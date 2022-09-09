Frid’Eh Update #36 | Anthony Spadaccini | Presented by Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Troy Lee Designs

Week #36 belongs to Anthony Spadaccini. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #36 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by TLD Moto Canada. We’re in the middle of an off week for Pro racing here in Canada, but that definitely doesn’t mean you can’t find things to do from one side of the country to the other.

I’ve got a busy weekend planned as I’ll be attending the Mini Bike Triple Crown at Shady Oaks MX near Sarnia, Ontario, on Saturday and then heading up to Motopark to catch the FIM North American Championship round. Just when the #DMXVan thought we were taking a break…

Week #36 means we’re doing an interview with Anthony Spadaccini from Ottawa, Ontario. This was Anthony’s 2nd season in the 450 class and they headed west to compete in the entire Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

At round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC, the finished 17th (19-13) and then at DORVA in Drumheller, AB he finished 14th (9-19-14). Things were looking good for him until we headed to Pilot Mound in Manitoba.

Here’s a look at what happened there:

Dammit!

He put in a ton of work at MTF in the off-season to be ready for a solid campaign in Canada, but it was cut short, as it so often is in our crazy sport.

We got in touch with Anthony this week to see how his rehab has been coming along and to talk about those first couple rounds this season. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Anthony had to say this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Anthony. I really feel like I should know you guys better than I do. Let’s fix that next season. You did a couple big things to start this 2022 MX season, let’s talk about both. What made you decide to move up to the 450 class?

Anthony Spadaccini: Hey Billy, yeah that sounds like a plan. I decided to move up to the 450 class in the 2021 season and decided to stay for the 2022 season. I really feel like the 450 suits my riding style better and overall enjoy it more.

And you guys made it all the way out west for the series. Was that your plan all along until the pandemic shutdown?

The plan all along was to train down south at MTF and then go out west for the opening round and complete the whole series.

You came out and grabbed a 17th (19-13) place in Kamloops. How was your first race against all the top riders.

That opening round was definitely one to forget. I knew I had top 10 speed but failed to show it that opening round.

Anthony moved up to the 450 class in 2021. | Bigwave photo

And then you took it up a notch and bagged a top 10 finish in moto 1 (of 3) in Drumheller. Can you take us through that round?

Round 2 I definitely felt more like myself. I had a good start and put on a charge. I rode smooth and aggressive and was able to finish in 8th. The other two motos I had a few tip-overs and that forced me to be outside of the top 10. Despite the track conditions, it was a decent second round for me overall.

There are definitely some mixed opinions on that track. What did you think of it?

I think the track definitely had potential to be a good round. However, I think that the lack of track maintenance really made it dangerous and unforgiving.

And then we hit Pilot Mound in Manitoba and that’s when it went sideways for you. First off, how did you like that new track on the schedule? How was that heat for you?

I really enjoyed Pilot Mound because it was more technical than the average outdoor track in Canada. I enjoyed practicing on it but unfortunately I was not able to race it. I did not get to experience the heat because I rode the track during the week but did hear the heat was intense on race day.

Anthony at Round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC. | Bigwave photo

Can you take us through how the crash happened and what you did afterward?

I felt really good practicing at Pilot Mound. As I was going up one of the jump faces, the bike shut off on me due to an electrical issue. I was leaning to scrub and when the bike shut off it forced me into a sideways endo. Afterwards, I got up and knew immediately I broke my collarbone. We then drove to the nearest hospital but they could not take me, so we drove to a bigger hospital in Manitoba. I got X rays and had two fractures in my collarbone. I ended up having to wait three weeks to get surgery back home in Ottawa.

What did you get up to for the rest of the summer?

The rest of the summer was pretty boring. I tried to stay on top of my cardio, but it was quite difficult. For about a month after surgery, I pretty much played Xbox and watched TV. Haha

Anthony on the 250 at Gopher Dunes back in 2020. | Bigwave photo

It’s obviously been long enough to heal up so what are your riding/racing plans for the rest of this season?

I just got cleared by the doctors to ride again about two weeks ago. My plan is to start riding again and do some local races.

What are your winter plans? Are you going to prep for another run at the series?

My plan for the winter is to go back down south and put in the work needed to prep for the 2023 season.

What do you do for work when you’re not riding?

My father owns a construction company so I work for him during the off-season.

Anthony’s plan is to race some local races now that he’s been given the OK and then head south again this winter to prepare for 2023. | Bigwave photo

Would you have raced the SX/AX portion of the series too?

Yes, that was the plan. I was riding some Supercross at MTF to prepare. I was contemplating racing the SX season after I was cleared by the doctors. However, with no SX practice tracks and a weak-and-still-healing shoulder I think it wouldn’t have been a good idea.

OK, take care and I hope to see you guys in the near future. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks Billy, see you at the races. I would like to thank FXR Racing, Advantage, Eggersmann, Gaerne, Twentysix suspension, and Wheelsport.

Thanks, guys.

FIM North American Championship this Weekend at Motopark

You can enter a very special inaugural event this weekend at Motopark – The FIM North American Continental Championship. Classes for both the Championship as well as support classes are available.

You can enter both a Championship class and a Support class or 2 of each. Long Moto’s, relaxed atmosphere, a chance to have a result on the World Stage.

Round 2 for the Championship classes will be held at the famous High Point Raceway at Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, October 1-2. Follow the links below should you wish to enter either or both events. Contact us at info@motoparkracing.com should you have any questions.

Mini Bike Triple Crown Information

2022 Future West Arenacross Schedule

Team Canada ISDE

From their Facebook page:

Team Canada ISDE riders are home after a great 6 day. Now they have some big Bill’s to pay for the privilege of representing Canada on the world stage.

You can help because there are still some raffle tickets left. 2 bikes, riding gear and graphics kits are up for grabs. Your chances of winning are 1 in 83.

Etransfer $100 to isdegoldfundcnd@gmail.com with your name and either your phone number or email.

Canadian Triple Crown Series Gopher Dunes Supercross Results

Have a great weekend. The weather is perfect for riding right now here in southwestern Ontario, so I hope it is where you are, too.