KTM CANADA RED BULL RACE TEAM PAIR JESS PETTIS AND RYDER MCNABB ON-TRACK FOR MXON

KTM CANADA RED BULL RACE TEAM PAIR JESS PETTIS AND RYDER MCNABB ON-TRACK FOR MXON

KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team racers Jess Pettis and Ryder McNabb have completed their initial shakedown session upon arrival in France and are both set to represent Team Canada at the prestigious 2023 FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) event, which is taking place at the famed Ernee circuit this weekend.

Following a convincing second-place finish in the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Tour within the 450 Pro Class, Pettis will pilot his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION with number 45 in the Open category at MXoN, lining up among a mixture of the world’s finest international competitors.

Jess Pettis, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team 450 Rider: “I’m extremely excited to be here in France, in what will be my second MXoN event representing Canada. We’ve got a great team entered and are prepared to put our best foot forward and represent our great country. A big thank you to our team and partners in supporting us to compete in the event!”

Alongside him, and after dominating this year’s Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Tour in the 250 Pro Class to capture his second-straight championship in the division, McNabb will line up aboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION using number 44, intent on posting two solid results in the quarter-liter MX2 ranks.

Ryder McNabb, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team 250 Rider: “I’m super-thrilled to be part of Team Canada for my second MXoN event! It’s such an honor to represent our country at such an important event and I can’t wait to give it my all here in France. We have an absolute dream team here and also such amazing support, partners, and people behind us, who have helped immensely in our journey here. Bring on the battle!”

Mat Deroy, KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team Manager: “We’re really excited to have two KTM Canada Red Bull Race Team riders within the Canadian MXoN team set to represent our country. Together, we believe that we have a shot at a strong result, especially after the season we had this year domestically, so we’re thrilled to go out there and represent the country and all of our sponsors on the world stage.”

Recognized as one of the most iconic motocross events in the sport on a global scale, the Motocross of Nations is comprised of teams of three racers, with each nation sending their best riders to challenge for the prized Chamberlian Trophy. A hard-packed, sloping circuit, Ernee will put all riders to the ultimate test, with starts and throttle control pivotal to achieving success in France.

This year’s MXoN takes place between October 6-8, with the Press Conference, Ballot, and Teams Presentation scheduled for Friday to open proceedings, followed by Practice and Qualifying Heats on Saturday, and the three MXoN Races on Sunday.

Photos provided by James Lissimore

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à marketingcanada@ktm.com