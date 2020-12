Josh Osby Signs with Phoenix Racing Honda for 2021

On Thursday, Phoenix Racing Honda announced it had signed “friend of Canada” Josh Osby to the team.

The Indiana-native-but-often-team-rider-in-Canada joins Kyle Peters, Mason Gonzales, and Enzo Lopes on the the team.

