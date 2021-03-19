Club MX GM Ben Graves Grades the Canadians Training in South Carolina

Club MX GM Ben Graves Grades the Canadians Training in South Carolina

By Billy Rainford

Club MX General Manager and Trainer Ben Graves talks about the Canadian riders who are in South Carolina training for the 2021 Motocross season.

We talk about Daniel Elmore, Tallon Unger, Jake Piccolo, and Dylan Wright. Ben even gives them each a grade on a coachability scale.

SoundCloud:

Spotify:

Pick it up on your favourite podcast supplier and don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE to the Direct Motocross page: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, or Spotify.