek’s Friendly Water Delivery Service

Small tote or drum: $10

Large tote: $20

Campers: Starting at $30 but are subject to change depending on the amount of water delivered

Kiddie Pools: Free!

Hours: 8am – 8pm

Wave them down or safely approach the truck when you see them out!

Garbage Pick-Up

Daily 10am + 6pm

Points Heading into Final Round at Walton Raceway

Dylan Wright has clinched his 3rd 450 title. | Bigwave photo

Go Fund Me Set Up for #315 Jennah Farnell

ECANS Champions Photo Report

Here’s a look at the champions from the 2022 Eastern Canadian Amateur Nationals (ECAN) at Motocross Deschambault.

50 Open / 65 (7-9)

#9 Chandler Powell 1-1-1 / 1-1

65 (10-11)

#10 Braxton Zeitner 1-1.

65 Open

#15 Talon Medaglia 1-1-2.

85 (7-11)

#27 Alek Guadagno (shown on Supermini) 1-1-1.\

85 (12-16)

#613 Cole Pranger 1-1-3.

Supermini

#7 Bobby Gravel (1-1-1.

Schoolboy

#46 Tanner Scott (1-1-1).

#11 Gavin Forsbrey 3rd (4-2-3).

Youth (Beg/Jr.)

#96 Cayden Dillon (1-1-1).

Youth (Int./Pro)

#573 Chris Blackmer (1-3-1).

250 Junior

Open Junior

#58 Blake Davies (2-1-1).

250 Intermediate / Open Intermediate

#46 Tanner Scott (1-1-1 / 3-1-1).

Girls (9-16)

#92 Bella Morgan (1-1-1).

Women +17

#49 Jamie Astudillo (1-1-1).

2-Stroke

#28 Sam Gaynor (1-1-1).

+30B

#138 Steve Shore (1-1-1).

+30A

#101 Ryan Lockhart (3-1-1).

+40B

#11 Mathieu Gagné (1-1-3).

+40A

#32 Simon Belzile (3-1-1).

+50

#801 Guy Giroux (1-1-1).

Full results HERE.

Faces at the Races from Deschambault

It’s time for some ‘Faces at the Races‘ fun from Round 8 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals and ECAN at Motocross Deschambault just outside Quebec City.

This week, I’m sitting in a Starbucks in Cornwall, Ontario, waiting for the #DMXVan to be fixed. As Emily and I were taking some time to travel around the Gaspé peninsula between River Glade and Deschambault, we could tell something was going bad in the rear left. I assumed it was a wheel bearing and figured I could make it home to London before getting it fixed. I didn’t want Emily to waste a day or two of her holidays looking for a mechanic who could do the work in a pretty remote area. What’s that rule about hindsight again?

Anyway, after leaving Deschambault and starting our journey home, I set the cruise control at a pace that seemed to be the best as far as vibration was concerned and started clicking off the kilometres.

It got dark and we were sitting at around 115kph when “BANG” the tire blew and the sound of metal on metal overcame everything. I maneuvered the van to the right, almost non-existent shoulder just as the semi we’d just passed wizzed past. It was actually a little crazier than I let on to Emily.

After about a 4-hour wait as trucks buzzed the side-view mirror, the CAA tow truck guy showed up. We got update texts about every 5 minutes as different drivers agreed to come and then cancelled. Not many people wanted to work on a holiday weekend at 3am.

When the guy showed up he said he was from Casselman. Of course, I asked him if he knew the Racines. He said the area was full of Racines. I explained the motocross connection and Stephan’s mechanical contraptions and he knew them right away. Small world. But no, the name drop didn’t help with the price of the tow.

Anyway, we found a place ironically called Direct Auto and dropped the car off there. Emily rode her bike around at 4am and tried to get us a room. Safety 3rd! When she came back defeated, we simply laid back in the van and waited for the sun to come up. It did.

Long story short (way too late for that!), Emily took a train home and I’ve been in this classic little motel called the Century Motel just down the street from the shop. I know this isn’t TripAdvisor but I’m just going to commend them on running a very clean and reasonably-priced little motel. If you’re ever in a pinch, this place will do the trick nicely.

Anyway, they’ve told me it was actually the brake calliper locking up and heating everything to the point the tire exploded. It actually ripped the fuel tank filler tube and cap right out and damaged the tank itself. An electrical connection was also torn apart as was some of the lining under the fender.

My biggest fear is that I’m going to drive away and still hear the sound of a crapped-out wheel bearing in that same wheel. I just had the brakes done last year! Oh, and there’s a bad CV joint in the front right that I’ll still have to deal with. I think the 330K is wearing on the old van to the point where it will have to be replaced for the 2023 season. Good times…

If you’ve made it this far, I’m curious how old you are. I can’t imagine anyone under 30 reading all that. Let’s get to the photos, shall we?

I have to start with this shot or Percé Rock in Percé. I was here on a family road trip back in the 70’s. I can’t see much difference in the shape, but I don’t think that hole was there!

It was fun playing full-on tourist for a few days. Unfortunately, it was the construction holiday so this little town was crawling with people so we headed out quickly.

We had planned on staying in Quebec City for the night, but then found out there was a STACYC ride planned for the kids at the track on Thursday at the ECAN so we changed our plans and headed to the track. How do you think Em felt about that decision? You’re close.

The expression on this young kid’s face was almost worth it.

Sam Gaynor and Jeff Gaynor were there, of course, to cheer on the kids.

I think this is Sam from a few years back, no?

As the late Teefus used to say, “People and signage…people and signage.”

I felt a little under-dressed but pressed on, regardless.

Checking out their signed posters.

The riders from the KTM Group were all there cheering on the kids.

Sign-up was busy. The kids loved it.

Classic.

The Husqvarna steeds lined and charged up.

It was great to see Tyler Gibbs up and about after fracturing some vertebra in that River Glade crash with Devyn Smith.

Shutter dragging to show the awesome speed!

Michael Jordanesque.

And it’s Michael with the holeshot!

I like this guy’s casual style. It’s like he’s on his way to grab a sixer. King of Long Island? It’s one of those.

Try to lose the tongue style if/when you ever make it to the big track.

Getting “Giggy” with it.

Waiting less and less patiently.

That’s Head of Marketing Allison Thompson cheering the kids on.

Craig Rendall found himself with some spare time when Jeremy McKie got the call up to the Factory KTM team for the remainder of the season.

Jeremy made good use of the opportunity and led the second moto for 20 minutes, ending up 4th overall.

I already told the story of how #12 Julien Benek did this to himself on a 450. He’s confident he can run near the front when he gets the chance.

Can we assume this is not a board for the +50 class?

Chris DaSilva catching me catching him. Let’s see what his caption is. This isn’t as easy as it looks, ya know! LOL

There are a lot of upcoming pro riders’ kids who will be keeping legacies alive, and Talon Medaglia is one of them. He’s also good at hockey, so we’ll have to see where this all goes.

Hey Ryan Lockhart, we’re supposed to laugh at the XC guys’ (Guy Giroux here) goggle placement not the MX guys!

Don’t forget about #96 Crayden Dillon! He was impressive this week at the ECAN.

And that’s what #312 Isaak Guadagno looks like. These brothers (younger brother Alek is #27) have a future in this sport if they keep it up.

Guy cheering on his son while proving my goggle point.

I can’t help it, my mind goes to the SNL skits of Will Ferrell playing Robert Goulet. If you haven’t seen them, you definitely have to Google it and laugh along with me.

The gates on the outside of the doghouse basically point toward the road, so you have to angle yourself a little…

Dammit! If that branch wasn’t there, we’d have one of those Pablo Escobar sad memes, but with Logan Leitzel. So close. Can we still use it?

I always snag a few shots of Gilles Braun working the finish line flag stand.

Logan had a bike malfunction (header pipe problem that they fixed) so he took it to the streets looking for a ride.

#147 Hayden Jamieson waiting for his chat with Mathieu Gervais after a top 3 performance.

I didn’t know who the fast #454 was in the Intermediate classes until I read his back. Ben Leclair has really upped his MX speed and style on the bike. Watch out for this guy!

Sam getting the bossman, Steve Simms, up on The Gram ASAP.

#13 Daniel Elmore had some fun racing the ECAN and the Pro National. Well, the National was a rollercoaster ride, actually, but we’ll get to that.

We caught a little heat for this shot, but what do you expect when you put 62 riders on the gate at once?! Steve and I thought we were pretty funny.

That’s what #7 Bobby Gravel looks like. He’s another one to keep your eye on.

Yes Ben, that was a compliment!

It was great to see Jason Benny at the races again. He took the time to head out and cheer on the kids after a moto of his own. He was 2nd in the first PreMix moto but then his throttle crapped out on him and he took a DNF in moto 2.

Scott Lockhart was racing and took a pretty scary crash. He flew off into a gully and took the handlebars in the gut, leaving him pretty bruised. He spent the night in the hospital before coming back to the track.

Were it not for a slight mishap with another rider, #46 Tanner Scott likely would have gone 9-for-9 at yet another big amateur national. 8-for-9 wasn’t bad…

That’s #26 Ayrton Pomeroy with his dad, Chris Pomeroy, standing around chewing gum. “That’s a lot of gum!” (Seinfeld)

#58 Blake Davies is back in action after hurting his shoulder at Drumheller. He was sick early in the week but be sure to watch the front of the pack in the Junior classes at the TransCan next week. That’s where you’ll find him. *Cough* Bronze Boot *Cough*

#613 Cole Pranger is another young rider to watch, as is #111 Gavin Forsbrey to his right.

That’s Daniel Thibault thanking everyone for making this the biggest ECAN yet.

Nice crowd, and they got through it all pretty quickly.

There was an announcement of sorts that stated Ryan Gauld and his AMO Racing group will be taking over the technical aspects of the event for 2023 and beyond. The timing and scoring had problems and that one class had far too many riders in it.

I recorded Ryan’s slightly-lubricated speech, but I’m not sure I should post it. I’ll let him decide…

That’s Jacob Thibault addressing the crowd and hinting at all the changes coming for 2023. As long as I can keep my VIP parking…

Would it have killed me to hop the fence and turn the bars first? I need a bike with a banana seat, sissy bar, and ape-hanger bars in my life!

Kaven Benoit and Marc-Antoine Generoux after a 2-stroke moto.

It doesn’t matter how many times it happens or how old you are, doing well still makes a parent proud.

I remember when that smile was a weekly thing.

“Yarrrr, I be ready to pillage.”

Then Sunday morning came and Jeremy McKie got ready to show the team what he had.

Just one left, guys. Hard to believe, but I think our streak is going to make it!

It sounds like #533 Josiah Natzke and the PRMX team are considering having him run a 450 in at least the TransCan next week to help get him ready for Team New Zealand at the MXON. I’d like to see what he has against our 450 guys.

#26 Westen Wrozyna dropped down to the 250 class for the MX101 team so they had a bike in each class. He said he got punted off the track early as a welcome.

#44 Zach Ufimzeff had an off first moto but came back to run near the front in the second.

If I Photoshopped away the pit board, I’d use another Seinfeld reference where Raquel Welch didn’t move her arms when she walked. Anyone?

Tanner ran 9th and was the top Intermediate rider on Sunday. We’re hearing rumours for the 2023 season making the rounds…

#14 Quinn Amyotte had to be in a ton of pain after badly straining his hamstring in that weird crash last week in Moncton. He put the pain aside and pushed hard for 5th overall. Pretty damn good!

So, like always happens, you’re standing watching the top riders huck the big double at Deschambault when someone well down in the pack hits it too. This time it was Intermediate rider #315 Jordan Melanson from Nova Scotia back in 35th place hitting it!

Because Sam was at the podium after his PreMix race, he was late to the gate for the 250 Pro class and was way outside. Perfect for a 125 to sweep it and keep momentum, no?

The team decided to regroup with #138 Dylan Rempel and wait until he’s ready at the final round.

Fox product placement with Tee Perrot and Quinn.

It was good to see #27 Guillaume St Cyr racing his 350. He was solid in 9th overall.

Jeremy getting some advice from Justin Roney. Do you guys have batteries in those headsets or something?!

That’s always what you like to see on a pit board, or so I’m told…

He did.

I saw this on a few boards early on Sunday.

Business as usual for Justin Petker and Dylan Wright.

Does Donk think #3 Shawn Maffenbeier has the powers of a prism or a gaffer? Hmm, I like “The Gaffer” as a nickname for Shawn.

#17 Yanick Boucher was 9th at this point in qualifying but when the gate dropped he turned some heads and finished a career best 7th. Looking good, Yanick!

Ask Robert or Max Filipek how their week between River Glade and Deschambault went. I double dog dare ya! They had vehicle problems that make mine look pretty minor by comparison.

Great job as always by Mathieu going seamlessly between French and English on the microphone.

#1 Eve Brodeur did what she had to do going 1-1 and now has a 12-point cushion heading into the final round next week. “8-Time” has a nice ring to it.

Still getting around.

This doesn’t really show it but there were over 5000 people at the Pro races on Sunday. It was so great to see. 10 rounds in Quebec in 2023?

We’ll give Julien Perrier a break this week.

Their parents must have told them who he was… LOL

#211 Jack Wright heading up on stage. 3-2 for 2nd place in FXR PreMix.

I didn’t even do an interview with Kaven! Maybe he’ll show up in Walton.

Mitch “Hacksaw Jim Duggan” Cooke.

Got any more rumours for me, Julien?

That’s #198 Antoine Poirier nursing a bum wheel.

She did her job well, trying to control the mob trying to get good parking on the weekend. Wink, wink.

Speaking of rumours, wouldn’t #64 Ryder McNabb look good racing south of the border next year?

Tanner Scott getting the JSR Award from…JSR.

Like a bald man at a barber, “Can you just take some off the back and sides, please?” #123 Pier Luc Imbeault took a little off-track excursion and it took some time to dig him out of the bushes.

What a great story this was. Daniel blew up a wheel and just couldn’t push his bike to the line by himself so Logan Leitzel dumped his bike after he crossed the line and ran to help.

#991 Brendan McKee did the same and they got him across the line. Unfortunately, that doesn’t count as finishing, but it was still one of the best moments of the event.

Jess Pettis was there to support the team. He’s also finally back on the bike and has expressed an interest in being at Red Bud in the fall…

I don’t want to say the wrong cause, so I wont. All I know is that water was leaking onto the track in the afternoon and it almost bit a few riders. Oh, and how impressive was #34 Wyatt Kerr going 8-5 for a career best 6th?! Nice.

After leading the majority of the second moto, Jeremy found himself on the moto podium in 3rd with some pretty serious crowd support.

I never did find out Alex Parker was trying to write on Mitchell Harrison’s chest for the podium. The marker crapped out so it never happened.

It was also cool to see #686 Alexandre Morin on the line again. I think he said it’s been since 2017! He finished 12th.

Mitch Amyotte with his buddy Billy Turner at the line.

Getting #573 Chris Blackmer to his feet after that weird crash.

They actually carried him back to the pits. He said it was his ankle and he’ll likely get it checked out. Unless something turns out to be broken, I’m betting we still see him at Walton next week.

And with that 2nd moto win, Dylan Wright became the 3-time Canadian 450 MX champion.

The only things left to decide are the perfect season and where he ends up in 2023.

They presented the Schoolboy podium trophies during Pro Day but #111 Gavin Forsbrey was the only one who showed up, so he got all the hardware. LOL.

450 champ and likely 250 champ who should end up moving on to stiffer competition for 2023. This should be interesting. By the way, Marco Dubé was coming over to congratulate them in this photo. Thanks for reading. We’ll see you at the TransCan next week!

Watch Loretta Lynn’s LIVE on Racer TV

With a weekend off here in Canada, all eyes will be on the final two days of racing at the 2022 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Championships in Tennessee. You can catch all the action at Racer TV on YouTube:

Have a great weekend, everyone. We’ve got the busiest week of the year coming up at Walton Raceway. Good luck to everyone and try to have the best racing week of your life. Enjoy all the activities, soak in the atmosphere, and leave it all on the track. See you there!