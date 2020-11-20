Frid’Eh Update #47 | JC Bujold | Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

This week, we feature national #47, JC Bujold from Saint-Hubert, Quebec. | Photo supplied

Welcome to Week #47 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Yamaha Motor Canada. We’re enjoying some rare mid-November warm weather in southwestern Ontario right now. In fact, it hit 18C here today and so we loaded up the DMX Van and headed over to Gopher Dunes to join a pretty good group of other riders taking full advantage of it.

For 2020, JC Bujold earned #47, but we never got to see him run the digits as he chose to stay in Quebec for this rather strange season.

Here’s what he had to say when we got in touch with him this week:

Here’s what JC had to say when we got in touch with him this week. | Photo supplied

Direct Motocross: Hello, JC. We didn’t see you all season, so let’s get everyone reacquainted with you. How old are you, where did you grow up, and how did you get involved in Motocross.

JC Bujold: Hi, Billy. I’m 21 years old and I’m from Saint-Hubert, QC. Basically, I grew up watching a lot of motocross since my dad was a big fan of the sport and he also used to ride enduro for fun. I automatically became a big fan, too. We had a deal if I could bike without wheels support I would have a bike.

What was your first race number and why did you choose it?

My first race number was 456. It came out from the lucky numbers between my dad and grandfather to witch made a great choice for me.

I saw you and your dad at a lot of big US Amateur races back when you were younger. What was your favourite event and why?

Obviously, we had a lot of great racing in the US and I got to ride many many track out there. But for sure, my favourite event was at Loretta Lynn’s. Maybe not my favourite track but the vibe is crazy.

Who did you come up through the ranks battling?

Over the years I have battled with a lot of riders in Québec and in Ontario such as Philippe Gallant, Guillaume St-cyr, Tanner Ward and many more.

JC and his dad hit most of the big US Amateur Nationals when JC was younger. | Richard Seguin photo

You ended up with #47 for the 2020 season. Were you happy with your 2019 season? Can you sum it up for us?

In 2019 I had the Idea of doing mostly the Quebec championship but still did Sand Del Lee and Deschambault. I did some good races close to the top ten and enjoyed my time with these guys. Also, did Olympique Stadium and Vidéotron Center to see what I could manage to do in the SX series which was a fun experience.

But we didn’t see you at any of the Nationals in 2020? Why not? What were you doing?

Since I’m back to school and working at the same time I didn’t have as much time to train and get ready for the season. I didn’t want to go there for some “bad results.”

How did the Quebec season go for you?

I still did the Challenge Qc championship and ended up 3rd. Had some great battles with Dave Blanchet and Michael Dasilva.

Are you still getting faster?

I’m still getting a bit faster, I think. My technique and experience is worth a lot. I’m coaching a group of great racers at Team SMX. It keeps me in the game.

What are your plans for this winter?

Since the borders are still closed, I’m not sure if I’ll be able to go down south and ride, but I will put some work in at home for next season.

JC will race the Challenge Quebec series again in 2021. | Richard Seguin photo

What are your racing plans for 2021?

For now, I still want to do the Challenge Qc and might do some nationals, always trying to keep up with the full-time riders.

What are your long-term racing plans?

As far as I know, I would do what I’m doing now but better. I still want to improve myself in between work and racing.

What do you do for work?

For now, I’m at school with a part-time job at Sobeys. I’m studying as a stationary engineer. I will graduate in February.

How’s your dad doing? Are you guys keeping busy?

My dad is doing good and he’s starting to enjoy his 50’s. He just got his dream car and getting in some gun competitions and still helping me a lot at the races.

Well, good luck and we hope to see you soon. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy. First, I would love to thank my family for the support over the years, my girlfriend and every body that’s helping me: Claude Ste-Marie Sport, Motovan, Esticky graphics, Oakley, seco, GUS, a2r performance, Honda Canada.

Jess Pettis to Race AMA Supercross in 2021

Training at Baker’s Factory with Tyla Rattray, Seth Rarick, and Mike Brown is going to be a big change for the young rider from Prince George, but if you know Jess, he will love this opportunity. He isn’t afraid of hard work, and I’m excited to see what kind of rider emerges when the 250 East Supercross starts.

