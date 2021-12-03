Frid’Eh Update #48 | Blair Nauta | Presented by Ryno Power Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #48 belongs to Blair Nauta from Wainfleet, Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #48 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Ryno Power Canada. We’re closing in on the final few Update Interviews of the year. This week, Blair Nauta makes the cut for the first time in his short Pro career.

Blair is the friendly racer who grew up close to the Ontario/New York border in the small town of Wainfleet, which is near Niagara Falls. He spent his amateur racing days across that border in the USA. I remember Randy Wiebe talking about this fast kid who grew up racing over there but was about to head home to Canada for his Pro racing. That happened in 2019.

Blair raced the entire Canadian Triple Crown MX series in 2021. He came close to cracking the top 10 overall in the competitive 450 class but will have to wait until 2022 to make that happen.

Here’s a look at his 2021 series:

Here’s what he had to say when we spoke with him this week:

Here’s what Blair Nauta had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Blair. This is our first time with a Frid’Eh Update Interview with you so we’re going to have to start from the beginning. Can you tell us how old you are, where you’re from, and how you go into MX in the first place?

Blair Nauta: Hey, Billy. Yes, this is my first time being on Frid’Eh update interview, but I am sooo stoked to be on here. I am 20 years old, actually just turned 20 this month. I’m from a small farm town called Wainfleet about 20 minutes from Niagara Falls.

My dad used to race way back in the day and as soon as I was born my dad was taking me for rides on his bike and letting me do the throttle. I didn’t even watch any kid shows, I just wanted to watch Crusty Demons! Then, when I was 2 he got me my first bike and he couldn’t get me off it. I wanted to ride all day and night!

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

So, before I started racing, my parents let me choose my number and it was 691 and it’s actually still on my first helmet, but when I started racing I choose 91 because that was my dad’s number from when he raced. I used that number all the way up until my first national, then I had to get a 3-digit number and thought it would be pretty cool to get to run my first number that I choose when I was 2!

I know you grew up racing mostly across the border. Why was that?

I grew up racing in American because I live so close to the border and there are 6 good tracks within an hour from me. Also, back then our dollar was way better so it was cheaper to go there.

Blair’s best finish of the 2021 season was a 13th overall at Deschambault. | Bigwave photo

Who did you come up through the ranks battling down there?

I grew up battling with mostly American kids: Zack Dobbs, Trevor Schmidt, and Blaze Cremaldi.

Did you hit any of the big US Amateur Nationals back then? And, if so, what was your best/favourite?

I tried for the Loretta’s every year but just bad luck with one of 3 motos, either I’d crash, have bike problems or I folded under the pressure in the last moto, but towards the end of my amateur career I was able to go to the Loretta Lynn’s and my best finish there was a 5th. I have ridden most of the east coast national tracks in America. I do have to say Red Bud is my favourite track over there. In Canada, I would definitely say Deschambault is my favourite.

But now we’ve been seeing you in Canada a lot. Why the change?

I switched to racing in Canada because I started going down to Club MX to train in the winters and I became friends with a bunch of guys who raced the Canadian nationals and told me how sick the tracks are here (before racing the nationals I’d only ridden one track in Canada which was Gopher Dunes), so I talked to my dad about it and he said, “Well, let’s give it a shot.” Now, here we are! I’m glad I made the decision to come here.

Blair at Deschambault in 2019 with the yellow plates. | Bigwave photo

What year did you turn Pro?

I turned Pro in 2019 and raced the MX2 class for one year. I only did the east coast rounds. Then, after that in 2020 I raced the MX1 class, same with this year. And I will be doing so again in 2022.

Looking at 2021 results, you raced the entire MX series and almost cracked the top 10 in a couple. How did your season go? What was your best race?

There was definitely a lot ups and downs this year. My best overall finish was a 13th and best moto finish was a 10th, which was at Deschambault. The next day for round 2, I ended up qualifying P9 and was hoping to get that single-digit finish but that ended real quick with a big first turn pile-up and my bike went flying into the trees and if I’m not mistaken almost hit you! My bad.

I knew enough to move across the track after almost getting hit earlier in the day, exactly where Blair’s bike ended up at Deschambault. | Bigwave photo

It was the 250 moto where I almost got hit. I moved across the track for the second motos and got that photo of you in the trees. But then we didn’t see you for Supercross. Why not?

I made the decision to not race Supercross but instead go get a job and save up so money before I head down south. If everything goes to plan for 2022 and I get the results I want, I would love to give Supercross a try!

What is it you do for work and what have you been doing since the series ended?

After last year’s race season in 2020, I got a job controlling traffic for the rest of the summer/fall. Then I was planning on heading down south but COVID kinda wrecked that, so then I stayed with the company D&D and started cutting concrete all winter long and spring. They were kind enough to let me take some time off to go race the nationals and as soon as they finished I started working for them again, cutting concrete and controlling traffic.

On some weekends my brother-in-law started his own business installing garage doors, so I go help him when I can. That’s all that I have being doing since nationals, pretty much. I try to get out on my dirt bike once or twice a week if I can.

In the tough conditions of Gopher Dunes. | Bigwave photo

What are your winter plans?

I am heading down to Florida with my girlfriend (Malia Garant) December 14th to go ride some tracks down there and go to the beach and maybe some amusement park‘s. Then, January 1st I will be heading to Club MX to train there for 5 months before the nationals start.

The plan is to race the entire series in 2022, so watch for the #47 next summer. | Bigwave photo

What are your racing plans for 2022?

I plan on doing the west and east coast Canadian National in the MX1 class and maybe trying some American nationals, Red Bud, High Point and maybe Unadilla!

Awesome! OK, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Marry Christmas to you as well, and thank you for having me on here! I would like to thank my mom and dad, Just Revive It, Titan Racing, Ryno Power, Gary Micheal, Bell Helmets, FXR, Guts Racing, Scott goggles, Mobius, Twin Air, Mika Metals, Dunlop, Odi, Mission Cycle, and Royal Distributing.

I made it back from a trip south to the 50th Annual Mini O’s at Gotorback Cycle Park in Newberry, Florida, earlier this week. Things sure have changed down there since I raced that track back in the winter of…1985. You heard me.

We pulled a borrowed 3-rail trailer down behind our then state of the art Chrysler minivan (they came out in 1984 and changed the soccer mom game). They were available with the smaller 2.2 litre 4-cylinder engines, and that’s the one we had. Truthfully, that’s also what I’d buy now if I had the chance! We blasted down there at 80mph with no troubles, burning half the gas. And we had 3 people in the van and two bikes on the trailer.

That’s also the trip that when I was driving solo down the strip with Canada flags on the sides of the van, a group of people at a red light said, “Hey, a Canadian!” and helped themselves to a lift.

I took them to a house party in Ormond Beach, north of the city. I walked in and some dude came up, introduced himself, gulped down a live goldfish, and walked away. I was young and didn’t stay but I’ll never forget that.

Gatorback Cycle Park circa 1985. | Bigwave Senior photo

My key takeaway from this photo is that it appears I’m either mounting or dismounting the bike from or to the right side. I don’t remember ever doing this! I’d almost rather think of this as a photo of me falling to the right. And the Castrol “graphic” (we only had stickers back then) on the rad shroud looks to be angled the wrong way – a major pet peeve, just like fork graphics.

The track was blue groove concrete back then. Seriously, if we’d had Supermoto tires, I think they would have been the rubber of choice. I did not enjoy the track or the bike I was still stuck riding, but, as they said in Fables of the Green Forest, “that’s another story...”

For the 50th anniversary event this year, there was another record-setting number of entries with over 5700. It was crazy. Here’s a look at how our Canadians did:

Photo Report | Canadian Results from the 50th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback

Here’s a look at the results of our Canadian competitors at the 50th Annual Mini O’s at Gatorback Cycle Park in Newberry, Florida.

RYDER SNELGROVE

ESSEX, ON

Sponsors

OGs Optics, D&D Moto Products, HMX Moto Co

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 65CC (7-9) #128 HSK 22nd 65CC (7-9) LIMITED #128 HSK 21st 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 65CC (7-9) #128 HSK 19th 65CC (7-9) LIMITED #128 HSK 26th

NATHAN SNELGROVE

ESSEX, ON

Sponsors

OGs Optics, Hudson Motorcycles, D&D Moto Products, Hall Race Fuel, Superior Suspension Settings, Motovate Lifestyle, HMX Moto Co., MD Distributions, Laporte Designs, Team PRMX

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85CC (9-11) #158 KTM 11th 31st 30th 85CC (9-11) LIMITED #158 KTM 12th 40th 39th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85CC (9-11) #158 KTM 13th 37th 37th 85CC (9-11) LIMITED #158 KTM 8th 24th 24th

TYLER KIRBY

HAWKESBURY, ON

Sponsors

KTM Canada, Mathias Sport, Fox Canada

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 85CC (9-11) #667 KTM 7th 29th 27th 85CC (9-11) LIMITED #667 KTM 23rd 85CC (9-13) #667 KTM 16th 30th 30th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 85CC (9-11) #667 KTM 28th 85CC (9-11) LIMITED #667 KTM 24th

ETHAN DARRACH

MONCTON, NB

Sponsors

Rallye Motoplex

HANNAH COLE

COOKS BROOK, NS

Sponsors

Pro Cycle, Factory Connection, FMF, Hinson Clutch, Atlas Brace, GNS Equipment Rentals

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish GIRLS (11-16) #18 KTM 8th 9th 8th SUPERMINI 1 (12-15) #18 KTM 52nd WOMEN 12+ #18 KTM 11th 20th 20th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish GIRLS (11-16) #18 KTM 10th 7th 7th WOMEN 12+ #18 KTM 25th 24th 24th

MALIA GARANT

BEAUMONT, QC

Sponsors

Partzilla, PRMX, Oneal

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish GIRLS (11-16) #3 KTM 18th DNS 36th WOMEN 12+ #3 KTM 8th 12th 11th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish GIRLS (11-16) #3 KTM 8th 6th 6th WOMEN 12+ #3 KTM 16th 12th 12th

EVAN STEWART

HOLLAND LANDING, ON

Sponsors

Shift MX, Fox Racing, ODI Grips, Mobius Braces

JUSTIN BURGE

SALT SPRINGS, NS

Sponsors

Callus Moto. Cobequid Mountain Sports

BRENNAN SCHOFIELD

FALMOUTH, NS

Sponsors

Rallye Motoplex, Factory Connection, FMF, motoseat, Acerbis, 100%, Seven, Bike Graphix, Twin Air, Dunlop, Racelace wheels, HP racing development, Works Connection

NOAH LARKIN

INNISFIL, ON

Sponsors

FXR Moto, OGs optics, The Renting Guide

SEBASTIEN RACINE

CASSELMAN, ON

Sponsors

KTM Canada, Orange Brigade, Thor, AlpineStar, Oakley, FMF, Mobius Brace, FMF, M7 Designs, FitQuest

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #212 KTM 26th DNS 35th 250 PRO SPORT #212 KTM 14th DNS 41st 450 PRO SPORT #212 KTM 11th DNS 33rd 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #212 KTM 11th 19th 19th 250 PRO SPORT #212 KTM 27th

JEREMY MCKIE

BELOEIL, QC

Sponsors

SMX Motocross, ECJM Ltee, Fox Racing Canada, Oakley, Mathias Sports, MD Distributions, Esticky Graphics, Atlas Brace, CTI Knee Braces, Dirt Care, Ford Canada, Seco Seat Cover

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #20 KTM 18th DNF 28th 250 PRO SPORT #20 KTM 12th 15th 14th COLLEGEBOY (16-24) #20 KTM 5th 17th 13th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 A #20 KTM 21st 27th 27th 250 PRO SPORT #20 KTM 6th 27th 27th COLLEGEBOY (16-24) #20 KTM 13th 11th 11th

TANNER SCOTT

ORO MEDONTE, ON

Sponsors

Brentwood Roofing, Fly, Gamma, Barefoot Cobra

PAYTON MORNINGSTAR

SHERKSTON, ON

Sponsors

Thor Kawasaki Pro Circuit, Team Green, McKee Racing, Gaerne, Matrix, Ryno Power, Hinson

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 B #292 KAW 11th 26th 23rd 450 B #292 KAW 8th 19th 16th SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C #292 KAW 20th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 250 B #292 KAW 11th 30th 30th SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C #292 KAW 15th 25th 25th

KAI SAARELA

VICTORIA HARBOUR, ON

Sponsors

St Onge Recreation, FMF, Mika Metals, Bondi engines, Atlas Brace, 100%, MPA

ANTOINE POIRIER

NOTRE-DAME DU MONT-C, QC

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish 450 C #198 KAW 10th 30th 24th SCHOOLBOY 2 (12-17) B/C #198 KAW 27th

TRAVIS BARRETTE

BELLE RIVER, ON

Sponsors

Hudson Motorcycles, HMX Moto Co., OGs Optics

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish JUNIOR 25+ #182 HON 26th 28th 26th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish JUNIOR 25+ #82 HON 27th 24th 24th

MARIO BOISVERT

BLAINVILLE, QC

Sponsors

Pro Circuit, Mario Boisvert Coaching

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish MASTERS 50+ #111 KAW 7th 9th 9th SENIOR 45+ #111 KAW DNS 16th 31st

CHRIS BRUNO

MEAFORD, ON

2021 MINI O’S – MX – 11/23/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish MASTERS 50+ #557 KTM DNS DNS DNS MASTERS 55+ #557 KTM DNS DNS DNS MASTERS 60+ #557 KTM 13th DNS 15th 2021 MINI O’S – SX – 11/20/2021 – GATORBACK Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish MASTERS 50+ #557 KTM 19th 18th 18th MASTERS 55+ #557 KTM 14th 14th 14th SENIOR 45+ #557 KTM 29th 25th 25th

#12 Matthew Cemovic was also there but injured his wrist before I could even get a photo of him. I hope he’s doing well.

Full results HERE

PODCAST | Dylan Wright Talks about the 2021 Paris Supercross

We talk with Dylan Wright about racing the 2021 Paris Supercross. We also discuss what he may have planned for the 2022 season.

Photo Credit: benjimx16

Spotify:

SoundCloud:

Keylan Meston Is at a Crossroads…

In what became an inside joke last summer, #10 Keylan Meston finds himself at a crossroads of sorts. Parker Eales mentioned he felt like he was at a crossroads in his career and the group sort of jumped on it and ran.

It’s no secret that motocross in Canada and, in fact, around the world is a tough business. Riders work their entire young lives to get to the point where they actually get paid to do what they love. Unfortunately, compensation even at the top level can leave riders questioning life choices and their futures.

Racing the Canadian national series is a dream for almost every rider who throws a leg over a dirt bike as a child. Once the pro level is reached, riders look forward to racing new tracks across the country that they grew up looking at photos of in magazines and on websites.

Sometimes, reality doesn’t represent the dream.

Keylan has been a staple on the circuit for many years. He’s career #10 and is a respected rider on and off the track. He’s coming off a very difficulty year that saw him contract COVID-19 in the fall and then struggle with an unknown illness that was draining him of stamina and focus. He pulled out of the series early due to this problem.

He raced for Kevin Tyler on the MX101 Yamaha team with backing from Brent Carlson at Carlson Racing MX. Keylan is 30 now and is finding himself wondering where he fits in the racing scene, moving forward.

He’s not alone in this as his buddy, #3 Shawn Maffenbeier, is also considering life after moto. Shawn is driving a rock truck out in BC this off season, but he’s another story and we’ll focus on Keylan here.

Keylan is in the fortunate and enviable situation where his family owns a trucking business. He’s been driving rigs hauling cattle for the family but is also learning the behind-the-scenes aspects of the business. He has a place to go.

In what began as a simple phone call to ask Keylan if we’re going to see him racing the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series tangented into a philosophical and lengthy conversation on the entire sport itself.

I really liked what he had to say about how the industry could really do something to promote development of riders and their futures. He mentioned academic scholarships that would see companies offering riders educational incentives that would help set them up in a post-racing life. You know, the life all racers inevitably face.

When it came to the bottom line as to whether or not we’ll see him competing across the country again, he doesn’t really have an answer. And perhaps that’s all the answer we need.

He’s expressing an interest in hitting some AMA Nationals south of the border as well as some off-road competition, like the Red Bull Outliers event near his hometown of Calgary, Alberta. He’s definitely not over riding dirt bikes, that’s for sure.

On the topic of his health, he’s happy to be getting some answers that point to why he felt the way he did last summer. The term CIRS (Chronic Immuno-Response Syndrome) is their best guess, at this point.

Speaking with Keylan makes me realize there’s a side of the sport we don’t really talk about much — the viability of actually racing!

At the start of a rider’s Pro career, travelling the country with your family and seeing everything Canada has to offer is a fun and powerful influence. Fast forward a few years and, without full support of a team and the industry, riders are left with the same difficult question Keylan finds himself asking, “Is this worth it and what do I do next?“

Not everyone is in the position to step into a solid role in the family business. What are they going to do next?

It’s a difficult question to answer for many of our Pro riders, but one that should be addressed early and often by the riders and the industry itself.

So, will we see Keylan at Round 1 in Kamloops next season? We’ll have to wait and see what the next few months have in store for him.

Enjoy your weekend, everyone. For me, it’s going to be nice to be at home and get some things done around here that need to be done before the snow flies. Oh, and the first Christmas party of the season!