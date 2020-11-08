Round 6 2020 Arenacross Championships – 11/8/2020
Chilliwack BC
Pro Am Lights  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #77  Husqvarna  CASEY KEAST
 KELOWNA, BC 		 2nd 1st
 2nd   #170  Yamaha  JULIEN BENEK
 MISSION, BC 		 4th 2nd
 3rd   #36  Honda  PARKER EALES
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 3rd 3rd
 4th   #234  KTM  ZACH UFIMZEFF
 LAKE COUNTRY, BC 		 5th 4th
 5th   #133  KTM  TYLER YATES
 DUNCAN, BC 		 6th 5th
 6th   #819  Yamaha  DAWSON GRAVELLE
 MISSION, BC 		 9th 6th
 7th   #30  Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 MISSION, BC 		 7th 7th
 8th   #12  Yamaha  LUKE SVENSSON
 LANGLEY, BC 		 8th 8th
 DNS   #381  KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		 1st DNS
Pro Open   View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #2  Yamaha  BROCK HOYER
 WILLIAMS LAKE, BC 		 2nd 1st
 2nd   #10  Husqvarna  KEYLAN MESTON
 CALGARY, AB 		 1st 2nd
 3rd   #77  Husqvarna  CASEY KEAST
 KELOWNA, BC 		 3rd 3rd
 4th   #170  Yamaha  JULIEN BENEK
 MISSION, BC 		 4th 4th
 5th   #381  KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
 ABBOTSFORD, BC 		 5th 5th
 6th   #36  Honda  PARKER EALES
 MAPLE RIDGE, BC 		 6th 6th
 DNF   #167  Honda  DYLAN HANSEN
 VICTORIA, BC 		 7th DNF