Frid’Eh Update #39 | Collin Jurin | Presented by Atlas Brace

By Billy Rainford

This week belongs to #39 (You know him as 476) Collin Jurin from Monroe, Washington. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to DMX Frid’Eh Update #39 this week presented by Atlas Brace. As we head into the final week of Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross racing Friday and Saturday, there are lots of racers hanging around in southwest Ontario between rounds. I was able to get out to Vision Built SX practice track to shoot some photos and video, but we’ll get to that later.

First off, #39 for the 2020 “season” is Collin Jurin from Washington State. Collin is the 2-time and defending Future West Moto Arenacross champion, so he’s really hoping things get back to normal in a hurry out in the west. He also came up to Canada to race a few rounds of the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour and was able to score enough points to secure the #39.

Of course, we haven’t been able to see him running those digits, due to the closed borders, but I got in touch with him this week to see what he’s been up to.

Here’s what the smooth-riding Washingtonian had to say:

Collin won the Future West Arenacross title in 2019 and raced Calgary and Prince George in the MX series. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Collin. We definitely haven’t spoken to or seen you as much as we normally would, but I hope you’re doing OK in this strange year. Let’s let everyone get to know you a little better. How old are you and where are you from?

Collin Jurin: 2020 has certainly been a year of curveballs, no doubt. It’s unfortunate, I love coming up there and racing. The atmosphere, the people, it’s all a good fun time, without a doubt. But to start it all I’m 27 from Monroe, Washington.

How did you get into Motocross in the beginning?

Well, my dad raced a good amount when I was young and still does, occasionally. My parents were involved in helping out local tracks. The usual, sign up, flagging… And they still do to this day. So just grew up around it. I wanted to be just like my dad, so they got me my first bike when I was 3 and it’s been game on ever since.

What was your first race number and why did you choose it?

First race number was 62. My dad ran it so I had to as well.

Who did you come up through the ranks battling there in the Pacific Northwest?

I wouldn’t call it battle, but I came up through the same era as Tommy Weecks, Jake Anstett…that group. There was a lot of talent in the northwest when I was young. The Villopotos (Tyler Villopoto and Ryan Villopoto) and Kevin Urquhart weren’t too much older than myself. Then you had guys like Landon Currier, Chris Howell, Devin Harriman. That’s just scratching the surface, I feel like.

Collin has been coming north to race in Canada for quite a few years. | Bigwave photo

You’ve made a habit of coming up to BC to race the Future West Moto Arenacross races for years. What’s been your best memory at those races?

Yeah, I’ve been coming up there what seems like a long time now, I want to say close to 10 years? But for sure the best times have been up there the last two years with the Cycle North crew and winning both of the championships back to back with them. It’s hard to complain about winning.

And you ended up with #39 for the 2020 season. Can you take us through your limited Canadian appearances in 2019? How was your season?

Yeah, the short time I got to spend up racing the Rockstar Triple Crown series was awesome. Obviously, the Cycle North crew and I won the Future West AX series which then led right into the AX portion for the Triple Crown. In Abbotsford I was able to land on the podium, then Calgary capture a 5th.

Outdoor was rough, I only did two rounds. Calgary, I’d like to say didn’t even happen. Haha. But Prince George went a little better and I was able to get a tenth. So, all in all, I was happy with it.

If the borders open up out west, we just may see Collin and Kourtney Lloyd defending their AX title this year. | Bigwave photo

Did you do anymore racing after you headed back home?

Oh yeah, I went back home and raced Seattle Supercross, and then finished up with the Washougal National. Then in between there some local fair races and what not. Nothing to over the top, just some fun one-off type events.

What did you get up to over the winter? I know you’re a new dad, so I assume there have been some changes around there!

Yeah, winter time seems like it’s busy, work, the kid, and the Future West AX, seems like it’s on the go. Hopefully, the borders open up soon and I can make it back up for the Future West series coming up in just a few weeks. Try and go for a third championship up there with the Cycle North crew.

Did you get to any races over the summer? What have you been doing?

Summers been dead. I got hurt about 2 months ago and still just trying to recover from that. And with the COVID just about everything has been stopped around here since March. Some races are happening, but the weathers turning and everything’s about wrapped up for the year. So lots of family time and work. It’s been pretty relaxing, I must say.

Collin, Ross Johnson, and Brad Nauditt all have got their honorary Canadian MX Citizenships. Good luck in the future, Collin. | Bigwave photo

What does the future hold for you? Will we see you up in Canada again?

Like I said, I’d love to come back up for the Future West series, and even more if at all possible. I love it up there! I feel like I’ve been taken in as family. I really hope things go back to normal. The world’s a strange place at the moment.

OK, thanks for talking with us today. All the best to you and your family. Is there anyone you’d like to thank while we’ve got you?

Thank you for having me, I hope you are doing well yourself. Just like to thank the Lloyd family and the whole crew at Cycle North, it’s like a big family with Kourt, Chris, Bruce and everyone. My family as well, wife and little man. I couldn’t do it without their help at home. Max at Fly for keeping me in fresh kits, and the Newf and Brady over at Atlas. Thank you to my Canadian family.

Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross

We’re heading into the final two rounds of Supercross this weekend at Gopher Dunes and the weather is going to be perfect: 26 and 25 C and sunny.

The track took a few riders down last week for rounds 1 and 2.

#5 Tyler Medaglia only got one lap in before he tweaked his knee and was done for the series. He headed home and has now announced he’s calling it a Professional Motocross career. Here’s his Instagram post:

#11 Davey Fraser looked like he was a kid again out there on the track, but the tricky triple section got the better of him and he went down hard at Round 1. The end result was a broken talus and a torn ACL.

He underwent successful surgery to repair his heel, but the ACL will be a procedure for another date. Here’s his Instagram post explaining the situation:

#82 Zack Zager took a really scary crash in the rhythm section on Saturday that ended up breaking his femur as the bike came back at him to add insult to injury. He’s also had successful surgery in London and is now on the mend.

I saw the crash on someone’s cell phone, but it doesn’t look like Zack has posted it up on his Instagram page yet.

There were quite a few other crashes that may or may not have affected the entry list for this coming weekend. Let’s hope we get through this final weekend with no injuries to talk about at all.

SUPERCROSS POINTS

Let’s have a look at where we stand, heading into this final weekend:

So, #19 Marshal Weltin has gone 1-1 overall and has an 11-point lead over the dynamic duo of #46 Marco Cannella and #18 Tanner Ward. Weltin expected to win the MX series but got beat by the seemingly unflappable #15 of Jess Pettis. Jess skipped the SX series to get his knee scoped and fixed to be ready in time to possibly do some AMA Supercross, I assume.

Marshal has shown he’s the one to beat with his speed through the whoops. However, Tanner Ward was all over him and Marco has shown that he, too, can run up at the front.

It was strange that Marshal went down at the start of one Main and was able to catch right up to the back wheel of them but when they all started up front together it was a close battle. Crazy how racing goes, sometimes.

Just behind them is #22 Jyire Mitchell who took the win in Main #1 at Round 2 and was charging from the back of the pack until he clipped the back wheel of Marco in the whoops and went down hard, taking a DNF.

I don’t think anyone behind these 4 quite has the pace to challenge, but all 4 of these guys have shown they have the speed to win, so this title is far from decided.

Wow, this 450 title chase got kind of ugly in a hurry. We all knew that #16 Cole Thompson and #9 Dylan Wright couldn’t be on the same tight AX/SX track at the same time and not have sparks fly. It just can’t happen. And as soon as the racing started these two were going at each other’s throats.

I’m not going to lie to you, it has brought a lot of attention to this series. How can you not enjoy watching two riders so equally matched on a tight track go head to head not giving an inch?! It’s a blast!

Then you throw in #2 Matt Goerke who is about to head into retirement out there showing he’s still got the speed to beat these guys. Matt’s speed in the whoops is unmatched, and if he’s close to the leaded late in a Main, he’ll make a pass there and take wins.

The next battle to keep an eye on is for the 4th place guy. Who will it be?

#26 Josh Cartwright holds the position now, but #10 Keylan Meston and #3 Shawn Maffenbeier are right there and have shown they can be that 3rd place (or even 3rd) guy.

#208 Logan Leitzel has a top fill-in ride and should benefit from an additional week of riding and testing. He’ll get some good starts, but it is yet to be seen if he can stay up with the leaders to the checkered flag.

Thor Spring Creek National Specialty Awards

Deltran Battery Tender RC Hard Charger Award & FMF Privateer Power Award

The second half of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship kicked off with the series’ annual visit to Minnesota’s famed Spring Creek MX Park for the sixth round of the season. Coming off the lone break in action on the calendar the Thor Spring Creek National was sure to see a rejuvenated field of riders, and when all was said and done the championship battles in both the 450 Class and 250 Class saw dramatic shifts. In the 450 Class Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo captured his second straight victory after posting the first 1-1 moto sweep of his career, while Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis prevailed in the 250 Class with his first win since the opening round, as a 1-1 sweep vaulted the Frenchman to the top the point standings.



In addition to celebrating the winners and podium finishers at each round of the 2020 season, each week the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship also brings attention to other riders who should be recognized for their efforts. Following every round a pair of specialty awards are handed out to riders who dig deep and overcome the odds to achieve success.



The Deltran Battery RC Hard Charger Award recognizes the 450 Class rider that embodies the relentless, never-give-up attitude that personified the career of the G.O.A.T. Ricky Carmichael, the most successful rider in the history of American motocross. The award is given to the rider that passes the most competitors in a single 450 Class moto at every round, earning the most significant improvement from his starting spot to his finishing result. Each recipient of the RC Hard Charger Award is awarded with a custom-designed trophy.



The FMF Privateer Power Award shines the spotlight on the underdog rider that overcomes the odds in pursuit of his racing dream, exceeding expectations by putting forth an incredible performance that often surpasses that of the factory-backed riders that surround him. The ability to do more with less is something that every privateer aspires to achieve, and each week this award applauds a rider who was successful in accomplishing that feat. Each recipient of the Privateer Power Award is awarded with a custom-designed trophy.



This week’s awards signify the first time in the history of each accolade in which a single rider, Benny Bloss, is the recipient of both the RC Hard Charger and Privateer Power from a single event.

Deltran Battery Tender RC Hard Charger Award

Since capturing 450 Class Rookie of the Year honors back in 2016 Benny Bloss has remained a fixture in the premier division, consistently producing solid results and emerging as a perennial top-10 contender in a talent-rich division. For the 2020 season Bloss has embarked on a campaign solely on his own, with the help of his family and sponsorship support from KT Tape. While the Missouri native has had to endure through the ups and downs of running his own effort this summer, he’s managed to still be a regular presence in the battle for a spot inside the top 10, thus far earning three top-15 finishes in five starts. At Spring Creek Bloss showed the tenacity that has made him such a highly regarded competitor by overcoming a 38th-place start in Moto 1 to fight all the way back to a spot just outside the top 10 in 13th, passing 25 riders in the process. It was one of the most impressive rebound rides of the season thus far and earned Bloss this week’s RC Hard Charger Award.

#50 Benny Bloss / Oak Grove, Missouri / Husqvarna

+25 positions in 450 Moto 1 (38h to 13th)

FMF Privateer Power Award

Ever since he stormed onto the professional circuit with that memorable rookie season in 2016 Bloss has always had a penchant for punching above his weight. At a towering six feet, five inches, he is by far the tallest rider in American motocross, and many have always wondered if that extended height could work against him. However, year after year Bloss has proved that his height is an asset, and it’s allowed him to become one of the sport’s most beloved under-the-radar competitors. For the first time in his young career Bloss has had to go the privateer route to compete in the 2020 Pro Motocross Championship, but he’s still exceeding expectations. Despite some growing pains, Bloss is still a virtual lock to finish inside the top 15 and challenge for the top 10 in one of the deepest fields of talent in series history. At Spring Creek a summer filled with challenges finally aligned for Bloss. After overcoming a misfortune-plagued start in Moto 1, Bloss put his head down and showed what he’s capable of, amassing his best pair of motos this season to earn 12th overall, his best result of the year. Bloss’ unwavering competitive spirit, and his drive to succeed despite the odds being stacked against him made him the obvious choice for this week’s FMF Privateer Power Award.

#50 Benny Bloss / Oak Grove, Missouri / Husqvarna

450 Class: 12th Overall (13-11)

Now available for download for both Apple and Android devices is the official Pro Motocross App. Fans of American motocross can have access to the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series right at their fingertips on their mobile devices. Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App provides users with the most important information surrounding the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring. Download it now via the App Store or Google Play.

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit:

www.ProMotocross.com.

Jeffrey Herlings Injury

Wow, I really had no idea that Jeffrey Herling‘s injuries were as bead they were! I was also amazed to learn that he’s already caught Antonio Cairoli‘s impressive number of MXGP (250 included) wins and only Stephan Everts leads him.

Check out his latest Instagram post:

Podcast |Bjorn Viney Talks about Leaving Motocross and Joining the US Military

Ottawa born motocrosser Bjorn Viney is part of the speedy Viney family who moved to California a few years ago. Bjorn is the older brother of Noah Viney and raced the Supercross Futures series last season and looked poised to move to the next stage in his career.

Bjorn has decided to leave the sport and head into a career in the US Military with the goal of one day becoming a pilot.

We gave him a call to talk about this big change.

PS I should have said “Full Metal Jacket” when I was referencing “Hamburger Hill.”

OK, be sure to stay tuned to our Instagram and Twitter on Friday and Saturday as we bring you as much information from the final two rounds of Supercross as we can.

Have a great weekend.