Frid’Eh Update #42 | Keenan Peterson | Presented by Troy Lee Designs Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #42 belongs to Keenan Peterson from Newmarket, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #42 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Troy Lee Designs Canada. This week, DMX World HQ has been transported to Kamloops, BC. It’s been a pretty busy few days, so far, and it’s always nice when you can hang out in a different part of the country for a little while.

Keenan Peterson is #42 for 2021. We’ve known Keenan for a few years as he worked his way up through the ranks with his familiar #295 on his bikes. He’s a full-time Pro rider these days and is looking to continue his journey toward the front of the competitive field.

Here’s a look at his 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series:

As you can see, he didn’t compete in the Supercross portion of the series, and we’ll find out exactly why. Here’s what he had to say when we got in touch with him this week:

Here’s what Keenan had to say when we got in touch with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Keenan. We’ve known you for a few years now but this is your first Frid’Eh Update Interview, so let’s start at the beginning to let people get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us how old you are, where you’re from, and how you got into Motocross in the first place?

Keenan Peterson: Yes, this is my first Frid’Eh Update and I’m happy to be a part of it. For anyone who doesn’t know me, I’m 19 years old from Newmarket, ON and I’ve been riding since I was 6 years old. I started getting into racing mainly because I didn’t want to play hockey. I was always dragged around to the arenas with my brothers playing it so I was never a fan of it. My dad said I need some sport to play and him and my brother had dirt bikes so that’s what I chose.

What was your first race number and how/why did you choose it?

My first number was 995. To me there was nothing really special about it. My brother was number 999 and I wanted to be the same for the first race but I couldn’t and the closest number was 995.

Did you grow up playing any other sports?

I did. I played soccer and volleyball but I never took them seriously. They never really compared to motocross.

2019 was the first year Keenan lined up at the Pro Nationals. | Bigwave photo

Who did you come up through the ranks battling?

I grew up battling Travis Byrom at MMRS on 50’s to 85’s. After I started to move out to other clubs, I started racing Jamie Powell, Cameron Wrozyna, and Jeremy McKie.

What year did you turn Pro and how did that first race go?

I first tried pro in 2019 at Gopher Dunes. I also raced the rest of the east coast that year. It was not nearly what I was expecting. It was a hard transition for me, going from the top 5 are fast in the amateur classes to everyone from first to 25th is fast. I definitely was under-prepared and it showed.

You raced the 2021 Triple Crown MX Nationals and were very consistent with your finishes. Can you take us through how your season went?

Yes, 2021 was an interesting year. The season started off great with my best finish yet. I was improving and it was going to just get better. Unfortunately, my bike blew up at the second round of Walton. So, not being able to get parts in time for Gopher Dunes, I rode Tristan Dare‘s KTM 250 two-stroke. It was a lot of fun but I was upset that I couldn’t run my own bike. I missed Sand Del Lee because we still couldn’t get all the parts for my bike.

The Quebec round was not ideal. With a month or more of no practicing, I went there not expecting much in way of results, but that track is loads of fun to ride and a great atmosphere. That was my last race of the Triple Crown this year because my bike, unfortunately, broke again the week before the last round at Walton and we wouldn’t be able to have it ready in time again. Over all, really let down by this year. I was expecting much more out of it.

Keenan on a borrowed 250 2-stroke at the 2021 Gopher Dunes National. | Bigwave photo

And what happened at the end? Is that why we didn’t see you for Supercross?

I planned on racing Supercross on a Yamaha. I trained for it but I decided not to. With a new bike and stock suspension there is no reason to go out there and risk it.

What have you been up to since the series ended?

Since the series has ended, I’ve been riding full-time again, and, like I said, got a new Yamaha. I did some AMO races to see where I’m at on the new bike and what I need to work on. But really just been enjoying riding again.

What do you do for work?

For work, I train riders at Compound 138 which has been great all year watching all of them become better riders.

What are your winter plans?

My plans for winter are to head down south to Sunshine State MX right after Christmas time with Steve Shore.

Keenan plans to race the entire Triple Crown Series in 2022. | Bigwave photo

And what about moving forward? What are your plans for 2022 racing, assuming the series goes coast to coast?

I hope racing can go back to going across the country. As nice as it is not traveling far for races, I really would like to go out west and ride some of their tracks. So, next year I do plan on going to all the races.

Oh, that’s great to hear. Well, thanks for taking some time with us, Keenan. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank Steve Shore at SRS Motorsports, Compound 138 he’s been huge this year helping me out in every way he can, Callus Moto for the gear that’s been awesome, Funnel Web Filters for keeping my bike running clean, Hall Race Fuel for the great Renegade Fuel, John Arts Group for supporting the team, and, of course, my parents for always helping out.

Dylan Wright Racing in Italy

This weekend marks the debut of our 2-time and defending 450 MX Champion Dylan Wright in the MXGP of Trentino in Italy. This will be a 3-race stop and Dylan will be pitting with the Honda 114 team on his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing bike, so he will know exactly what to expect.

He turned heads during his qualifying race at the Motocross of Nations at Mantova MX last month and now we’ll find out how he stacks up against some of the best 450 riders in the world.

He’s over there for the final 5 rounds of the 2021 season, so it’s a much better situation than a one-off race that so many of our riders are forced to try when they head to different series. Dylan will have time to get comfortable and give a true representation of what he’s capable of, whether that starts this weekend or not.

Here’s what the MXGP site had to say about the coming round of racing. One news story is noticeably missing:

From MXGP.com

Entering the MXGP of Trentino, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings leads the MXGP standings by 12 points over Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre. Herlings added another overall victory at the MXGP of Spain, making it his 96th career, while Febvre had a mixture of a weekend. The Frenchman went on to win race one in incredible fashion but was much unluckier in race two, managing to fight back to seventh place.

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser remains third in the championship but is just three points behind Febvre and this upcoming weekend will be a chance for the Slovenian to claw back some points and hopefully get closer to the lead. Last season Gajser won two out of the three GPs in Pietramurata and also secured his fourth world title there, so the place holds fond memories for the Honda rider who could get back on the top step and even get the red plate back by the end of it.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli also could find himself back on top at his home round also, especially after his victory there last season. But Cairoli has been struggling during the last several GPs. He’s struggled to get inside the top three but has battled well inside the top 10. It’s not clear whether it’s the crash from Sardinia that’s affecting the 9-time world champ or whether it’s something else, but hopefully the home support in Trentino will give him the boost he needs to finish off his racing career on a high at the last five rounds.

His teammate Jorge Prado was impressive at his home round just a week ago, as he fought hard at the front of the field in both races. This was somewhat of a surprise considering the fact that he struggled so much in France the previous weekend. The incredible home support must’ve given a huge adrenaline kick and hopefully he can carry that momentum into the remaining rounds as he remains fourth in the standings, 50 points behind Gajser.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer seemed to be back to his old self in Spain, as the Swiss battled at the front with the likes of Febvre, Gajser, Prado and Herlings. Seewer finished the weekend seventh overall, while his teammate Glenn Coldenhoff placed 13th. The third factory Yamaha rider, Ben Watson had another tough weekend, after twisting his ankle before the Spanish Grand Prix which made racing harder. He was 19th in race one but failed to line-up for race two. Watson will now return to Trentino, a place where he secured an overall victory as he finished off his MX2 career in the best way possible. And with that memory hopefully fresh on his mind, this could give him a much-needed boost.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen will head to Trentino after some good races there last season. The Dane finished second on the podium at the MXGP of Trentino so will no doubt will search for more positive results as he nears the final races of his rookie season in MXGP.

One of the most talked about things entering the weekend has to be the pending debut of Mathys Boisrame with his new team Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team. The Frenchman has joined the factory Kawasaki team for the remaining Italian rounds, replacing injured Ivo Monticelli. For Boisrame this is an important opportunity to show his abilities as he looks to move up to the MXGP class in 2022.

But this weekend will be a big one for the home riders Alessandro Lupino of MRT Racing Team KTM and Alberto Forato of SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery who will want to put on their best performance for the Italian fans. Both Lupino and Forato have had some very positive results this season and hopefully they get do the same again in Trentino.

Meanwhile this weekend we will see the return of the former world champion David Philippaerts as he will make a wildcard appearance, along with Morgan Lesiardo and Andrea La Scala who will also line-up for the MXGP races.

TV COVERAGE: HOW TO WATCH THE MXGP OF TRENTINO

PIETRAMURATA (Italy) 22 October 2021 – FIM Motocross World Championship continues this weekend with round 14 taking place in Pietramurata, Italy for the MXGP of Trentino.

Fans in Italy will be able to enjoy the races on Rai Sport HD and Eurosport 2. While present onsite will be Sport TV Slovenia to follow their hero Tim Gajser.

Below you can find a list of TV channels that will air LIVE and delayed action of the MXGP of Trentino, along with the 26min Behind-the-Gate magazine, available to enjoy on MXGP-TV.com and via our TV magazine partners following the GP, featuring the best moments from the races, exclusive interviews and more!

As always, MXGP fans can follow the races LIVE throughout the two race days, all you need to do is log onto www.MXGP-TV.com this Saturday and Sunday to watch the MXGP, MX2, WMX and EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing action from the comfort of your home.

USA CANADA

CBS Sports Network

Sunday 24 October 2021 – MX2 Race 2 – 05:00 pm ET – Delayed

Sunday 24 October 2021 – MXGP Race 2 – 06:00 pm ET – Delayed

We’ll be sure to catch up with Dylan after the races.

57 Bikes Stolen from KTM Canada

Megan Brodeur Won’t Line Up at SnowCross this Winter

Canadian stand-out at Motocross and SnowCross, Megan Brodeur, has decided to concentrate on school and won’t line up to race her bread-and-butter SnowCross this winter. Here’s her announcement on Instagram:

We wish Megan all the best and good luck in the future.

2022 Yamaha Media Ride Day at Motopark

The all-new Yamaha YZ125 and 250 2-strokes at Motopark. | Isaiah Reid photo

Greg Poisson headed over to Motopark to try out the all-new YZ 125 and 250 2-strokes from Yamaha Motor Canada. The weather was perfect and we’ll be sure to get Greg’s thoughts on the bikes as soon as possible.

Stay tuned for Greg’s thoughts on the new bikes. | Isaiah Reid photo

Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships Standings

So far, we’ve had two rounds of the series. Racing resumes November 27-28 for rounds 3 and 4.

Hey, look, all the hometowns are already added…

Faces at the Races

Here’s our sarcastic look at the people under the helmets and around the grounds at Rounds 1 and 2 of the Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

It was great to have John Wren back and calling the action at the races again. He’s our “Golden Fog.” (And we’re on board early with our first “GOOGLE IT, BOWKER!”)

And Matt Koeleman was the man behind the camera to complete our trio behind the live broadcast of the races. We’ll be back for the final two weekends, too.

Colby Wellings was in charge of the action.

As always, Steve Sulyok was in charge of the medic situation. Tofino next time, Steve?

Ryan Lockhart was in charge of something, too, but I wasn’t listening…

And in charge of…I don’t think anyone knows…

That’s Fox Racing Canada honcho JC Seitz checking out the riders meeting.

And that’s Atlas Brace co-founder Brad McLean. His son was riding on a track for the first time ever!

Tanner Ward wrapping up the MX School on Saturday morning.

Tanner and Ryan Lockhart put 90 riders through the school.

#174 Zane Mellafont.

There’s at least one future champ in this group.

And it’s Blake Davies by a hair.

That’s #50 Wyatt Hasil.

#81 Christian Plasse made the trip from Eastern Ontario to race and be part of the crew.

#12 Luke Svensson and #30 Devyn Smith were two Intermediate riders who also raced Pro Am Lites.

#574 Charles Charlton and #52 Brock Henry were two more.

Parker Eales making it look easy.

It was great to get our “Brock” count up to at least 3 last week.

Don’t even sit there and pretend you don’t do this.

Jake and Tanner are in the club.

I thought #510 Marcus Deausy had some good races last week.

#10 Braxton Zeitner and #17 Jack Payne. If those aren’t the names of racers, I don’t know what is!

That’s our old friend Pat O’Connor’s son, #981 Nikalis O’Conner. Great to see you back at the races, Pat.

#117 Jayden Debodt took the win in the 85 (7-11) class on Sunday.

JC and Dexter.

Brad and Landon McLean.

That’s #560 Oaklyn Garniss coming in hot with another cool name.

#65 Braxton Becker from Alberta.

#139 Shelby Coe.

Welcome back, guys.

#141 Danny Robertson and #117 Jayden Debodt show some great sportsmanship.

#15 Tyson Dubuc joins the club.

No pressure, #713 Travis Mosser, just Teren Gerber and Trystan Hart watching your start style.

#58 Blake Davies and #600 Noah Porter were two impressive Junior riders last week.

Trystan Hart getting a better view of the action.

If you race in BC, I bet you know who these hands belong to.

The Koeleman brothers. Dex is coming off a freak leg break when a tire went on him.

If you’re east of BC and don’t know the name Annalyse Lopushinsky, you will.

Um, Trystan, don’t block the sign. Thanks.

BC has some really fast up-and-comers.

Two-minute hold or a question on the line.

Go ahead and add Cash Riley to the cool names list.

The Riley brothers.

“Ya, you have to check it out: www.directmoto….”

Wyatt also rides the big bike.

I had no idea Paul from LRX Performance was also knee deep involved in downhill skiing. He was a ski tech for our downhill team.

Quick break for a Brock Hoyer FXR ad…

This ends our Brock Hoyer minute.

Unfortunately, we were down to just one Waddell on Sunday after Wyatt crashed and popped his shoulder.

Haha Ya, I get that look a lot…

Love it.

Knuckles after a great race.

Mini Seven-Deuce-Deuce, Madden Arishenkoff took the Tyke 50 win on Sunday.

Rylee Hatt from Calgary, AB.

That’s another Arishenfoff. This time it’s Brody.

Here’s another shot of John at work.

Not the best way for Christian’s weekend to end.

Kourtney Lloyd and Cycle North were the big reasons Tanner was able to make an appearance and is sitting on 1-1 Mains in the Pro Am Lites class.

At the end of racing Sunday night, the mini riders were responsible for piling up the foam blocks…and Blake Davies was responsible for jumping on the pile while, of course, saying, “See you at the races...”

Thanks for taking a look. We’re back for rounds 3-4 November 27-28. See you there!

Endurocross in Prescott, AZ this Weekend

You can keep up with the latest updates via the following channels:

Justin Hill to PRMX Partzilla Team

Thanks for having a look and have a great weekend. Greg will be at Gopher Dunes for the Vet races there (weather permitting). And announcer Dave Bell has offered to dust off the old camera and get us some “Faces at the Races type” photos from the event, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can come up with. He’s also committed to helping the medic staff so, hoping he’s not busy with that, let’s see what he can do.