Jason Anderson Caps Supercross Season with Four Straight Wins

Nate Thrasher Takes 250SX Class Win, Christian Craig Wraps Title

Salt Lake City, Utah, (May 8, 2022) Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson grabbed the final race win of the year at the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross World Championship, Presented by the Utah Sports Commission inside Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City hosted the season’s final race for the third year in a row. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

The event wrapped up the 17-round series of Monster Energy AMA Supercross racing. Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton rode a steady ride for second and Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia took third in a dramatic race that had the fans on their feet. In 250SX Class racing, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Thrasher took his first victory of the year, besting the top riders from both regions in the season wrap-up Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. His Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Christian Craig wrapped up the Western Regional 250SX Class title with an eighth place finish.

Jason Anderson was nearly untouchable on the Utah track. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

When the gate dropped for the final race of the 2022 season, Twisted Tea Suzuki’s Justin Bogle grabbed the holeshot ahead of 2021 Champion Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb, Anderson, and Sexton. Anderson charged early, getting past Webb before the first lap was complete then taking over the lead less than two minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap Main Event. Sexton was quickly into second and the two front runners steadily distanced themselves from the pack. But there was plenty of action behind them.

Third place overall for the season was on the line with only eight points separating Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Stewart, Barcia, and Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin. Less than four minutes into the race, Barcia moved into third place with Webb in fourth, Stewart in fifth, and Musquin in sixth. Stewart was the rider on the move, battling past Webb then getting around Barcia just before the race’s halfway point. Just a few corners later the stadium erupted when Barcia dove across the inside of a 180 degree bowl turn and made hard contact on Stewart. Stewart popped off his bike as if it had vanished beneath him. The Husqvarna rider was quickly back up and charging to regain positions.

The crowd saw the potential for an incredible battle. As Stewart made his way forward the entire stadium was screaming. Stewart was up to Barcia’s rear fender as the clock ticked past zero. On the final lap, a lapped rider briefly held up Stewart and the last lap clash never took place.

At the checkered flag, Anderson grabbed his fourth win in a row, earning his seventh victory in 2022. Sexton was close but not within striking distance of a win and capped the season with a second place finish. Barcia grabbed the last podium spot of the year to the sounds of a crowd that did not approve of the pass that got him there. On the podium Barcia owned the move and reminded the crowd that a season podium position was on the line in the high-pressure sport that awards handsome bonus money to top finishes. As it was, Stewart’s fourth place finish was enough to earn him that third season-overall spot, and bonus, for the year.

The 2022 450SX Class season concluded with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac, who was out healing an injury at the final race, taking his second premier class title. Jason Anderson finished second on the season with seven wins, eclipsing his 4-win 2018 Championship year. And in the tightly-contested battle Stewart grabbed third overall in the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Nate Thrasher saved the best for last with a win at the final round. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

The 250SX Class racing in Utah was equally intense. The class’ final race put both regional divisions on the track together in the second of two Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdowns in 2022. With the title on the line, Craig pulled the holeshot but Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence was quickly past and at the front. Lawrence needed a win and needed Craig to finish fifteenth or worse to take the title. The surprise came when Nate Thrasher began to apply pressure on Craig for second place early in the race. Thrasher took the spot and within about one lap was also past Lawrence and in the lead. The top three held steady until Craig crashed in the corner after the whoops. Craig was quickly back up and rode a conservative ride to eighth to secure the title. Thrasher took the evening with a strong win ahead of Lawrence and Utah racer Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Pierce Brown.

The Salt Lake City event also hosted two unique races. In the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship, Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas took the title in the series that exposes top amateur racers to stadium events. Also, the KTM Junior Supercross, presented by Wells Fargo hosted a championship round by pitting ten prior event winners throughout the season on identically-prepped electric race bikes. Nixon Meineke earned the win in that event aboard a KTM SX-E 5. The event also gave more strong promotion to the online auction that benefits the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital partnership. The auction marks the race series’ sixth year of partnership; bidding ends on Monday, May 9th. Items available in the auction can be seen directly at http://est.event.stjude.org/SUPERCROSS or at SupercrossLIVE.com/stjude.

The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season delivered intense race action, thrills, surprises, and ultimately the resurgence of a previous champion and the crowning of two new champions. The Supercross season runs every year from January to May and will line up the riders again at the start of 2023 to deliver more great racing to motorsports fans. All events were carried live in 2022 and replays can be seen on Peacock. For highlight videos, full race results, and early information on the 2023 season when it becomes available, check in at SupercrossLIVE.com now and as the 2023 season approaches.

450SX Class podium (riders left to right) Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, and Justin Barcia. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

450SX Class Results

1. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki

2. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda

3. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS

4. Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna

5. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM

6. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM

7. Justin Brayton, Charlotte, N.C., Honda

8. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., Suzuki

9. Justin Starling, Deland, Fla., GASGAS

10. Ryan Breece, Athol, Idaho, Yamaha

Following the race, Justin Barcia was docked 10 points in the season standings and fined for his pass on Malcolm Stewart. Moving him from 4th to 5th overall.

450SX Class Championship Final Standings

1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (359)

2. Jason Anderson, Rio Rancho, N.Mex., Kawasaki (350)

3. Malcolm Stewart, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (314)

4. Marvin Musquin, Corona, Calif., KTM (305)

5. Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (302)

6. Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda (292)

7. Cooper Webb, Newport, N.C., KTM (278)

8. Brandon Hartranft, Brick, N.J., Suzuki (178)

9. Justin Brayton, Charlotte, N.C., Honda (176)

10. Dean Wilson, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (152)

250SX Class podium (riders left to right) Hunter Lawrence, Nate Thrasher, and Pierce Brown. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown Results

1. Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha

2. Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda

3. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS

4. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna

5. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki

6. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki

7. Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS

8. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha

9. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., GASGAS

10. Jalek Swoll, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Final Standings

1. Christian Craig, Temecula, Calif., Yamaha (230)

2. Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (220)

3. Michael Mosiman, Minneaola, Fla., GASGAS (197)

4. Jo Shimoda, Menifee, Calif., Kawasaki (162)

5. Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (152)

6. Vince Friese, Menifee, Calif., Honda (150)

7. Chris Blose, Phoenix, Ariz., GASGAS (120)

8. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (117)

9. Robbie Wageman, Newhall, Calif., Yamaha (109)

10. Jalek Swoll, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (106)

Eastern Regional 250SX Class Championship Final Standings

1. Jett Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (192)

2. RJ Hampshire, Minneola, Fla., Husqvarna (158)

3. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (149)

4. Mitchell Oldenburg, Aledo, Tex., Honda (132)

5. Enzo Lopes, Indian Trail, N.C., Yamaha (117)

6. Jordon Smith, Ochlocknee, Ga., Honda (116)

7. Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (114)

8. Jace Owen, Mattoon, Ill., Yamaha (101)

9. Austin Forkner, Richards, Mo., Kawasaki (98)

10. Derek Drake, Lake Elsinore, Caif., Suzuki (88)

250SX Futures Class podium (riders left to right) Ryder DiFrancesco, Chance Hymas, and Gavin Towers. Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment, Inc.

250SX Futures Class Results

Chance Hymas, Pocatello, Idaho, Honda Ryder DiFrancesco, Bakersfield, Calif., Kawasaki Gavin Towers, Venetia, Pa., Yamaha Luke Kalaitzian, Sun Valley, Calif., Honda Rush Chapman, Concord, N.C., Yamaha Ayden Shive, Dade City, Fla., KTM Hunter Cross, Discovery Bay, Calif., Yamaha Dylan Cunha, Modesto, Calif., Kawasaki Greye Tate, Buford, Ga., Yamaha Rylan Smith, Sharpsburg, Ga., Kawasaki

