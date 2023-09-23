Frid’Eh Update #38 | William Crete | Brought to You by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #38 belongs to William Crete from Blainville, Quebec. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to week #38 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update, this week brought to you by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada. It’s a big weekend all around the world for MX as we’ll crown champions in the Supermotocross Playoffs in LA, MXGP heads into its final round at Matterly Basin in England where champions have already been decided, and we’ll head into our first round of Supercross in our Canadian Triple Crown Series at Gopher Dunes. Oh, and we’ll also have the biggest off-road race in Canada happening at the Corduroy Enduro.

My plan is to hit Gopher Dunes today and Saturday and then make my way up to The Cord for the final day of competition on Sunday. It’s 4 hours away from London, but that’s nothing compared to the idiocy I put myself through trying to go to North Carolina and back in a weekend.

James Lissimore is here and we’ll head over to the Press Day going on at Gopher Dunes later this afternoon. Everyone will get a couple hours practice time on the track between 4 and 6pm today. I believe Tanner Ward will be signing his contract extension with the Walton Kawasaki Seven team, too, so I’ll be sure to snag a photo of that.

#38 in Canada for 2023 is William “Don’t-Call-Me-Bill” Crete from Blainville, Quebec. He’s had an interesting couple years as he’s checked a few things off his racing and travel bucket list. We didn’t see him competing in our entire series like we have in the past, but he’s lined up down south instead.

He’s likely one of the friendliest riders you’ll ever meet at the races. They’re a close-knit family who still enjoy the thrill of traveling together to the races. We grabbed him for a chat this week, and here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what William Crete had to say this week. | Bigwave 202 photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, William. We haven’t seen as much of you the past couple years as we’re used to so let’s let some of the younger readers get to know you a bit better. How old are you, where are you from, and how did you get your start in the sport?

William Crete: Hi, Billy. I’m 25-year-old living in Blainville, Quebec, and like probably most riders I got introduced to motocross since my dad was riding and he also did a couple race as a veteran. Something a bit funny is that my younger brother got a PW before me and when I saw him getting a bike I also wanted to have a bike. Lol. That was the beginning.

You’re from a good crop of Quebec racers. Who did you come up through the ranks battling?

From Supermini to Intermediate/Pro class here are some guys I had good battle with every year: Samuel Lavoie, Guillaume St-Cyr, J-C Bujold and Philippe Gallant.

What year did you turn Pro and how did that first year go?

I turned pro in 2017 and that year I pretty much did all the eastern Canadian national races.

I Finished between 10th and 20th at every round. My first year went good enough to convince my mom & dad that I was ready to do the full series the following year.

William raced the Canadian National at MX Deschambault this year and finished 14th. | Bigwave photo

What was your number when you were an amateur and how did you choose it?

I always had the 30 or 130 since I was born on April 30th. Easy question. Haha .

When I could run 2 digits I had the 30 and after I went with the 130.

What was your best season racing as a Pro? What was your best race?

I would say last year was probably my best season ever! I spend a good amount of time training with the Ferry’s in Dade City before heading west to race the first 3 rounds of the AMA pro motocross! After I came back home I did the rest of the Triple Crown series. It started real good with 3 holeshots in the first 3 motos I signed up. (I guess I can say thank you to Todd at TLR). I led some laps and came close to a podium. I was really happy with the result.

The AMA Pro Nationals, was that a “bucket list” thing for you? How did it go?

Exactly. Racing one AMA pro motocross race was on my bucket list since I was a kid and visiting the American west coast was also on that list, so I was able to put a checkmark to both in only one trip. Traveling with my friends and family made that trip even better.

My result was pretty good since I had no clue where I was to end up. I finished almost every moto between 25 and 30th.

And then I saw you at Red Bud this summer. You ended up pulling off the track. Can you tell us what happened there?

Well… The plan that weekend was to experience the Red Bud National since it’s a special one and it’s the fourth of July …REDBUUUUD! I didn’t think I was going to qualify and after the first timed qualifier I was sitting 28th. It’s at that moment I realize I should have trained harder since I couldn’t remember the last time I had done a 30-minute moto. Lol

I went out for the first moto and after the half way mark I cramped really bad and decided to watch and enjoy the show with my friends. REDBUUUUD!

William has raced a few AMA Nationals to check that off his bucket list. | Photo supplied

Did you race any others? How did it go?

For sure. I also did the Unadilla round in New York. Timed qualifier went okay. I wasn’t able to put a lap that was mistake free and I had to go the LCQ. I came out winning the LCQ and honestly that was pretty cool! My friend Simon Taillefer was also pretty stoked about it. He broke my pit board while trying to tell me to go faster when I came by on the first lap. Haha.

You guys are in the lumber industry, right? What do you do for work when you’re not at the races?

Exactly. My grand grandfather started the business that’s been running since 1949. Right now, I work in the sales department and my job is to find the best client for each bundle that comes out of our mills. What’s hard is that wood is a commodity that means demand and price are going up and down every day.

I switched my focus to the business since last year and I’ve been enjoying being a weekend warrior and working during the week.

You raced Deschambault for 14th (11-15) in the 250 class. Why did you only race that one round and how did it go for you?

It went pretty well. I wish I had a better result but you get out of it what you put in it! Speed isn’t too far off but the office job has been killing my fitness.

I think I will race the Deschambault national for many more years since it’s a great occasion to spend a fun day with my uncles, friends, and family, plus the track is pretty awesome!

Are you racing the Quebec series? How did it go this year?

I did maybe half of the rounds of the Challenge Quebec series. The pro class was stacked full of big names. Almost every round had like Kaven Benoit, Jess Pettis, Jeremy Mckie, and Tim Tremblay. Those guys were pretty fast but it was nice been able to race with them in shorter motos. Good job to the Challenge Quebec crew for the work and purse money they are able to put together weekend after weekend.

His racing future is uncertain

And how about your plans for racing in 2024?

I would say it’s going to look like this summer – decide on Friday where we are going to race or practice for the weekend. For now, I don’t know if I’m going to do some AMA pro national next summer. I just want to have fun and ride my bike as much as possible!

OK, thanks for chatting with us this week. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Thank you to all the good people who supported me year after year: MD distribution, 6d helmet, FXR racing, 100%, Forma boots , Mika Metal, DT1 filter, Nadon Sport, Husqvarna Canada, Twice Production, Groupe Crete, EVO Suspension.

I think my best result are behind me but I will be forever grateful for all the support I got from all of you.

Oh wait, is it true you don’t shorted William to Bill or Billy in Quebec? It always seems to weird you out when I call you “Bill.” That’s why I always do it! Lol

Honestly, Billy, I don’t know any people that call me Bill except you and I think it’s funny. Haha. My little brother Antoine has the nickname Bill but don’t ask me why, it’s a complicated story. We can’t be two Bills in the same family so I’m going to stick to Will.

My plan was to post a bunch of photos and a story from today at Gopher Dunes but I ran out of time because the MGB broke down on Emily on the way back from the mechanic. Yes, you heard me. Never accept an old British automobile, no matter who has to die! Lol I’ll post up a few interviews from today as soon as I press SUBMIT on this interview.

Have a great weekend and enjoy all the racing action you have the option to watch!