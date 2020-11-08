FWM AX Championships | Round 6 Results November 08, 2020 Latest News, Race Results Bigwave Round 6 2020 Arenacross Championships – 11/8/2020Chilliwack BC Pro Am Lights View Laptimes Moto 1 Moto 2 Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 1st #77 CASEY KEAST KELOWNA, BC 2nd 1st 2nd #170 JULIEN BENEK MISSION, BC 4th 2nd 3rd #36 PARKER EALES MAPLE RIDGE, BC 3rd 3rd 4th #234 ZACH UFIMZEFF LAKE COUNTRY, BC 5th 4th 5th #133 TYLER YATES DUNCAN, BC 6th 5th 6th #819 DAWSON GRAVELLE MISSION, BC 9th 6th 7th #30 DEVYN SMITH MISSION, BC 7th 7th 8th #12 LUKE SVENSSON LANGLEY, BC 8th 8th DNS #381 JACOB PICCOLO ABBOTSFORD, BC 1st DNS Pro Open View Laptimes Moto 1 Moto 2 Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 1st #2 BROCK HOYER WILLIAMS LAKE, BC 2nd 1st 2nd #10 KEYLAN MESTON CALGARY, AB 1st 2nd 3rd #77 CASEY KEAST KELOWNA, BC 3rd 3rd 4th #170 JULIEN BENEK MISSION, BC 4th 4th 5th #381 JACOB PICCOLO ABBOTSFORD, BC 5th 5th 6th #36 PARKER EALES MAPLE RIDGE, BC 6th 6th DNF #167 DYLAN HANSEN VICTORIA, BC 7th DNF Tagged ArenacrossFuture West MotoRace Results About author Bigwave View all posts