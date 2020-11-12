FWM AX Cancelled this Weekend

FWM AX Cancelled this Weekend

Press Release:

Unfortunately, with the current situation with COVID-19 and the number of new cases and new orders in place from the Fraser Valley Health Authority, we have been advised to cancel the races this weekend.

We apologize for the short notice. Earlier this week we had all of our ducks in a row, but things have changed this morning.

We will update you with more information about the next steps that we will be taking regarding the last rounds.

Please email futurewestmoto@hotmail.com with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,

Future West Moto Staff