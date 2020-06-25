HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES PRESENTS 2021 MOTOCROSS, CROSS-COUNTRY AND E-MOBILITY RANGE

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES PRESENTS 2021 MOTOCROSS, CROSS-COUNTRY AND E-MOBILITY RANGE

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the new MY21 motocross range, highlighting nine true-performance minibikes and full-sized motorcycles, in addition to three cross-country machines that all deliver superior riding experiences. Featuring the latest technological advancements, all machines ensure uncompromised power-to-weight, leading ergonomics and aesthetics.

For 2021 Husqvarna Motorcycles has focused on further improving suspension performance and handling by adding new hardware to the WP XACT forks with AER technology including a new mid-valve damping system for increased rider comfort on landings, as well as reducing pressure peaks for consistent damping performance. Additionally, new low-friction linkage seals offer refined suspension response on the WP XACT shock.

2021 TC 85

Delivering minimal weight, ease of handling and the highest levels of performance, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ TC and TXi lineup features the latest 2-stroke technology with class-leading power and unrivaled attention-to-detail. Advanced ergonomics and modern bodywork combine to ensure all TC and TXi machines offer superior on-track comfort and control in all riding conditions.

2021 FC 450

Engineered to keep ahead of the field, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 4-stroke models feature compact and modern engines with internal shaft arrangements at the ideal center of gravity to notably benefit handling and maneuverability. At the top of the range, the powerful and smooth FC 450 engine has been enhanced with several new internal pieces as well as revised mapping to keep it running at the front of the pack. Modern electronics and launch control throughout the lineup ensure perfect acceleration. Accompanying the launch of the 2021 motocross range is the new Husqvarna Motorcycles app and Connectivity Unit, coming to the Technical Accessories lineup this summer. The app enables riders to adjust their FC’s engine mapping and gives recommendations for the optimum suspension setting. Additionally, it allows for precise customization and personalization, while improving overall rideability.

2021 TC 125

The latest motocross and cross-country lineup features all-new Swedish inspired graphics, giving Husqvarna Motorcycles’ latest TC/FC and TX/FX models a fresh and vibrant ‘three-color’ look.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS MY21

New Technical Accessory Husqvarna Motorcycles app and Connectivity Unit allows adjustment to engine mappings and gives suspension set-up recommendations on all FC models

New mid-valve damping system WP XACT forks with AER technology

New 10 mm shorter fork cartridges and outer tubes (TC/FC)

The WP XACT shock features new low-friction linkage seals

New seat cover texture

Striking new electric yellow and dark blue graphics

Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics

Innovative 2-piece composite subframe design

Interchangeable airbox cover on FC models for optimized airflow

CNC-machined triple clamps

MAGURA hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition

Brembo brake system and high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control and confidence (FC/TC)

MAGURA brake system is specifically tailored for cross-country riding and delivers a sensitive and modulated feel (FX/TX)

Traction and launch control with advanced settings (4-strokes)

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

ProTaper handlebar

Progressive throttle mechanism and ODI grips allow for adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting

Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels

21” front and 18” rear wheels (TX/FX)

Gearboxes produced by Pankl Racing Systems

2021 TC 50

Guaranteeing the champions of tomorrow enjoy all the benefits of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ full-sized motocross models, the TC 85, TC 65, TC 50 and EE 5 ensure the highest levels of on-track performance. Prioritizing youth-specific ergonomics and user-friendly aesthetics, each model inspires confidence, which allows youngsters to focus on their riding while having fun.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS MY21:

Unrivaled engine performance and rideability

WP XACT forks with AER technology – optimal performance and light weight

Confidence instilling ergonomics thanks to broad, flat seat and one-piece airbox covers

Striking new graphics on the TC 85, TC 65 and TC 50 – showcasing Husqvarna Motorcycles’ dynamic approach to off-road motorcycling

New, high-grip seat cover for greater comfort

New roller actuated throttle assembly for TC 85 – smoother throttle motion and improved durability

New Formula brake calipers, clutch and brake assemblies for TC 85 – excellent stopping power and improved reliability

New NEKEN tapered diameter, aluminum handlebars with optimized ergonomics for TC 65 and TC 50

2021 STACYC 16e

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to join forces with STACYC, Inc. in its mission to create the next generation of riders by introducing the 2020 HUSQVARNA FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes. To be sold exclusively through authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers, this co-branded venture with STACYC supports Husqvarna’s philosophy of growing the sport of motorcycling by providing an entry level two-wheeler to the youngest of riders.

2021 EE 5

STACYC electric balance bikes offer a unique opportunity to share the sport of motorcycling with the young riders of tomorrow. Once they’ve mastered balance and throttle control and are ready for a larger platform, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ electric-powered EE 5 is the perfect next step on their riding journey with adjustable seat height and six selectable power modes. Following a successful debut in 2020, the Husqvarna EE 5 has proven to bring upon an entirely new generation of competitive racing, which now begins with the youngest riders starting out on the HUSQVARNA FACTORY REPLICA STACYC electric balance bikes to focus on learning the basics before progressing onto a full-sized mini race bike.

2021 FX 450 and Functional Off-road Apparel

Delivering comfort, protection and style, the Functional Off-road Apparel Collection 2020 ensures riders of all abilities and ages are fully prepared for their next ride. A complete range of protective equipment for adults and kids that considers the unique challenges of off-road riding, all products deliver durability and feature many innovative technical features.

An extensive range of engine upgrade options, for both 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines, as well as wheels, suspension, brakes and graphics are available from the Technical Accessories lineup, which allow motocross riders to customize, protect and further improve the performance of all TC/FC and TX/FX models.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles 2021 Motocross and Cross-Country range, along with the 2020 HUSQVARNA FACTORY REPLICA STACYC electric balance bikes and Husqvarna Motorcycles app and Connectivity Unit, will be available this summer at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers.

Complete MY21 Husqvarna Motorcycles Motocross and Cross-Country model information is available here: www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-ca