Interview | #338 Orrin Elmore at Club MX – March 2023

#338 Orrin Elmore at Club MX. | Bigwave photo

Interview | #338 Orrin Elmore at Club MX – March 2023

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Atlas Brace

#338 Orrin Elmore is from Telkwa, BC, Canada and is spending time at Club MX in South Carolina for the first time with his brother #25 Daniel Elmore. If he can get into the top 20 at the first 3 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals he’ll travel the entire series. Here’s our first interview together. Thursday, March 9, 2023.