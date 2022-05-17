HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES UNVEILS ITS NEW GENERATION OF MOTOCROSS AND CROSS-COUNTRY MACHINERY

DESIGNED FROM THE GROUND UP WITH INNOVATIVE ENGINEERING TECHNIQUES THE FC AND TC MOTOCROSS AND FX AND TX CROSS-COUNTRY MODELS CONTINUE TO OUTPERFORM THE COMPETITION

Continuing to deliver true motocross performance, the all-new 2023 Husqvarna Motorcycles TC and FC models further enhance the on-track riding experiences of all riders. Highly capable of competing at the top levels of racing as standard, technical advancements across the five-motorcycle-strong range include new engines, suspension, frames, swingarms, and bodywork. Each of the 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines receive tailored developments for maximum performance.

TX300

FX350

FX450

Taking charge in the off-road segment is the all-new, technologically advanced cross-country TX and FX models, which share the innovative platforms found on the 2023 motocross range. With off-road suited features such as large capacity fuel tanks, cross-country specific settings in the WP XACT suspension, convenient, newly designed side stands and a 21/18-inch D.I.D DirtStar wheel set fitted with Dunlop MX33 fronts and AT81 rears, this new generation of TX and FX machines is ready to take off-road riding and racing to the next level of performance and control.

Strengthening their positions as the leading 2-strokes on the market, the TC 125 and TC 250 are now equipped with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) and E-Start as standard. The throttle body fuel injection system ensures class-leading power and rideability, as well as enhancing reliability, and lowering overall running costs. Both machines are now easily started with the simple press of a button. These significant enhancements underline the continued evolution of these popular models, which set the benchmark for premium motocross machinery in the highly competitive 2-stroke segment. Enjoying the same, innovative throttle body fuel injection for 2023, the all-new TX 300 continues to lead the way in off-road 2-stroke development.

TC125

TC250

FC250

FC350

FC450

The 2023 FC 250, FC 350 and FX 350 are powered by all-new 4-stroke engines that are designed to be faster, lighter, and play a vital role in enhancing overall handling. Utilizing the latest technology and electronic rider aids, these models remain at the forefront of motocross and cross-country machinery development alongside the FC 450 and FX 450, which feature a revised and repositioned engine to improve mass centralization.

All machines in the motocross and cross-country line-up are engineered to outperform the competition. Expertly assembled with high quality components for enhanced performance, reliability, and customization, these models are equipped with WP suspension for unsurpassed comfort and straight-line stability. The new WP XACT 48 mm front forks offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping thanks to an improved hydrostop. In addition, the WP XACT rear shock is designed with a refined main piston for improved comfort and features tool-free adjusters for fast setting changes. Complete with ProTaper handlebars, a Brembo clutch, and Dunlop tires, each model is equipped with a map select switch for selectable engine maps and a personalized riding experience.

What is new for 2023:

New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle

New hydro-formed chromium-molybdenum frames significantly improve anti-squat behavior

New topology-optimized die-cast aluminum swingarm provides optimal rigidity and low weight

New throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

New FC/FX 250 and FC/FX 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power

New Quickshift sensor ensures seamless upshifting on all FC 4-stroke models and the cross-country FX 450

New electric start on all 2-stroke models

New aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimized main piston and tool-free adjusters

New multifunctional Map Select Switch also activates the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control on select models

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars

Electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

A competition-focused range of Technical Accessories and Apparel accompanies the release of all 2023 TC and FC and TX and FX machines. Included within the collection of high-quality components designed to improve performance and reliability are wheels, triple clamps, an exhaust, as well as many protective parts. For comfort, safety, and style, the Apparel Collection ensures riders of all abilities are fully equipped for every ride. Offering a full head-to-toe range that includes protective equipment and riding gear for all racers, all designs truly compliment Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2023 motocross and cross-country models.

The 2023 motocross and cross-country 4-stroke range will be available from June onward at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers. Availability of the 2023 TC and TX 2-strokes will begin this September.