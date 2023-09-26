2023 Gopher Dunes Supercross Amateur Racing
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at some of the action from the amateur racing at Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross at Gopher Dunes.
Although the overall numbers were very low, there was some pretty good racing nonetheless.
Saturday, September 23, 2023.
Congratulations to everyone who lined up to get some experience on the Supercross track.
Full results can be found HERE.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.