Ken Roczen Wins Supercross Season Opener in Anaheim

Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton grabbed the holeshot in the 450SX Class Main Event but his teammate Roczen was past him almost instantly. The two Honda riders quickly gapped the field by more than six seconds, with sophomore 450SX racer Sexton keeping clear of potential contact but looking like he had the speed to make a pass for the lead. Behind them, struggling with a pre-season shoulder injury, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo held third place with Barcia behind but not yet applying pressure.



The first eight minutes of the 20-minute plus one lap race were outwardly uneventful, but then things started to happen rapidly and dramatically. The Honda teammates nearly made contact in mid-air; shortly after that Sexton got out of shape at the end of a rhythm lane and crashed entering a bowl turn. He recovered quickly but crashed harder a lap and a half later re-taking second place from Cianciarulo. The second crash dropped Sexton well outside of the top five.



Barcia took second from Cianciarulo, then a few laps later Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson, the 2018 series champion, passed Barcia to put a green bike back into second place. Barcia quickly retaliated and put Anderson on the ground. Then Cooper Webb put on one of the late-race charges that’s he’s become known for, putting his KTM into second place with just over three minutes left on the clock. Amid the position changes up front, Chase Sexton climbed back as high as fourth before giving up the spot up to Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin right at the checkered flag.