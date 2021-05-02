Here’s What Happened at the Final Round of SX in Salt Lake City

Two titles were on the line when the gate dropped for the Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX East/West Showdown and the Eastern Regional 250SX Class red plate holder Colt Nichols jumped into the early lead with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker and Jett Lawrence right behind. Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence sat fourth and Western Regional 250SX Class points leader Justin Cooper sat fifth. Nichols only needed a 20th place finish to secure the title and his teammate Cooper needed to only finish 17th or better. Nichols looked determined to win the race while Cooper appeared to consider his track position and play the points and ride conservatively.



Before four minutes had ticked off the clock in the 15-minute plus one lap event Cooper had dropped back to ninth. Up front, Jett Lawrence and Hammaker had a quick battle with Lawrence securing the second spot position. Less than a minute later, Hunter Lawrence was pressuring to get past Hammaker but washed out in a tight right hand corner; he quickly remounted but the mistake dropped him back in fifth place.



In the final minutes, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo put himself into third place while Jett Lawrence erased Nichols’ lead a little further up the track. One lap later Jett Lawrence flew through the whoops and into the front spot, then on the final lap of the race Hunter Lawrence moved past McAdoo and into third.



The finish crowned two champions, the first sweep for the Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team, and also saw two brothers both on the podium. Nichols’ 2021 performances also carry the distinction of finishing on the podium at every round, a feat not accomplished since 2015 when Marvin Musquin managed the same consistency at the top of the 250SX Class.