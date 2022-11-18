Kawasaki Announces 2022 Team Green Winners

Canadian Kawasaki Motors would like to congratulate all of the riders who took part throughout 2022 aboard Kawasaki KX and KLX motorcycles. Team Green participants competed in a nation-wide competition for the Team Green Grand Prize of a KX or KLX motorcycle, or a $5,000 parts and accessories credit.

Twelve-year-old Saskatchewan rider Leo Hickey is the 2022 Kawasaki Team Green Grand Prize winner and will receive his choice of Kawasaki KX or KLX!

Team Green riders were scored using their best 10 results from their season, with double points awarded for National events. The top three Team Green riders included Hickey, who races in the SCRC and SMA series aboard a Kawasaki KX65, KX85, and KX100.

Bailey Orbanski and long-time Team Green rider Joel Bergquist were second and third in the competition respectively. That trio scored the most points among eligible Team Green Grand Prize competitors.

As well as the Kawasaki Grand Prize, contingency credits were

awarded to riders across a wide range of categories making this the

most diverse spread of Team Green contingency award winners

ever. A total of 21 different categories and 41 different prize

amounts were on offer in 2022. A total of 18 categories had winning entries, with the following riders taking home prizes:

Team Green Grand Prize: Leo Hickey

These riders will receive contingency credits to use on Kawasaki units, parts, or accessories at their local dealer. Prize amounts can be found at TeamGreenCanada.ca.

Thank you to all Kawasaki Team Green racers for your hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport of motocross and off-road racing. We look forward to seeing you back at the races in 2023.

