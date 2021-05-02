Here’s What Happened at the Final Round of SX in Salt Lake City
Cooper Webb Wraps Up Second 450SX Class Championship Title with a Victory
|Jett Lawrence wins the 250SX Class Battle, Nichols and Cooper Win Their Wars
|SALT LAKE CITY (May 2, 2021) It was a charged night at the final event of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship when two races determined three class championships in front of a limited-capacity, pod-seated crowd inside Rice-Eccles Stadium. Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb grabbed the final 450SX Class win of the season to wrap up his second Premier Class Championship. Webb’s Red Bull KTM teammate Marvin Musquin finished the race in second and early race leader Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton landed in third. The unique combined-class finale of the 250SX Class divisions, the Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX East/West Showdown, was won by Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence; right behind him at the finish, Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols took home the Eastern Regional 250SX Class title and Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper brought home the Western Regional 250SX Class championship.
|2021 was the fifth consecutive season that the 450SX Class title came down to the final race, and when the gate dropped Marvin Musquin, the winner of the previous round, crossed the holeshot stripe first. Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen jumped past Musquin through the first rhythm section, and one section later Cooper Webb darted past Musquin into second. Webb needed only to finish 19th or better even if Roczen retained the lead, but Webb didn’t look interested in anything but a win. Webb and Roczen battled close and fierce in the opening laps, slowing themselves so that the pack stayed right behind them.
A minute and a half into the 20-minute plus one lap race Sexton secured third and pushed up to Webb’s rear wheel. Two minutes later Sexton flew past Webb in the whoops and set his sights on his teammate in the lead. At just past the five minute mark Sexton took over the lead and pulled a comfortable gap. Twelve and a half minutes into the race Webb forced the issue and bumped his way past Roczen on the sweeping first turn to take over second. Musquin took advantage and also got around Roczen at the end of the following straight.
|Things went from bad to worse for Roczen and he slowly fell back through the pack, eventually finishing in tenth position. Unless something wild happened, Webb was in no risk of losing the title even with a DNF; that’s when the 2019 Champion put in another trademark late race charge and caught the rookie. With less than four minutes left on the race clock Sexton lost traction exiting a corner and Webb pounced, passing him down the next section and holding on for his eighth win of the season and earning his second Monster Energy Supercross 450SX Class Championship title.
|Two titles were on the line when the gate dropped for the Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX East/West Showdown and the Eastern Regional 250SX Class red plate holder Colt Nichols jumped into the early lead with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker and Jett Lawrence right behind. Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence sat fourth and Western Regional 250SX Class points leader Justin Cooper sat fifth. Nichols only needed a 20th place finish to secure the title and his teammate Cooper needed to only finish 17th or better. Nichols looked determined to win the race while Cooper appeared to consider his track position and play the points and ride conservatively.
Before four minutes had ticked off the clock in the 15-minute plus one lap event Cooper had dropped back to ninth. Up front, Jett Lawrence and Hammaker had a quick battle with Lawrence securing the second spot position. Less than a minute later, Hunter Lawrence was pressuring to get past Hammaker but washed out in a tight right hand corner; he quickly remounted but the mistake dropped him back in fifth place.
In the final minutes, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo put himself into third place while Jett Lawrence erased Nichols’ lead a little further up the track. One lap later Jett Lawrence flew through the whoops and into the front spot, then on the final lap of the race Hunter Lawrence moved past McAdoo and into third.
The finish crowned two champions, the first sweep for the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team, and also saw two brothers both on the podium. Nichols’ 2021 performances also carry the distinction of finishing on the podium at every round, a feat not accomplished since 2015 when Marvin Musquin managed the same consistency at the top of the 250SX Class.
|For the third year in a row, we are excited to be hosting an online auction in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The biggest names in Supercross have once again lent their support to the St. Jude mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Just as the “We Won’t Stop” text-to-donate campaign has been saying all season long, we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. Auction items include autographed jerseys from Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, Dylan Ferrandis, Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, Joey Savatgy, Jeremy McGrath, Ryan Dungey, Ryan Villopoto, Ricky Carmichael and others. Dean Guitars has donated a bass guitar that has easily become one of the most unique items in the auction – autographed by the 450SX Class top 4 in points – Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia. StaCyc has also donated a custom 12eDRIVE bike in metallic Cyan, sporting patient-inspired artwork graphics. The auction includes over 70 unique items for Supercross fans and St. Jude supporters to choose from – www.stjude.org/supercrossauction.
|After making history last year by being the first professional season to finish after the lockdown interruptions, Monster Energy Supercross delivered another full 17-round racing season in 2021 through four triple headers, two double headers, and four Super Tuesday Races. All the thrills of the season can be re-watched on Peacock. To sign up for notifications for 2022 season ticket availability, or to watch highlight videos, read the season’s stories, or view the great photos please go to SupercrossLIVE.com. Feld Entertainment, the race promoter, thanks all the racers, teams, fans, and support and media crews for delivering another incredible racing season.
|450SX Class Results
1. Cooper Webb, Newport N.C., KTM
2. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM
3. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda
4. Dylan Ferrandis, Lake Elsinore, Calif., Yamaha
5. Malcolm Stewart, Haines City, Fla., Yamaha
6. Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., KTM
7. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS
8. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha
9. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki
10. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda
450SX Class Championship Standings
1. Cooper Webb, Newport N.C., KTM (388)
2. Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda (353)
3. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (326)
4. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (289)
5. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (264)
6. Malcolm Stewart, Haines City, Fla., Yamaha (248)
7. Dylan Ferrandis, Lake Elsinore, Calif., Yamaha (237)
8. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Husqvarna (237)
9. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM (231)
10. Joey Savatgy, Clermont, Fla., KTM (207)
|Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX East/West Showdown Results
1. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda
2. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha
3. Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda
4. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki
5. Seth Hammaker, Temecula, Calif., Kawasaki
6. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki
7. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS
8. Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna
9. Justin Cooper, Menifee, Calif., Yamaha
10. Kyle Peters, Greensboro, N.C., Honda
Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Final Standings
1. Colt Nichols, Murrieta, Calif., Yamaha (210)
2. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (181)
3. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (177)
4. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (158)
5. Michael Mosiman, Menifee, Calif., GASGAS (124)
6. Joshua Osby, Valparaiso, Ind., Honda (111)
7. Joshua Varize, Perris, Calif., KTM (104)
8. Thomas Do, Murrieta, Calif., KTM (101)
9. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda (91)
10. Logan Karnow, Amherst, Ohio, Kawasaki (80)
Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Final Standings
1. Justin Cooper, Menifee, Calif., Yamaha (194)
2. Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (181)
3. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (177)
4. Seth Hammaker, Temecula, Calif., Kawasaki (160)
5. Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (153)
6. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (137)
7. Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (127)
8. Kyle Peters, Greensboro, N.C., Honda (124)
9. Coty Schock, Dover, Del., Honda (104)
10. Mitchell Harrison, Murrieta, Calif., Honda (90)
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.