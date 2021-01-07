GASGAS NORTH AMERICA PRESENTS DIVERSE LINEUP OF TALENTED RIDERS AT INAUGURAL TEAM INTRO



FACTORY RACE TEAMS ‘GET ON THE GAS” IN 2021



MURRIETA, Calif. –GASGAS North America proudly announced its plans to go racing in 2021 on Thursday morning alongside a press event held near the company’s North American Headquarters in California. Showcasing a diverse lineup of world-class athletes, GASGAS is pleased to introduce its first-ever U.S. supercross/motocross effort to the brand’s already rich and proud history in offroad motorcycle racing and trials competition.



The highly-anticipated Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team is set to make its official U.S. racing debut next Saturday, January 16 for the opening round of the AMA Supercross Championship in Houston, Texas. Justin Barcia, who will bang bars in the premier 450SX class aboard the MC 450F, is no stranger to kicking off the season with fire as he has enjoyed opening-round victories over the last two seasons (2020 and ’19), in addition to claiming a solid third-place podium at the 2018 opener. His teammates, Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown, are set to divide and conquer the 250SX class aboard the MC 250F. Mosiman will begin the charge in the Eastern division and Brown will look to finish strong in the West.



Longtime manager of Troy Lee Designs’ race team efforts, Tyler Keefe, will head up the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing Team with years of knowledge and expertise behind him.



Tyler Keefe: “We may be new to the GASGAS brand this year but we are not new to the Supercross racing scene. It’s been a lot of work for everyone involved in order to get this team ready to go racing and I know that we have a strong team of riders and crew behind us to make it happen. It’s been a dream come true for Troy to have a 450 racing effort and he is beyond stoked to debut in the 450SX class with Justin Barcia next weekend.” In offroad racing, the brand new Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing Team is ready to GET ON THE GAS with a two-rider lineup for 2021. Washington native Ricky Russell will headline the team’s efforts in the premier division racing aboard the GASGAS EX 450F, with up-and-comer Johnny Girroir racing aboard the EX 250F. Both riders will primarily compete in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, in addition to the National Enduro Championship and select offroad events around the country.



Led by eight-time GNCC National Champion and Team Manager, Barry Hawk, the newly-developed team further deepens the level of competition inside the offroad paddock as they dive into the next chapter of racing in 2021.



Barry Hawk: “I’ve been in this sport for many years so it’s very exciting when a great opportunity like this comes along. The Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing Team is the next level for us and with the resources available from GASGAS along with the infrastructure that we already have in place, I’m looking forward to and expecting great things this season.”



Staying true to its roots, the GASGAS Factory Racing team will once again field a two-rider lineup to compete at the highest level in the MotoTrials USA National Championship. Premier class front-runner Daniel Blanc-Gonnet will highlight the team’s trials efforts aboard the TXT GP 300 as he looks to contest the Pro class championship in 2021. Blanc-Gonnet is joined by three-time AMA NATC Women’s Pro Champion Madeleine Hoover, who will look to reclaim the Women’s Pro title once again in 2021 aboard the TXT GP 300.



Building on his long history with the brand, 10-time AMA National Trials Champion Geoff Aaron will continue representing GASGAS in the U.S. as Team Manager of the Trials Racing division.



Geoff Aaron: “I’ve been a part of the GASGAS family for just around 20 years now and I can’t say enough about the TXT GP models and everything that this brand represents I’m really looking forward to the 2021 race season.”



For more information on the GASGAS Motorcycles brand, please visit www.gasgas.com. For further details on pricing and availability of GASGAS models, please refer to your local authorized GASGAS Motorcycle dealer.

