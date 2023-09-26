2023 Gopher Dunes Supercross Amateur Racing

By Billy Rainford

Troy Lee Designs logo
Brought to you by Troy Lee Designs

Here’s a look at some of the action from the amateur racing at Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross at Gopher Dunes.

Although the overall numbers were very low, there was some pretty good racing nonetheless.

Saturday, September 23, 2023.

#128 Navy Quinlan (cool name) won the youngest class on the track, the 50 (4-6).
His “older” brother #130 Hart Quinlan took the win in the 50 (7-8) class.
#109 Cody Meatherall from Waterford, ON won the 65 Open class.
Supermini went to #11 Cooper Beaton.
Open 85 went to #27 Brady Dusome.
#752 Penny Turner was 2nd.
#610 Wesley Berendsen was 3rd.
#99 Carson Hayter from Plympton-Wyoming, ON was 3rd behind #109 Meatherall.
#552 Eddy Turner took the win in the Open Junior class.
#45 Campbell Searle won the Under 30 class.
Open Vet went to #130 Darcy Quinlan who I saw doing the finish line booter with a flat rear tire!

Congratulations to everyone who lined up to get some experience on the Supercross track.

Full results can be found HERE.

Troy Lee Designs logo
Thanks to Troy Lee Designs