INTRODUCING THE 2023 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION: THE PERFECT START FOR YOUNG CHAMPIONS

Built for mini champs that want to do things right, and do them in style, KTM Canada, Inc. is proud to unleash new looks for the 2023 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION. This mini weapon delivers the thrill of race-spec performance straight out of the crate and features fresh factory-inspired orange and blue graphics to match its READY TO RACE build.

First introduced at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION comes equipped with a long list of premium components to give young racers the perfect first taste of factory performance. KTM’s designers and engineers – working with racers of all sizes – sought to spec out the perfect mini machine for future champions, which led to a carefully selected parts list that includes a full FMF exhaust system, CNC-machined aluminum clutch and ignition covers, race-derived gearing, jetting and clutch configuration, premium Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires and a special gripper seat to keep racers planted under power.

The KTM 50 SX, which features a potent range of premium componentry in its own right, resides at the heart of the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION, meaning mini shredders can count on advanced WP XACT suspension with AER technology, high-end Formula brakes paired with waved discs, NEKEN tapered bars and ODI grips and black-anodized aluminum rims as standard. All of this highlights its ultra-lightweight design, rider-focused ergonomics and powerful – yet ridable – 50 cc engine with an easy-to-manage, adjustable centrifugal clutch. There’s no mistake that the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION is fully READY TO RACE.

KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION – HIGHLIGHTS

// New FACTORY EDITION graphics// FMF pipe// FMF silencer// Orange gripper seat// Smaller rear sprocket// CNC clutch cover// CNC ignition cover// Reworked jetting// Special clutch configuration// Gray ODI grips// Chain guide with orange inserts// Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires

The 2023 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION will arrive on KTM dealer floors from August 2022 onward. For more information, visit ktm.com.