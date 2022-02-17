SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the launch of our latest Special release goggles – the Heritage Edition Prospect and Fury.

New SCOTT Heritage Edition Goggles

SINCE 1970

SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the launch of our latest Special release goggles – the Heritage Edition Prospect and Fury.

The new Heritage Edition Prospect and Fury goggles from SCOTT take it all the way back to the very start of SCOTT’s dominance in the world of motocross and off-road racing. Two classic ‘70s inspired designs represent the true DNA of SCOTT’s racing heritage and gives a nod to the fifty plus years we have been making goggles for old school legends, modern day champions and everyone in between.

The SCOTT Prospect is our flagship Off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

The Heritage Edition Fury goggle features an eye-catching, vintage-inspired design and colorway that combines classic racing yellow with rich two-tone red, along with an original SCOTT logo to give it that ultimate ‘70s motorcycle vibe. A Yellow Chrome Works Lens completes the look and guarantees this goggle will boost your style points to the next level.

The SCOTT Fury Goggle is guaranteed to shake things up. Shaped by innovation, technology and design, the Fury follows in the steps of our flagship goggle, the Prospect. Featuring our proven SCOTT Lens Lock System, 3-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this low-profile, high-performance motocross goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision in any and all conditions.

The SCOTT Heritage Edition goggles will be available from the 16th of February 2022.