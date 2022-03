Interviews from the 2022 Pro Circuit Open SX at Tampa MX

Interviews from the 2022 Pro Circuit Open SX at Tampa MX By Billy Rainford I spoke with the Canadians who were racing the 2022 Pro Circuit Open Supercross at Tampa MX. #46 Marco Cannella #36 William Crete #14 Kai Saarela #138 Dylan Rempel #484 Tanner Ward