GoPro | 2022 Minibike Triple Crown Race with Greg Poisson

GoPro footage of some racing from the 2022 Minibike Triple Crown at Shady Oaks MX near Sarnia, Ontario, with Greg Poisson. Greg let’s you know how he felt about it after the checkered flag…

Thanks for sending the footage over, Ben VanVeen.