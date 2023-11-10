Frid’Eh Update #45 | Brock Kelly | Brought to You by Yamaha Motor Canada

Frid’Eh Update #45 | Brock Kelly | Brought to You by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #45 belongs to Brock Kelly from Pontypool, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #45 of the DMX Frid’Eh Udpate this week brought to you by Yamaha Motor Canada. I’m not at a race this weekend but I woke up to the power being out here at the house. I don’t know what it is about Riverside Drive here in London, but people drive like idiots on it. The speed limit is 50 but you’ll have some jerk riding your bumper even if you’re doing almost 70. My rule of thumb is that you can’t tailgate someone if they’re doing over the speed limit.

Anyway, it turns out someone went off the road and completely took out a hydro pole leaving a big chunk of the west end of the city in darkness for about 7 hours. Remember that other idiot that went off the road and through the fence by my place? Yep, now you understand why I won’t turn my back on this damn street when we walk the dog around the block.

It’s going to be sunny and 8C on Sunday around here, so I’m guessing there will be people taking advantage of it and hitting local tracks. Maybe I’ll dust off the YZ 250 and hit somewhere, too.

Brock Kelly is the rider who earned #45 for the 2023 season. He comes from Ajax, Ontario, which is basically a bedroom community that feeds the big Toronto monstrosity. It’s on the edge of some nice countryside though so you don’t have to be connected to the Big Smoke if you don’t want to be and riding areas are plentiful out that way.

I haven’t spken with Brock all that much over his years racing, so I’m glad he’s in the top 52 to get the chance for one of these Update Interviews so we can get to know him a little better before life gets in the way of his racing.

He just got married recently, so his focus wasn’t on the series this past summer. In fact, he only raced two Nationals – Sand Del Lee and Walton Raceway. Here’s a look at his results:

Sand Del Lee: 26th (25-23)

Walton Raceway: 32nd (27-30)

Here’s what Brock had to say when we contacted him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Brock. We haven’t really done a lot of interviews with you over the years, so why don’t you start by telling us all a little bit about yourself? Where are you from? How old are you? And how did you get into Moto?

Brock Kelly: I am 26 years old, and I grew up in Ajax, Ontario. I now live in Pontypool. I had a late start to racing dirt bikes and started when I was 14 years old.

I first got into riding dirt bikes because my uncle was always riding on his property and he would take me for trail rides. Then, fast forward a few years, I got my first dirt bike, which was a Chinese 90cc trail bike. Then, after seeing a Canadian pro motocross race live on TV one Sunday, I was hooked to motocross racing, and that’s all I wanted to do from that point on.

Being from east of Toronto, I think I can guess a few riders you grew up battling, but can you tell us who your big rivals were coming up through the ranks?

My biggest competition as I grew up racing was Tanner Ward, Marco Cannella, and Austin Watling in the West end. And, my biggest competition in the East was Jack Wright, Westen Wrozyna, Mitch Goheen and Nick Jones.

Your email has the number 110 in it. Is there a story behind why you chose that number for racing?

I chose 110 as my racing number when I first started racing at a local motocross club called OCMC. They didn’t have transponders at that time and initially I wanted number 10, as that’s what number I played sports as previous to racing moto. However, number 10 was taken and 110 was the next lowest number available that I liked because it had a “10” in it. I stuck with that number until I got my first national number in the Canadian national motocross series.

In 2017, Brock raced the MX2 class as an Intermediate. | Bigwave 2017 RJ’s photo

What year did you turn Pro?

I qualified for my first pro race in 2017 in MX2 as an Intermediate racer. That year, I earned the MX2 Intermediate and Youth Intermediate/Pro championships. The goal that year was to get those championships and qualify for a pro motocross race, which I did! The following year (2018), I got moved up to the pro class where, for money reasons and lack of support, I decided to go right to the MX1 class racing the East coast rounds.

You started late, but did you ever go south to race any of the big amateur nationals?

We never went to the USA to do any races, as when I was younger we didn’t take racing that seriously. Then, when I did start taking it more seriously when I got faster, I had a job and wasn’t able to devote the time required to be successful south of the border.

Moto took a backseat to his wedding and marriage to Jolynn this past summer.

And why did you only do the 2 rounds? What kept you away from the races this summer?

For the first time in many years, motocross was not the main focus in my life. My wife Jolynn and I got engaged a few days after the Moncton Pro National in 2022. We planned on getting married in September 2023. As most people know, having a big wedding is not cheap and we wanted to pay for it ourselves. So, most of the money that typically goes to my pro motocross budget, went to our wedding budget for 2023. However, I still wanted to rep my national number 45, so we decided to make a small effort to go to my two favourite and closest nationals, Sand Del Lee and Walton.

My bike prep/set up and fitness was not up to par, not near the same as it was in previous years when I had top 20 finishes in MX1. Basically, a lack of preparation, money, and effort is why I had the finishes I did this season.

Where did you meet your wife? Is there a funny story that goes along with it?

I met my wife Jolynn through friends in college. One of the first times we hung out together her and her friend took the Go Train out to watch me race at a local motocross event. At that time Jolynn didn’t even know that people raced dirt bikes, as she thought they were just for trail riding, so she had no idea what to expect. From that day on in 2015, she absolutely loves watching and being at the races.

Count the moto peeps in this weeing shot!

How did you propose?

After the 2022 Moncton Motocross National, a bunch of racers and their family/ friends/ mechanics all drove out to Long River, PEI where Jolynn’s family lives. Her parents own and run a deep sea fishing business called Grahams Deep Sea Fishing. We typically get around 20 of us from the track and we all go deep sea fishing then back to her parents’ house. There, all the racers have their campers set up, we have a bonfire and fun night of socializing and eating fresh caught seafood.

Side note: Jolynn’s favourite place on earth is on the boat with her dad.

So, with all of our closest family and moto friends, on the ocean fishing, sitting in front of the beautiful rolling hills and the cliff shoreline of PEI, I proposed to Jolynn. I was more nervous than being on the start gate with 40 450s revving to the moon waiting for the gate to drop.

She was ecstatic, she said yes, and it was a moment that we will cherish for the rest of our lives together.

Does she like moto? What kind of things is she into?

As mentioned above, Jolynn loves being at the races all summer. Her and I really enjoy the atmosphere and the people at the track. That is where we met most of our closest friends, so we love to spend time every weekend we can at the track. Jolynn also loves watching all the motos on TV, both the Canadian and USA MX series keeps us busy during the week. To be honest, there are times when she knows more about certain races or what happened to certain racers than I do, so she is very into racing just like me.

What do you do for work?

I work for a utility company as a Forestry Technician for my full-time job. My main duty is to inspect trees to make sure they won’t grow in or fall onto the power lines. I am also an arborist. I have a small business alongside my full-time job where we prune/remove trees.

Have you been on a honeymoon yet? Where did you go or where are you going?

After our wedding we had a few days off work so we went to our cottage but didn’t have enough vacation time to take a big trip just yet. We are planning on going somewhere in the new year when we can take more time off. We would love to go to Italy, but that will most likely use up the motocross budget for next year. Also, thinking of going to St. Lucia or somewhere nice in the Caribbean, where we may be able to save a little money and still get in some nice beaches, food and weather.

Although his full-time commitment to MX may be over, he hasn’t turned his back on us just yet. | Bigwave photo

Was your wedding party sprinkled with moto people? How about the attendees?

We had about 120 guests at the wedding. I would say a good third of them were all of the motocross friends Jolynn and I have made ever since I started racing. People all the way from the local OCMC club where I started racing 12 years ago, to the pro ranks. I have been lucky to meet so many great people on and off the track that will be friends for life thanks to the sport of motocross.

You mentioned to me before that you may not do any Nationals in 2024. Are you turning the page on chasing the dream?

Motocross will always be in my life – I will always have a bike and race – but racing the pro motocross series is very expensive, and with limited support, it is tough to pull the trigger on committing to a season when we are trying to buy a house of our own and get our own family started.

Never say never, but as of right now racing the whole Canadian Pro Motocross Series is not the main goal for me. I am young enough where I can and most likely will race the east coast nationals again just not in 2024.

What else do you do for fun?

Racing motocross is what I do for fun in the summer, as well as ride my stand-up jet ski with buddies from the track. In the off season I love to ride/race pit bikes, and in the winter I like to go snowmobiling with friends. Other than that I am very busy working and growing my side business.

Brock’s best racing memory was his 12th in the 450 class at Sand Del Lee in 2022. | Bigwave 2022 SDL photo

Looking back, what’s your best racing memory?

My best racing memory would be when I had my best career finish at Sand Del Lee in 2022. I finished 12th in MX1. It was hot, humid, and dusty, but my bike set up was amazing. I was fit and could push for the whole 30 minutes. It was a great feeling to be at the top of my game actually competing and battling it out with some of the best racers in the country.

OK, I appreciate you taking some time with us this week. You’ll slip out of the top 52 for 2024, so this could be our last week dedicated to you! All the best in the future. Do you want to thank anyone before we let you go?

First off I would like to thank you, Billy, at Direct Motocross for the interview.

I also want to thank my wife, mom, dad, and the rest of my family for all the support over the last 12 years of my racing career. None of my family even knew what motocross racing was until I got into it, and they supported me every step of the way, encouraging me to do what I love.

Then, I have to thank all the companies that have supported me along the way. Every little bit helps, either financially or even a deal on parts, gear, entry fees, etc.. It all adds up.

Big thanks to Cody at Troy Lee Designs, Ron at Northern Cycle, Dustin at Mx Garage, Trevor at TP Contracting, Chris at 139 Designs, Andrew at Scott Goggles, and Britt at Natty Seats. I would not be racing if it weren’t for those people. Thank you, all.

Team Canada World Vet Championships | Did We Win???

It’s starting to look like a clerical error from this past weekend at the Dubya World Vet Championships at Glen Helen Raceway. Team Canada Vet manager, Ryan “Skippy” Mobbs was all over the math and what it meant for our teams last weekend.

We’ll have to wait until we hear from the organizers, but here is the evidence Skippy was able to compile and send them:

Tyler Medaglia OUT at 2023 ISDE in Argentina

You can read Noel Flatters from SuperFine Media’s daily recaps here:

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Noel Flatters from Superfine Media is back in action this weekend at Round 5 of the IRC AMA Endurocross Championships in Redmond, Oregon, so be sure to check in for updates.

Cole Thompson Headed back to Australia

After racing Round 2 of the 2023 WSX Championships for Club MX in Abu Dhabi last weekend, Cole Thompson will head back to finish off the 2023 Fox Australian Supercross series this Saturday in Newcastle.

Cole said heading in to this series that he would stay in Australia between the final 2 rounds, so be sure to check his Instagram page to follow along with his adventure down under.

Cole was 4th at round 1 November 7th in Adelaide in the SX2 (250) class. The final round will be in Melbourne on November 24th. Full details HERE.

Canadian Kade Walker Racing 2023 Baja 1000

I bumped into Canadian Kade Walker at Glen Helen last weekend and we did an interview to talk about his NGPC 250 title he won this season. He told us then that he is also schduled to race the 2023 Baja 1000 that starts this Monday in Mexico.

Here’s our interview:

Good luck, Kade!

Ryder McNabb Closer to His Ride in the USA

Canvas MX posted up on their Instagram page and you can see a #64 Ryder McNabb jersey hanging on the right side of the photo. You don’t have to be a super-journalist to pick up what’s happening. Lol Although it’s still “officially” in the rumour category, it looks like our 250 2-time 250 MX champion will be racing Supercross Futures for the AEO Motorsports KTM team and then likely staying south to race AMA Pro Motocross in the summer.

We’ll wait for an official release from KTM Canada and then look for the “Welcome to the team...” post from AEO before we take this one out of the rumour category.

Have a great weekend, everyone. I’m sitting on a recap video of Team Canada Vet MX at Glen Helen until we get the final word on official results . I just heard from Skippy again and now he’s worried that we may still be 1 point short 🤦‍♂️. Either way, I’ll wait until we know for sure before I post the video.