Frid’Eh Update #6 | Ryder McNabb | Brought to You by KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #6 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by KTM Canada. It’s a pretty big week for Canadians watching Monster Energy AMA Supercross from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.We’ve got 3 Canucks trying to make it into the night show and the Mains Saturday night. We’ll have more to say about this a little further down the page.

I’m typing this week’s Update from the lobby of the London International Airport on my way to Kamloops, BC for 11 days. I’ve mentioned it before but my mom has advancing dementia and I head out to BC to give my sister and her husband time to jet off for a holiday a couple times a year. I definitely would not call this a holiday. Anyway, let’s get on with it.

Ryder McNabb from Minnedosa, Manitoba, is #6 on the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series number sheet. He is, of course, the 2022 Canadian 250 MX National Champion and will be running a #1 when we see him at Round 1 at Rad Torque Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta, on June 4th.

Ryder is a Canadian who was always on the industry’s radar from a young age. He was one of those rare riders who you just knew was bound for greatness. He was a member of the Orange Brigade when he was on Superminis and then rode for the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team in 2022 when he won his title.

Ryder has made the move over to the KTM Canada racing team for this coming season. It was a pretty big story for him to move over from his title-winning team so we were sure to ask him how it all came about.

We all knew that he was courting a ride down south to race that was stopping him from committing to his team here in Canada for the foreseeable future, so when that didn’t come to fruition and the music stopped the change came and he’s back to his old stomping grounds with the orange team.

He’s been surprisingly quiet on his social media posts of late, so we don’t have a whole lot to go on as far as seeing him riding the new bike in his new gear, so we’ll have to wait a little longer for fresh photos and video of him on the new ride.

Here’s a look at his 2022 MX season:

Ryder won more overalls in the 250 class than anyone with 4. American Mitchell Harrison came away with 3, and New Zealander Josiah Natzke won the first 2 he showed up at.

64 Ryder McNabb HON 383 229 Mitchell Harrison GAS 370 (-13) 30 Sebastien Racine KTM 293 (-90) 14 Quinn Amyotte YAM 268 (-115) 33 Jeremy McKie KTM 250 (-133)

Natzke joined the series at Round 4 and was an instant factor, finishing 7th in the series. The cool thing is that all of these riders are back for 2023 and the top 4 is going to be a battle each and every weekend. I think the top 4 will shuffle often between the three mentioned riders plus 2021 champion #4 Jake Piccolo, as will the battle for 4th. We’ve got a few riders who will be in that fight, between Racine, Amyotte, McKie, Zach Ufimzeff, Wyatt Kerr, Julien Benek, Tyler Gibbs, Preston Masciangelo, Dylan Rempel, and rookie Pro, Tanner Scott. It’s gong to be interesting.

Here’s what Ryder had to say this week:

Direct Motocross: Hey, Ryder. We haven’t spoken in a while and a whole lot has changed for you. But first, let’s take a quick look back at your successful 2022 season. You ended up winning 4 overalls and taking the 2022 Canadian 250 MX title. We know you won it, but how did the season actually go from your point of view?

Ryder McNabb: Hey Billy, ya, it’s been a while and you’re right a lot has changed. My 2022 season started off great. I worked hard in the off-season and was feeling better than ever. After winning the first round things kind of went downhill from there. I got COVID and didn’t get out of bed for a week and struggled with the next two rounds. Then in Manitoba I injured my tailbone. At this point things weren’t looking too great.

Once we got back east things started to turn around for me and I started feeling like myself again. Then at Sand Del Lee I thought it was over after I crashed at Dylan’s (Wright) house practicing starts. I got off into some long grass and hit a rock, went over the bars and landed on my shoulder. The team taped me up, and Dylan gave me some pretty harsh encouragement. Haha. I ended up winning both motos. From there we played it smart and did what we needed to do to win the championship.

I know you were a little bummed with how the previous summer went, have you had time to sit back and enjoy this 2022 accomplishment? Did you go on any trips to relax or celebrate?

Not really. A couple days after the last round we were in North Carolina hanging out with the Phoenix Honda team. (Get to that in a minute) Then we went to Manitoba to help my grandpa finish up harvest. After that we drove to Quebec to ride their bike for a couple days. Needless to say we were still wide open. lol. I did however have a chance to do some hunting and shoot my first archery buck.

But then something happened on the way to 2023… You were in talks with a team down south about a ride. Can you take us through that process and what ended up happening that didn’t see you racing in the USA this season?

As I said, we spent a couple days in North Carolina with the Phoenix Honda team. Things were looking really good. David Eller and the rest of the guys were awesome. In the end, they didn’t receive the budget they were looking for from Honda, so being the young guy and the fact that I was the only one going to race amateur it made the most sense for them to hold off on me.

And while that was all going on, your previous team, Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing, made a decision to hire 2021 Canadian Champ Jake Piccolo. Can you also take us through how that timing went? I mean, it obviously ended up putting you on a different coloured bike for the future, right?

To be honest, at that point I had already decided to make a change for 2023. After a long discussion we decided that KTM was going be a better choice for us as we will have some U.S support as well.

What have you been up to since all of this change took place? Where are you right now and how is the training going?

As of right now I am at GPF with my family. We are renting a double-wide trailer on the property. It’s nice to get out of the motorhome for a bit. The training with Josh (Woods) has been going great.

You’re definitely not new to looking down at an orange fender; you came up through the Orange Brigade program there at KTM. How has it been getting back on the Austrian brand?

It has been great. I felt right at home the second I threw my leg over the bike. The new 2023 250 is awesome!

We still had hopes of seeing you doing some AMA Supercross or Arenacross or something down south this winter. Are we going to see that happen?

No, unfortunately, I won’t be doing any Supercross or Arenacross this winter. I am planning on racing Freestone, and Spring a Ding Ding as well as a Loretta Lynn qualifier.

Only 3 riders won overalls last summer and they’re all coming back in 2023. This is going to be a difficult title to defend. What is it going to take for you to bring KTM a #1 plate in 2023 against this field?

I’m just going to stick to the game plan, work hard and try to limit any mistakes. And STARTS! STARTS! STARTS! Haha

You’re still very young. What is your plan for future Supercross etc.? Is that where you’d like to see yourself in the near future?

Absolutely! That is still my main goal for the future. It all depends on what is available for support.

I know your teammate Jess Pettis loves racing SX. How has KTM Canada been with you wanting to race down there too?

They have been really supportive with me racing the Spring Nationals as well as Loretta’s if all the dates work out for qualifiers. Obviously, the Canadian Nationals is still top priority. As far as Supercross, it was a group decision to hold off this year.

He’s currently training at GPF and plans to race Freestone, Spring a Ding Ding, and Loretta Lynn’s in 2023. | Bigwave photo

What does the rest of your winter look like?

We are just going to stay at GPF until we have to head back. We have a bit of testing and photo shoot stuff coming up at the Baker’s Factory, so that will be cool. Other than that just put my head down and be as ready as possible for June 3rd.

Will we see you racing any pre-season races before the Nationals start in Edmonton on June 3rd?

I’m not sure yet. We’ll have to see what we have for time. The Loretta Lynn regional is May 27th and 28th, the weekend before Edmonton at Freestone Raceway in Texas. Again, it looks like a busy summer ahead.

Hey, when’s the last time you rode on your track in Manitoba and when was the last race there? Would you guys ever want to host a National again? I think everyone loved the track.

I honestly don’t remember the last time I rode my track. The last race was the National in 2019 and we just let it grow in since then. It currently looks very far from a National track. Lol. I think we would probably do another National if the opportunity came up.

How are you liking all the changes being with KTM Canada? Will you be based out of Quebec for the summer?

It has been great so far. I feel that we are all on the same page and have the same goals in mind.

One last thing, have you been getting any fishing in lately?

We have been out a few times to random ponds around Cairo but I haven’t caught anything yet. Haha

OK Ryder, thanks for taking some time with us today. Good luck and we’ll see you soon. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks a lot, Billy, always fun catching up. I’d like to thank the whole Redbull KTM Canada team, my trainer Jim, my whole family, my girlfriend Jolene, and everyone else that supports me to help make this all possible. Looking forward to 2023!

Trystan Hart Named AMA Athlete of the Year

Canadian Trystan Hart was named 2022 American Motorcyclist Association‘s (AMA) Athlete of the Year. That’s a pretty big honour for someone from north of the border! I had a conversation about who had won it previously and we could only come up with maybe Miguel Duhamel from Canada. I put in a message to the AMA asking for a list of former champions but they weren’t able to supply us with that archive.

Anyway, congratulations to Trystan who is also one of the only Canucks to land himself a full-on factory ride in the USA. It was a huge year for the friendly Canadian.

Here’s the Press Release:

FMF KTM’S TRYSTAN HART NAMED 2022 AMA ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

MURRIETA, Calif. – The American Motorcyclist Association recently announced the winners of its 2022 AMA Racing and Organizer Awards, given to the standout individuals and organizations from AMA-sanctioned competition and recreational endeavors. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart earned the prestigious honor of AMA Athlete of the Year (Grand Championship) for his outstanding performance throughout the 2022 race season.

Appointed by AMA members who participated in the selection process of certain racing categories, the 26-year-old Hart demonstrated his versatile capabilities across the wide-ranging enduro discipline. Claiming the AMA Extreme Off-Road Grand Championship with a TKO victory in 2022, Hart went on to sweep all seven rounds of the AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series last season, in addition to a third-place finish at the famed Erzberg Rodeo and a hard-fought runner-up finish in the AMA EnduroCross Series with two wins over the six-race series.

For 2023, the Canadian rider is back to defend his AMA U.S. Hard Enduro title on a KTM 300 XC-W, where he already kicked off the series with a big victory at King of the Motos. Additionally, Hart will be gunning for his first AMA EnduroCross Championship aboard the KTM 350 EXC-F.

We’re going to get an interview with Trystan this coming week, once we get a few more off-road questions from Lee Fryberger. No pressure, Lee…

THE TORONTO MOTORCYCLE SHOW RIDES INTO TOWN NEXT WEEK

FAMILY DAY WEEKEND EVENT SHOWCASES NEW MODELS AND THE MOTO LIFESTYLE

FOR RIDERS OF ALL AGES AND EXPERIENCE – INCLUDING THOSE WHO WANT TO LEARN TO RIDE

TORONTO (Feb. 10, 2023) – One week from today, the doors to the Toronto Motorcycle Show presented by NFP will swing open for the first time in three years, marking the return of Ontario’s biggest motorcycle manufacturers’ event to the Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place, from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19.

For riding enthusiasts, this is their first chance to get hands-on with the newest models of motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and side-by-sides from top motorcycle brands, including Aprilia, Can-Am, Harley-Davidson, Honda, KTM, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, Vespa, and Yamaha.

In addition to the new models, the downtown Toronto show also boasts a wide variety of motorcycle lifestyle activities designed to appeal to riders of all ages, experience levels and styles.

Two new features perfectly illustrate that range of appeal: The Moto Intro for the riding curious and the ExPLR Adventure Zone for those who want to combine their passion for riding with exploring the road or trail less travelled.

Moto Intro powered by Canada Safety Council Gear Up gives adult attendees who have never ridden a motorcycle a personalized introduction to riding with a CSC-certified motorcycle instructor. The sessions run 30 minutes using two-wheel, and three-wheel motorcycles, with riding gear supplied by Joe Rocket.

The only requirements are to be able to balance on a bike, wear jean-style pants and boots that cover your ankles, and, most of all, be excited to take that first ride!

We also have the kids covered on Family Day weekend with three learn-to-ride experiences.

The Strider Adventure Zone is the perfect introduction to two-wheel riding on push bikes for kids 18 months to 5 years old, and the STACYC Kids Demos provide kids ages 3-12 with an electric-powered riding experience. The Yamaha Riding Academy is for 6 to 12-year-olds with some bicycle proficiency. Kids ride Yamaha TT-R off-road motorcycles in a 15-minute session, with hands-on certified instructors and riding gear supplied.

The thrill of venturing into the unknown on two wheels is a big reason why adventure riding has boomed in recent years. Our new ExPLR Adventure Zone will cater to riders interested in getting started and the most experienced ADV riders looking for the latest in gear and destinations.

Partnering with expert Marc Chartrand of RidAventure, there’s a full schedule of tech talks and seminars on the ExPLR Stage (see the line-up here), along with adventure-focused vendors and amazing new products to prepare riders for their next adventure ride.

“We’ve put together a strong line-up of features and displays to showcase many different aspects of the riding life for all types of riders this year,” said Landon French, CEO of Power Sport Services. “There’s no other show in Ontario where you’ll find this collection of the newest and most anticipated models for 2023 all under one roof. Above all, the Toronto Motorcycle Show is a place for riders to re-unite, get hands-on and get excited for the upcoming riding season.”

She Rides Night (Friday, February 17) – Women make up one of the fastest-growing segments of motorcycling. This is an evening of celebration for women who ride and the riding curious to check out the culture and lifestyle. Show admission that evening after 5 pm is ½ price for women, and parking is free to all on Friday night after 5 pm.

The Toronto Motorcycle Show will feature a selection of vendors with motorcycle parts, gear, apparel, accessories, riding clubs, training schools, destinations, and charity rides, ready to answer all your riding-related questions and help you kick-start the next riding season.

Show hours are: Friday, February 17 (noon – 9 pm); Saturday, February 18 (10 am – 8 pm); Sunday, February 19 (10 am – 5 pm)

Show admission is: Adults (15+) $20; Seniors (65+) $15; Youths (6-14 years) $11; Family Pass

(2 adults, 2 youths) $48; She Rides Night $10 (for women after 5:00 pm, Friday, Feb. 17).

Children 5 & under are admitted free with adult paid admission.

Visit www.torontomotorcycleshow.ca for more info and to order tickets.

The Toronto Motorcycle Show presented by NFP is produced by Power Sport Services™.

Next on the motorcycle show list is the Montreal Motorcycle Show February 24-26.

Tampa Supercross Saturday

As mentioned at the top, we’ve got 3 riders racing on Saturday in Tampa. #83 Cole Thompson and #551 Guillaume St Cyr will be on the line again in the 450 class, and we’ve got first-timer #614 Quinn Amyotte going for it in 250 East.

Cole finished 6th in the LCQ and Guillaume was 18th. They’ll both try to improve on that in Tampa.

We grabbed Quinn for a podcast interview this week to get his thoughts on the whole thing. Check it out on Spotify below or simply find it wherever you get your podcasts.

OK, they’re calling us for our flight so we’ll stop it there. Have a great weekend, everyone.