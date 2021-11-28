Feld Entertainment Kicks Off Holiday Gift-Giving Season with Cyber Week Deals

Give the gift of Monster Energy Supercross with up to 35% off tickets nationwide

November 28, 2021 – ELLENTON, Fla., – Give the gift of an unforgettable live event experience this holiday season from Feld Entertainment. With the continued return of the most popular events to stadiums across the country, the global leader in live, family entertainment is bringing families together and smiles to faces this holiday season with the most anticipated season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in years.

Feld Entertainment’s Cyber Week deals return today, Sunday, November 28 through Saturday, December 4 at 11 p.m. local time, with savings up to 35% on current on-sale races. With holiday shopping starting earlier due to the uncertainty of in-stock items on shelves this season, Feld Entertainment allows holiday shoppers to stress less with experiences that families and kids of all ages will remember for years to come.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world returns to its traditional weekend routing format and will visit 15 cities spread across 13 states. The 17-race season kicks off on Saturday, January 8 at the iconic Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif. and concludes on Saturday, May 7 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Storylines abound for the 2022 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature what has become an ever-expanding, deep array of talent. Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title – 2x champion Cooper Webb, 2020 champion Eli Tomac and 2018 champion Jason Anderson as both a domestic and international “who’s who” list of competitors vie for their first title – Ken Roczen (Germany), Marvin Musquin (France), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton, all from America.

Ticket purchasers can use code 2021CW at checkout for the ultimate holiday gift experience.

For more information on Feld Entertainment and events near you, please visit www.feldentertainment.com or visit SupercrossLIVE directly.