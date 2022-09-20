HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES RELEASES NEW HERITAGE MOTOCROSS, CROSS-COUNTRY AND ENDURO LINEUPS

CLASS LEADING MODELS ENHANCED WITH A SWEDISH INSPIRED LOOK PAY TRIBUTE TO THE BRAND´S RICH RACING HISTORY

With limited availability on select 2023 motocross, cross-country and enduro models, the new Heritage machines offer a special livery honouring Husqvarna Motorcycles’ off-road racing heritage. Built on the proven technical platforms of the 2023 FC/TC, FX/TX and FE/TE ranges, these competition-focused motorcycles, designed for racing at the highest level, are now enhanced by a distinctive new look, inspired by the Swedish heritage of the brand, together with black anodized EXCEL rims, to create an understated and exclusive appearance.

Remaining competitive at the highest level of motocross/supercross, cross-country and enduro racing, Husqvarna Motorcycles has secured 15 FIM Motocross World Championship titles, five AMA Pro Motocross and Supercross Championships and countless off-road racing titles since Swedish racer Bill Nillson claimed the brand’s first in 1960.

Honouring the racing achievements of Bill and those who followed in his successful footsteps, this exclusive run of Heritage models was inspired by the racing machines of the past, designed with a unique look to celebrate and pay tribute to the rich, competitive history of Husqvarna Motorcycles.

The range of motocross and cross-country Heritage models are built upon the all-new FC/TC and FX/TX platforms and feature the same advanced technology introduced just this year.

2023 Heritage Motocross Technical Highlights

New Husqvarna Racing heritage-inspired graphics

New high-strength EXCEL alloy rims provide excellent durability and a premium finish

New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle

New hydro-formed chromium-molybdenum frames significantly improve anti-squat behavior

New topology-optimized die-cast aluminum swingarm provides optimal rigidity and low weight

New throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

New FC/FX 350 DOHC engines delivers class-leading torque and peak power

New Quickshift sensor ensures seamless upshifting on all 5-speed 4-stroke models

New electric start on all 2-stroke models

New aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimized main piston and tool-free adjusters

New multifunctional Map Select Switch also activates the Quickshifter, Traction and Launch Control

High-performance hydraulic clutch systems

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars

Motocross models: FC 350 Heritage, TC 125 Heritage and TC 250 Heritage

Cross-country models: FX 350 Heritage and TX 300 Heritage

2023 Heritage Enduro Technical Highlights

New Husqvarna Racing heritage inspired graphics

New high-strength EXCEL alloy rims provide excellent durability and a premium finish

A two-piece carbon fiber composite subframe weighs just over 2.2 lb (1 kg) and is a major contributor to outstanding handling and rider comfort

WP XPLOR front forks and WP XACT rear shock for consistent damping and exceptional handling

Two Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) maps on 4-stroke model plus Traction Control

Two selectable ignition curves and automatic fueling adjustment on 2-stroke

Advanced linkage progression, shared with the Husqvarna motocross range, for optimum control and comfort

Pankl Racing Systems 6-speed gearbox with enduro specific ratios

Unparalleled attention to detail and high-quality components ensures an exceptional riding experience

Enduro models: FE 450 Heritage and TE 300 Heritage

To enhance the Heritage models, an extended list of Technical Accessories allows riders to improve engine performance, handling, and durability of their machine. Included in the comprehensive range of competition-focused components are triple clamps, wheelsets, exhaust systems, sprockets and a full list of protective parts.

Exciting new lines added to the Apparel Collection include a premium Moto-10 Spherical Railed Helmet and Origin Jersey. Both are designed to match the distinctive Heritage machines with comfort and style.

Characterized by the unique new look, matching blue seat cover and black EXCEL rims, the Heritage models are available from October onward in limited numbers at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à Marketingcanada@husqvarna-motorcycles.com