Frid’Eh Update #40 | Bryan Cormier | Presented by Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

This week, we feature #40 Bryan Cormier from Saint Joseph de Beauce, Quebec. | Bigwave photo

Hello and welcome to Week #40 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Troy Lee Designs. As I seem to have said numerous times, I’ve sort of been on a n unofficial vacation this past week. There aren’t many opportunities throughout the year to step away from the sport, so I jumped at the chance to slow things down just a bit after returning home from the MXON in Italy.

We’re about to get racing out west, so things will fire back up in a hurry, starting next week at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC for the new Future West Moto Arenacross Championships.

We’ll be back in action bringing all the action LIVE on the Future West Moto Facebook page. John Wren is back with his velvet voice on the mic after his short stint on the sidelines last season and Matt Koeleman will be the guy on the video camera again. Action starts next weekend, October 16-17. More on this later.

Bryan Cormier is the rider who earned #40 for the 2021 season, and then we didn’t really see him out there representing it. Bryan decided to hang up the leathers this year.

Over the years, it always seemed that no matter where I went down the east coast of the USA, Bryan the #727 was there racing. He always had a smile on his face and was generous with his time if we ever asked him for an interview.

Like many racers in Canada, it looks like Bryan has a future in the family business, so he’s decided his time chasing the Motocross Dream has run its course and he’ll get begin getting on with his career and let MX take a back seat while he does so.

We got in touch with him this week to learn more about him and his plans for the future. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Bryan had to say when we got in touch with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Bryan. We haven’t seen you in a while so let’s let everyone get to know you a little better. How old are you and where are you from?

Bryan Cormier: Hey, Billy !! I am 23 years old and I’m from Saint Joseph de Beauce, Québec.

How did you first get into Motocross?

I got into dirt bikes because of my dad and mom. They used to race in the woods, so I first started racing woods stuff and then I made the switch to moto, after trying it and falling in love with it.

Who did you come up through the ranks with?

I’ve raced a bunch with Tanner Ward, Tommy Dallaire, Samuel Blouin, Samuel Lavoie, Simon Pageau, and Austin Watling.

Bryan is action at Sand Del Lee in 2020 where he snagged a holeshot. | Bigwave photo

So, in 2020 you finished with the #40. Can you take us through how that season went for you?

Yes, the 2020 season was so much fun! I raced the MX part only. I had some good races, close to the top 10 a lot, one holeshot and a lot of good times.

What was the highlight for you?

My highlight was probably my holeshot at Sand Del Lee or getting 11th at Gopher Dunes.

But then we didn’t see you in 2021. We talked off the record and you said you “hung them up” after 2020. Can you take us through that decision?

Yes. So, it wasn’t an easy decision, but I had the opportunity to become part owner with my dad in the business and I couldn’t let this one go and I didn’t want to go racing half ready.

Bryan will head to work for the family business. | Bigwave 2019 photo

What do you do for work?

We retread tires for semi trucks and trailers. It’s called Rechapage 2000.

Go see Bryan at Rechapage 2000.

Let’s look back over your career. What is your best memory from all those years of racing?

I’ve definitely had some good times: Spending most of my winters down south with Tanner Ward, Kaven Benoit and Shawn Robinson before he retired, had fun racing Junior and won some championship, did the same in Intermediate with some championships, too, tried the 250 class for two years in Pro but never was a 250 rider so I decided to make the switch to 450 class and it paid off.

Who did you have the best battles with over the years?

I would say Samuel Blouin back in the Intermediate days. In the Pro races I would say Yanick boucher.

Will you stay involved in the sport in the future?

I would like to but we will see with the time. For now, I enjoy staying home for a bit. Haha

Bryan running the #40 in the Pre-Mix class at Deschambault. | Bigwave photo

Do you still have a bike and enjoy riding?

I rode 5 times this summer and raced Pre-Mix class at Deschambault and that was it. Maybe I will get a bike for next summer.

OK, well, good luck in the future. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

Yes, for sure, I would like to thank my mom and my dad for all the years of support, I couldn’t have done it without them, all my friends that supported me, Rechapage 2000, all the guys at Sport Tardif for believing in me, Andy at FXR, Simon and Phil at E-sticky for always having me look good, the Newf with Mobius and 100%, Dirt Care and anyone else I forgot, thank you.

Braden Bidlock was hurt at Walton this past summer. He was in the hospital here in London until he headed back home. Well, he’s making some progress and just posted this short update on his Instagram Page:

Keep it up, Braden!

Future West Arenacross | All You Need To Know

Important note:

-Riders do not require vaccinations to race

– Spectators will be permitted but DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building

– Parents and family of riders DO require proof of vaccination to enter the building to watch your rider, or can watch from outside.

– Masks are still mandatory in all public spaces

GATE OPENS

Thursday 4:00 pm – 10:00pm

Friday 7:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday 7:00 am – 7:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 12:00 pm)

Sunday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm (Mandatory Riders meeting at 8:45 am)

ABSOLUTELY NO ENTRY OTHER THAN THESE TIMES – ALL CAMPERS NEED TO BE CHECKED IN AT THE GATE

FAMILY INFORMATION

All prices plus GST

GATE FEES:

Friday – Sunday

$20 wristband per Family Member – (to be paid and registered online)

Mechanic Wristband required to go to Start Gate

CAMPING – (to be paid online at time of registration)

$20 – No Hookup

$35 – Hookup Per Night

RIDER INFORMATION

REGISTRATION FEES: (price includes wristband)

$65 first class

$40 second class

$30 third class

$10 Tykes – NO TRANSPONDER. NO SCORING. PARTICIPATION AWARDS ONLY.

PRO ENTRY FEES: (price includes wristband)

$70 per class – 100% Payback

RACE DETAILS

Registration Sign Up:

ONLINE ONLY Friday Practice and Saturday Racing – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=88

Sunday Racing – https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=94

Wristbands and Camping –

https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=90

** Please Note: Everyone must purchase a wristband separately to have your name on the gate list. **

FRIDAY:

Open practice: $40

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Limit one practice per bike. If you have 2 bikes you need to select 2 practice groups when signing up.

RIDING SCHOOL:

SATURDAY

$65 for expert instruction by Ryan Lockhart and Tanner Ward.

25 SPOTS PER SCHOOL

Sign up : https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=91

8-9am – Advanced 85cc and Big Bike

9:10-10:10am – Advanced 50/65cc and Beginner/Junior 85

10:20-11:20am – Beginner/Junior 50/65

All riders must be ready 15 minutes before class. Registration and waivers must be completed online

SATURDAY:

12:00 noon Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

Sunday:

8:45 am Mandatory riders meeting

Practice to follow Riders Meeting

Qualifiers to follow practice

Main Event to follow Qualifier

Practice Schedule:

Saturday & Sunday:

To be announced over loudspeaker, radio and posted at Admin Trailer

CLASSES (subject to change)

Note: race format will be posted trackside on the day of the race

Tyke 50cc Participation Awards only

New Kid Beginner (50cc, 65cc, One year or less experience) Ages 4-9 Trophy 1-5

Girls Ages 7-14 Trophy 1-3

50 cc 4-6 Trophy 1-5

50 cc 7-8 Trophy 1-5

50 cc Open Trophy 1-5

65 cc 7-9 Trophy 1-3

65 cc 10-11 Trophy 1-3

65 cc Open: Trophy 1-3

85 cc 7-11 Trophy 1-3

85 cc 12-16 Trophy 1-3

Supermini Trophy 1-3

School Boy 12-17 Trophy 1-3

Schoolboy 2 – (13 to 16) – 122cc to 153cc two-stroke – 150cc to 250cc four-stroke – Intermediates can only ride Schoolboy 2 Minimum wheel base 53 inches. No mini cycle. No Super Mini bikes. Trophy 1-3

Open Beginner Trophy 1-3

250 Junior Trophy 1-3

Open Junior Trophy 1-3

250 Intermediate 50% payout

Open Intermediate 50% payout

Ladies 50% payout

Under 30 50% payout

+30 Vet Junior Trophy 1-3

+30 Vet Master 50% payout

Vet +40 50% payout

Vet +50 50% payout

Pro Open 100% payout

Pro Am Lites (Intermediates allowed) 100% payout

No trophy for payout classes

All Payout classes must have 5 riders or more on the gate for pay. All trophy classes go back to 3rd places, no matter the numbers, unless otherwise noted above.

PLEASE NOTE: RIDERS MUST HAVE AN MRC MEMBERSHIP

Membership can be bought online www.mrcracing.com

TRANSPONDERS:

Transponders are now mandatory for all racers. Your transponder number must be included on your registration sign up. There are limited transponders available to rent for $20 per day.

TRACK RULES:

NO one permitted on the track other than FWM staff and parent assist classes (Tykes, NKB and 50 cc 4-6).

One mechanic permitted at the start gate with their rider – online registration for wristband.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR 2021

• NO INDOOR PITTING

• If you are sick, please do not enter the building. STAY HOME

• Dispose of all used oil at the appropriate site in the parking lot. Site marked.

• No alcohol in the building. This will be strictly enforced by Heritage Park.

• No smoking in the building.

• NO RIDING YOUR BIKE IN FRONT PARKING LOT UNLESS IN DESIGNATED BIKE LANE

• No pit bikes.

• Please obey NO PARKING LANE SIGNS. Vehicles will be towed with no warning.

• Please be respectful and follow the rules – we are doing our best to provide you with more great racing, but we must be mindful of the times we are living in.

• MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING – NO EXCEPTIONS!!

ONLINE REGISTRATION:

https://secure.tracksideprereg.com/futurewest/?event=88&fbclid=IwAR3V_Fa0dXCKDHV8O7EWwlF2kGWgnKrHS_6ep9Deok0pFKKrlkMvxUsUKDs

As I mentioned at the top, we’ll be out there to bring you all the action LIVE on the FWM Facebook page. We’ll post links on our site and on our social media pages, so you don’t have to miss any of the action.

I was speaking with the Race Director, Ryan Lockhart, this week and we both agreed that the list of riders in the Pro class should give us some seriously good racing at the front.

Casey Keast is the defending champ and will be running the #1. Canadian 250 MX champion Jake Piccolo is expected to make an appearance. Tyler Gibbs lives just down the road and loves this stuff. Wyatt Waddell is back on a bike. Davey Fraser has been asking questions, so we should see the #11 on the line. I’d be surprised if Parker Eales wasn’t there. Tanner Ward is helping Ryan with the schools, so he’ll also be racing. Keylan Meston made a splash last season, but will he make the journey from Calgary?

There were rumours of some other top riders making the trip west, but it sounds like some of the riders who we’re talking about have decided not to go. Too bad because our riders east of the Rocky Mountains could definitely use some more experience on these tight indoor-style tracks.

We’ll get an entry list posted as soon as we see who’s there for practice nights on the days before the races.

Dylan Wright is Headed to Europe

Dylan Wright is headed to Europe! | Bigwave photo

Canadian two-time and defending 450 MX champion Dylan Wright is set to head back to Europe to race the final few rounds of the 2021 MXGP season

We’re told there had been hints of this happening even before the 2021 MXON at Mantova MX in Mantova, Italy last week, but, after watching Dylan ride in person, interest in acquiring his services to end out the season became even more likely.

In fact, Dylan sat with a team owner in the Team Canada pits to discuss the possibilities of him filling in for that particular team.

After speaking with GDR team owner Derek Schuster throughout this process, we’ve learned that Dylan would in fact be riding his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 450.

The team has kept a bike in Europe for him and are they are actively working on the plans that will have Dylan racing the final rounds taking place at tracks in Italy starting at the MXGP of Trentino on October 24th.

There’s a possibility we could see him over there as early as the MXGP of Spain on October 17th, but the final 5 rounds in Italy are most realistic at this point.

“Dylan is back in Ontario to ride/train while we sort out plans, get him registered, sort out racing number, etc..” said Derek Schuster.

We’ll know more this week as they sort out the finer details as to where he’ll be pitting while he’s in Europe.

Dylan at the 2021 MXON in Mantova, Italy. | Bigwave photo

October 10 – MXGP of France Lacapelle Marival

October 17 – MXGP of Spain intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos

October 24 – MXGP of Trentino (ITA) Pietramurata

October 27 – MXGP of Pietramurata (ITA) Pietramurata

October 31 – MXGP of Garda (ITA) Pietramurata

November 7 – MXGP of Lombardia (ITA) Mantova

November 10 – MXGP of Città di Mantova (ITA) Mantova

Since we posted this on the 5th, we’ve learned that Dylan will indeed be on his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing 450 and will likely be pitted under the Honda 114 Motorsports tent.

Derek Schuster has agreed to a podcast interview once they have the details sorted out. We also meant to do one to talk about all the things involved in getting your rider to the MXON but we sort of ran out of time in Italy and now with this recent development we figured we’d hold off and kill two birds with one stone. Stay tuned…

Thanks for having a look. Have a Happy Thanksgiving weekend, everyone. See you next week from Chilliwack, BC!