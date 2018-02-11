Jess Pettis Injury Update

By Billy Rainford

Here’s what we know about #160 Jess Pettis‘ injury from the San Diego Supercross.

Jess took a couple pretty hard falls last week in Oakland that left him with a sore shoulder. They came into San Diego less than 100% but confident he could get the job done.

During his heat race, Jess was fighting or a spot that would send him directly to the main event when his shoulder let go on him and he was forced to pull off.

He was taken to the Alpinestars Medical Unit on site and his night was finished.

After speaking with MX101’s Kevin Tyler, they will wait for an official prognosis when they’ve had a chance to see a doctor this week.

We’re all wishing you the best, Jess, and we hope to see you on the gate for round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross race in Abbotsford, BC later this month.

We will be sure to stay in touch with Jess and his team this week and let you know more information when we have it.