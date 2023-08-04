Frid’Eh Update #31 | Zach Ufimzeff | Brought to You by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #31 belongs to Zach Ufumzeff from Lake Country, BC. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to DMX Frid’Eh Update #31 brought to you by Yamaha Motor Canada. We’re on a week off from both the Canadian series and the American Pro Motocross series this weekend. What’s everyone got planned? Since we’ve go no Pro racing and the final round next week is at Walton Raceway, there are a lot of riders lurking around my area of London, Ontario.

We’re actually pretty lucky here with about 10 tracks to choose from all within 45 minutes. Most will be looking for some clay-based riding to get ready for the ruts that are sure to form next week at the TransCan and the National.

The weather forecast for this weekend looks pretty much perfect. However, at this point it looks like the weather for next week is basically a coin toss. When I say that I mean they’ve actually got us down for 50% chance of rain every day next week. Hell, I could be a weatherman! “There’s a chance it might rain and a chance it might not…OK, have a great week, everyone, I’m going home!“

Speaking of riders in the area, this week’s honouree is staying in London while they’re here and we met up for a cycle Thursday night. I’m talking about #31 Zach Ufimzeff. He’s actually from Lake Country, BC but his parents grew up here in a suburb of London called Byron.

I took Zach out for a road ride last summer and since then he’s really taken a liking to it. It showed yesterday as he climbed the “big” Delaware hill with ease.

We took advantage of a photo op and clinked a couple cans of MX Deschambault Beer together when we got back to my place. Jacob Thibault from MX Deschambault handed us a few cans last week, so we wanted to thank him.

Zach Ufimzeff and I after taking him on a classic London-Delaware road bike ride. | Emily Nicholson photo

Truthfully, the cans aren’t even opened in this photo and Zach handed his over to Emily and we drank them together. Fruity undertones and a very drinkable beer. Thanks, Jacob.

Zach is only 20 years old and is a rider on the rise in Canadian moto. He should be battling to crack the top 5 on a regular basis but he’ll be the first to admit he’s just struggling to get good starts this summer. He’s got one more weekend to show us what he can do before the series takes a break and moves to the AX/SX portion.

Here’s a look at his season to this point:

Here’s what Zach had to say when we interviewed him this week:

Here’s what Zach had to say this week. | Kate Kowalchuk photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Zach, thanks for chatting with us this week. Let’s look at your summer season so far. Your best overall has been a 7th at round 1 in Edmonton. Since then, I guess I’d have to say it’s been a struggle? What did you do at Edmonton that you haven’t been able to do again this summer?

Zach Ufimzeff: Hey Billy, thanks for reaching out. Edmonton was good, but definitely been a rough summer, results-wise. The first round I had decent starts, minimal mistakes, got to just ride my race and ended up where I wanted to be. Since then it’s just been a struggle of starts, small-but-costly mistakes, and some tough luck.

You came into this season hoping to be a contender, right? What are you going to work on to make it happen at the final round at Walton Raceway?

Definitely. I had a good offseason and came in with confidence and was ready to show my speed. I just haven’t put it together, unfortunately. Starts, starts, and more starts. I need to put myself in the right position to be able to be up there.

Will you race all week at the TransCan?

I think that’s the plan. Get some extra track time and practice some starts.

https://photos.smugmug.com/2022-Mini-Os/Mini-Os/i-FCdSW3F/0/a3f1d903/1280/Zach%20Ufimzeff%202022%20Mini%20O%27s%20Crash-1280.mp4 Zach race the Mini O’s last fall but this crash sort of took the wind out of his sails.

You had a rough day at Deschambault. Can you take us through what happened that you ended up with a DNF-17 for 17th?

Ya, it was rough for sure. My riding was good, just seemed to get the first lap curse. hahaha. Actually, first lap of practice I had a pretty big get off, jumping off the track and swapping down the hill into a little creek. First moto I had a bad start, and halfway through the first lap I got tangled with some guys in the back, and that took a while to get going from. I started to work my way up, I think I made it it to about 17-16, and last lap had bike problems for a DNF.

Second moto I got another bad start and then ended up going over the bars down the steep hill in the back on the first lap, again. I tried to fight back as much as I could. Gotta clean up those first laps.

Did you go home to BC or are you hanging around the London area before Walton?

I’m in London at my grandparents’ for the week before heading out there.

Where will you be training and riding?

In the process of figuring that out haha. There’s quite a bit of spots around just have to make some plans.

Zach plans on racing the SX/AX portion of the Triple Crown Series this year. | Bigwave photo

I think you said you got the cycling bug now too, right? How has your cycling been going?

I did. Our first ride got me hooked! It’s been pretty slow going recently. Don’t really know the best spots close to me. I tried going on the Thames Valley Parkway but it was kind of a nightmare to ride through.

Any chance we see you racing either of the final 2 AMA Pro Motocross Nationals in the USA at the end of the season?

I would love to but I’ve got to figure out my licensing and everything first so I don’t think that will happen this year.

Will you do all the Canadian indoor rounds?

That’s the plan. I have some things to figure out with the team beforehand though.

Are you looking forward to the big one before the WSX round in Vancouver?

Oh yeah. I think it will be a cool experience being able to race on a bigger scale, in the stadium with a legit track and hopefully a bunch of fans.

Is AMA Supercross in your future?

We are trying to figure out plans of how we could make it happen. Not quite sure when yet but definitely want to give it a go.

Zach as an Intermediate in 2020 in the FWM AX series in Chilliwack, BC. | Bigwave photo

What about the Mini O’s again?

That’s a fun event. Right now I’m not sure what the off season is going to look like with our SX series in October. If I can I would definitely go back.

OK, let’s get out for a ride while you’re in the area. Thanks for the chat and who would you like to thank?

Sounds like a plan. No problem, thanks for doing it.

I would like to the thank the whole Manluk Rock River JCP Yamaha Team, Fox Racing Canada, FMF Vision, Matrix Concepts Canada, Guts Racing, Blud Lubricants, Renegade Fuel, Works Connection, XPR Motorsports, Enzo KYB, Renthal, HRH Mx Performance , Co-operators , Limenine, Action Sports Clinic, Mongoose Machine, Slater Skins, and Farm14.

As you read those last few questions and answers, I guess you picked up on the fact that we did this interview before we actually went on a ride etc.. The one week I’m ahead of the game and we get together and screw up the whole interview. That’s what I get for getting things done early, I guess. The lesson is, Never try. (Bart Simpson)

Loretta Lynn’s

We were on another weather break down at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Championship earlier today but we’re back and clicking off motos at the ranch. I considered making the drive down to Tennessee right after Deschambault but decided against it at the last minute.

We do have quite a few Canadians competing this year. Here’s the list I have:

List of Canadians at 2023 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Championships

Open Pro Sport:

22 Preston Masciangelo

61 Noah Viney

250 Pro Sport:

22 Preston Masciangelo

61 Noah Viney

250 B Ltd.:

95 Evan Stewart

250 C:

11 Easton Genest

250 C Ltd.:

41 Emeric Perron

450 B:

52 Brock Henry

450 B Ltd.:

95 Evan Stewart

450 C:

11 Easton Genest

41 Emeric Perron

54 Shelby Rempel

50+

22 Milt Reimer

65 (10-11) Ltd.:

18 Parker Hatt

55 Talon Medaglia

65 (10-11):

18 Parker Hatt

Mini Sr. 1 (12-13):

66 Tyler Kirby

Supermini 1 (12-15):

48 Jayden Riley

Supermini 2 (13-15):

48 Jayden Riley

Girls (11-16):

18 Hannah Cole

94 Kiana Kurtz

27 Brandy McLarty

WMX:

29 Bailey Orbanski

Live timing HERE.

Good luck to everyone down there giving Loretta’s a go.

I’m going to enjoy this weekend and try to store up on my sleep and rest because we are heading into the busiest (and best) week of the year – The TransCan at Walton Raceway!

Move in is on Tuesday followed by Opening Ceremonies Tuesday evening. We’ll go Facebook live again for that so be sure to tune in if you can’t be there in person.

Here’s a look at the tentative race schedule for next week:

Social Calendar HERE

Have a great long weekend, everyone! If you’re looking for me, you’ll find me on the trails, the roads, or the beach volleyball court…or probably taking photos and videos at a practice track in the area.