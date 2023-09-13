HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES 2024 ENDURO PRO MODEL BREAKS COVER

ENDURO RIDERS CAN RAISE THEIR OFFROAD GAME WITH THE CLASS-LEADING, INNOVATIVE AND RACE-DEVELOPED TE 300 PRO

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce its 2024 2-stroke TE 300 Pro. The latest offering has been designed from the ground up to give experienced and ambitious enduro riders the performance edge they need to excel at the highest levels of competition.

Based on the all-new 2024, revolutionary enduro platform, the TE 300 Pro is expertly crafted with a new frame, subframe, bodywork, suspension and brakes, plus a host of engine refinements. The new enduro platform focuses on continued improvements to overall rideability, delivering outstanding performance. Riders will immediately appreciate and benefit from the technical changes made to this machine.

Technical sections can be conquered in complete confidence and control thanks to predictable damping from new, enduro-specific WP suspension. A WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork incorporates a mid-valve piston for smooth action and consistent performance, while a hydrostop in the final 68 mm of travel helps maintain momentum. A redesigned WP XACT shock features a new piston for a more compliant action and is 100 g lighter and 15 mm shorter, while retaining 300 mm of travel. Both fork and shock settings can be adjusted by hand for a quick, easy, personalized set-up.

Striking restyled bodywork adorned with modern, Swedish-inspired graphics and a new high-grip seat cover complement the revised chassis. An improved ergonomic rider triangle offers greater knee contact for better control. The slimline bodywork also affords complete freedom of movement when riding standing up, while a redesigned LED headlight produces greater illumination and is fitted using a more efficient and user-friendly mounting system.

Based on the all-new 2024 2-stroke enduro range, the TE 300 Pro engine is fueled by Throttle Body Injection (TBI) technology. Developed to sustain the best-in-class performance of these lightweight 2-stroke machines, TBI gives more consistent and controllable power throughout the rev range, even in the toughest conditions.

The TE 300 Pro raises the enduro riding experience to new levels thanks to advanced electronics. The Engine Management System (EMS) allows selection between two riding maps to suit varying terrain. Map 1 is the standard, more mellow map for linear, predictable power, while Map 2 is the aggressive map for added throttle response and a peakier, more explosive power output.

Showcasing Husqvarna Motorcycles’ progressive approach with premium components, the TE 300 Pro includes a new LED headlight, Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems with high-performance GALFER discs, a combined Start/Stop button, a new Factory Racing wheelset with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims and ProTaper handlebars, among a host of other premier features that place the Pro model at the top of its class.

2024 Technical Highlights

New competition-inspired graphics

Factory Racing-approved, Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

GALFER brake discs front and rear

WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimized main piston and tool-free adjusters

New Factory Racing wheelset with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims

Dunlop MX 33 front and AT 81 rear tires

New competition seat cover with additional ribs

Polyamide skid plate with added linkage protection

Front and rear brake disc protector

Supersprox rear sprocket

Soft compound ODI handlebar grips

TBI technology for improved rideability and ease of use

Multifunctional Map Select Switch

Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for the highest level of reliability and user-friendly serviceability of electronics

High-performance LED headlight unit for a brighter light output and simplified fitment

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

Enduro riders can kit themselves out for every event with the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection, featuring an extensive range of riding gear and waterproof clothing, expressly designed for enduro competition. The TE 300 Pro already features a number of Technical Accessories as standard, and additional items are available to further enhance durability and performance.

The 2024 TE 300 Pro will be available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers beginning this month.



Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à Marketingcanada@husqvarna-motorcycles.com