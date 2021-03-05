Frid’Eh Update #9 | Dylan Wright Interview | Presented by Fox Racing Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #9 belongs to the 2020 450 champion, Dylan Wright. | Bigwave photo

Dylan won the 450 MX and Rockstar Triple Crown title in 2020. | Bigwave photo

Dylan Wright is career #9 and it’s his week for the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week brought to you by Fox Racing Canada. It was perfect time, too, because Dylan just arrived at Club MX in Chesterfield, South Carolina, a couple days ago.

Dylan joins a pretty fast group of Canadians who are calling Club home for their training and preparations for the 2021 Canadian racing season.

Aside form the Club MX Jeffery Homes Yamaha team being half owned by Scott Jeffery from Ontario, there are always lots of “EHs” being thrown around the facility. More on that later.

Dylan just came off a very successful rookie season in the premiere 450 class. He won the MX portion and took home the Rockstar Triple Crown title for 2020. Not bad for a rider who was new to the class.

He didn’t have the success he would have liked in the SX portion of the series at the end of the season, but overall he is very happy with what he managed to accomplish – the Motocross series is the one he and the team take most to heart.

Dylan was a big Tyler Medaglia fan when he was a kid. He gives us the story behind the #117 and the #539. | Bigwave photo

I wanted to sit down and have a nice long chat with Dylan, so we decided the best way to do so was through a podcast interview instead of a typed question-and-answer-type interview.

It would be best if you SUBSCRIBE to your favourite podcast supplier to be kept up to date on when we publish a new one. I’ll post the SPOTIFY link here because I think it look the best on the page. You can find us on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify.

If I’d typed out the interview, I’d definitely feel like I’d done more work here for the Update, however!

Thanks to the new champ for taking so much time with us the other morning. Hopefully, he has a strong training season down south and comes in swinging when we get rolling out in Drumheller, Alberta, on June 19-20.

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOCROSS DESCHAMBAULT ANNOUNCES CHANGES FOR THE EASTERN CANADIAN AMATEUR NATIONAL (ECAN) 2021

DESCHAMBAULT QC, Friday, 5th of March 2021 – For the 9th year in a row, the biggest amateur motocross race on the eastern side of the country presented by YAMAHA CANADA/MOTUL/FOX will take place at Motocross Deschambault, QC, on July 29-30-31st 2021.

A new comity was formed to review the whole program, including the schedule and the classes. Also, some family activities will be offered all week long (starting Tuesday morning, July 27), such as FXR RIDE DAY, free timed practices as well as open practices and many different types of races: SUPERCROSS, PITBIKES, GIANT ELECTRIC MOUNTAIN BIKES, as well as the SHIFT HOLESHOT CHALLENGE, the STRAIGHT RHYTHM and the KTM DEMO RIDE. For all the information, visit the full social calendar on our new website www.nationalamateurecan.com

A lot of changes were made for the 2021 edition. We listened to the riders and their families to make the event as pleasant and affordable for everyone as possible with, amongst other things, the PRE-REGISTRATION at a discount price before the first of July.

Some very important sponsors showed an interest this year to make the new ECAN a success, like KTM, HUSQVARNA, GASGAS, FXR, GIANT, HONDA and KAWASAKI. Many others will be added to the list shortly. The implication of the CHALLENGE QUEBEC has also grown this year as they will be awarding every rider participating in the ECAN with 10 bonus points towards their respective championship. We also accept all associations membership in Canada and USA.

To make the week of the ECAN even more festive, the new comity created the TEAM RACES CHAMPIONSHIP. Create a team composed of 3 to 5 riders to get a chance to win the ECAN CUP. The details are on our new website.

With all the changes we are bringing to the event, the motocross industry directors are now convinced that the incredible site of Motocross Deschambault, with the new organization of Club MX Deschambault, has all the potential necessary to host the biggest amateur motocross event in Canada.

To end on a high note, the MX Tour National Championship, and the WMX with the MRC, with all the professional riders, will take place on Sunday, August 1st, 2021.

Bienvenue à tous

Information on www.nationalamateurecan.com

6th Annual Pro Circuit Open

I really hate not being down in Florida to catch all the action that’s going on, but Jim Edgar was good enough to help out at the 6th Annual Pro Circuit Open Thursday night this year at Dade City MX instead of Tampa MX.

He kept us informed on how the Canadians in attendance were doing. We had Wyatt Kerr in the B Class, and Ryder McNabb and Tyler Medaglia in the Pro Open Class.

Wyatt ended up 2nd in the Open B class.

Pro Open

1. Kyle Chisholm

2. Cole Bradford

3. Tyler Bowers

4. Tyler Medaglia

5. Blaze Credmaldi

6. Scott Meshey

7. Jeremy Smith

8. Chad Schultz

9. Mike Brown

10. Bobby Piazza

11. Ryder McNabb

12. Caleb Green

13. Scotty Wennerstrom

14. Patrick Anderson

15. Jacob Glenn

16. Jeremy Hand

17. Ryan Geeleher

18. Jack Chambers

19. Cory Carsten

20. Stephen Hooker

21. Devin Harriman

22. Henry Miller

You can watch the action from Jim’s Facebook Live videos that we put up on YouTube:

Tyler Medaglia’s Heat Race:

Pro Open Main:

Jim spoke with all 3 at the end of the night:

Tyler Medaglia and Shelby Turner – GNCC Round 2 – Hog Waller

Tyler Medaglia and Shelby Turner will be in Palatka, Florida, on Sunday for Round 2 of the 2021 GNCC Racing series at Hog Waller.

Shelby is coming off a strong 4th place finish at Round 1 in South Carolina, but her weekend was fraught with problems as she and her boyfriend, Thorn Devlin, crashed and lost their trailer on the way to the race and then got rear-ended in their van on the way home after!

Jim says he’ll grab Shelby for a post-race interview Sunday. Actually, his E Bike race that was scheduled for Saturday has been moved to the same day as this race, so we’ll se if he’s able to make it or not.

You can watch the racing live on Racer TV.

Sky Racing Signs Two More Riders

The all-Canadian…all-BC team from Al Dyck at Sky Racing is taking shape. The team signed two more riders this week with Julien Benek and Daniel Elmore. Here are the Press Releases:

Julien Benek Signs with Sky Racing

16-year-old Julien Benek with his Blue Cru YZ250f he won last year at the TranCan (with Ed Wagstaff from GA Checkpoint Yamaha).

Julien Benek has signed with Sky Racing for 2021 and will be staying with GA Checkpoint Yamaha who has been involved with Julien for many years.

Ed Wagstaff is the manager and was involved with top riders like Al Dyck and Brett Devries back in the days when they won their National titles.

Julien is from Mission, BC, just 20 minutes from GA and Sky.

Sky Racing will have two teams.

Sky Racing GA Checkpoint Yamaha team is one and will have two riders, Julien being one. Both in the 250 class.

Sky Racing’s other team will have KTM’s Jake Piccolo and the dealer will be named soon. The Team will have one other rider along with an Amateur joining the team during the Nationals.

The Yamaha team will also have 1-2 Ladies riding the National Circuit, too.

Daniel Elmore Signs with Sky Racing

Al Dyck and Sky Racing have signed another Canadian to the team for 2021. #39 Daniel Elmore from Telkwa, BC will ride a Yamaha YZ250F in the Canadian Triple Crown Series.

The 19-year-old has been putting in the work down at Club MX for the past 3 months and joins Julien Benek on the bLU cRU side of the team.

“Daniel finished 9th overall at Gopher Dunes last year. Unfortunately, he injured himself at that race, so he was not at his best after that,” said team owner Al Dyck.

He added, “But the biggest thing is that he had no support. He would race, go back to the pits, do all his own maintenance between motos, and then go back out. Impressive!“

Bigwave photo

The team will consist of Jake Piccolo on a KTM, Julien Benek and Daniel Elmore on Yamahas, an amateur rider yet to be named, and 1 or 2 WMX racers, also still to be named.

The Triple Crown Series is set to start June 19-20 in Drumheller, Alberta.

Connor Stevenson Back from Injury and at AX Finals

Actionetix photo

#11 Connor Stevenson is the Canadian who lives in Colorado. He injured his knee in a scary Arenacross crash but is back from rehab and will be on the line in Amarillo, Texas, for the Hoosier Arenacross season finale. He’ll be lining up in the Schoolboy and Collegeboy classes.

You can catch all the action on the FloRacing App. You’re going to need it for the Canadian racing this summer, so you may as well grab it now!

Check Out Tallon Unger and Daniel Elmore Going Bar-to-Bar at Club MX

That seems like a great place to leave things for this week. Have a great weekend and enjoy the races!