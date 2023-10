Interview with Lawrence Hacking at Gopher Dunes

Interview with Lawrence Hacking at Gopher Dunes

By Billy Rainford

Lawrence Hacking is a Legend of Canadian Motocross and played a big part in getting all the riders together at the 2023 Vet and Vintage event at Gopher Dunes.

We grabbed him to talk about it all and have him tell us about the 1975 CCM 580 he was riding.

Video:

Podcast:

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.