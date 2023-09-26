2023 Gopher Dunes Supercross Amateur Racing

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Troy Lee Designs

Here’s a look at some of the action from the amateur racing at Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross at Gopher Dunes.

Although the overall numbers were very low, there was some pretty good racing nonetheless.

Saturday, September 23, 2023.

#128 Navy Quinlan (cool name) won the youngest class on the track, the 50 (4-6).

His “older” brother #130 Hart Quinlan took the win in the 50 (7-8) class.

#109 Cody Meatherall from Waterford, ON won the 65 Open class.

Supermini went to #11 Cooper Beaton.

Open 85 went to #27 Brady Dusome.

#752 Penny Turner was 2nd.

#610 Wesley Berendsen was 3rd.

#99 Carson Hayter from Plympton-Wyoming, ON was 3rd behind #109 Meatherall.

#552 Eddy Turner took the win in the Open Junior class.

#45 Campbell Searle won the Under 30 class.

Open Vet went to #130 Darcy Quinlan who I saw doing the finish line booter with a flat rear tire!

Congratulations to everyone who lined up to get some experience on the Supercross track.

Full results can be found HERE.