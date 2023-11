Mitch Cooke – 2023 Dubya World Vet Interview…and Poop Story

Mitch Cooke – 2023 Dubya World Vet Interview…and Poop Story

By Billy Rainford

#58 Mitch Cooke talks about his +30 Pro race at the 2023 Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen in San Bernardina, California. He also tells the Adam Turner pants pooping story.

#fullcommitment

Video:

Podcast:

Apple Podcasts

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.