Click HERE to purchase your tickets for this weekends event

GATE TIMES

Friday: 9am – 10pm

Saturday: 6:30am – 10pm

Sunday: 6:30am – 3pm

PRO RACING BEGINS AT 1PM ON SUNDAY, JULY 10

Camping is available in our grass field for $25 per vehicle, per night

*Primitive Camping only – No water or hydro hook ups*

Rules

* NO Pitbikes

* Cars, SXS, ATV’s are also NOT to be used as pit vehicles

* NO Ground fires, they must be in a raised fire pits

* ALL Golf cart drivers must be signed in – $30/weekend wristband, drivers must be 16 years of age or older, as many people as there are seats and parked by the last checkered flag at the last moto of the day.

* Anyone riding the bicycle track, on a motorized vehicle, etc. MUST wear a helmet at all times.

All other general riding rules are posted on our website, please read through them thoroughly before you arrive: https://www.gopherdunes.com/facility

Parking

* Our staff will park you.

* Please do not block the fire hydrant/laneway, pull up as close as you can to avoid others having to park on the side of the road.

* Anybody arguing with our staff over parking/rules will be removed immediately. No exceptions.

