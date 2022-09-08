KTM GROWS THE E-MINI RANGE WITH THE KTM SX-E 3

KTM Canada, Inc. is pleased to introduce the latest innovation in the E-Mini range with the addition of the 2023 KTM SX-E 3. Positioning itself at the grassroots level, the 2023 KTM SX-E 3 charges into the electric lineup as the ideal starter package for aspiring young riders. With a tailored power output, smaller wheels, and lower seat height, it is the perfect choice for riders still finding their feet – and throttle.

KTM’s electrified motorcycle family now includes the new KTM SX-E 3, a beginner-friendly e-mini that joins the KTM FREERIDE E-XC and KTM SX-E 5. Following its success building the Micro-E class at Loretta Lynn’s Amateur National Motocross Championship, the KTM SX-E 5 has become a favourite with young mini racers and their parents. This innovative machine has paved the way for the new KTM SX-E 3, taking its position as a true entry-level motorcycle and a steppingstone into the world of motocross.

Like the KTM SX-E 5, the KTM SX-E 3 delivers the same high-quality and advanced technology as its more powerful counterpart. Featuring the same chromium molybdenum frame, durable suspension, and advanced lightweight construction, the KTM SX-E 3 retains all the “big bike” attributes, but in more user-friendly packaging.

The KTM SX-E 5 and KTM SX-E 3 share the same permanent magnet electric motor, but the KTM SX-E 3 has a lower output of 3.8 kW (KTM SX-E 5 = 5 kW). Housed in a die-cast aluminum battery casing, 60 Li-Ion cells provide a capacity of 648 Wh in a low 48 V configuration (KTM SX-E 5 = 84 Li-Ion cells with 907 Wh), resulting in approximately 2 hours of ride time between charges.

Upfront, 35 mm non-adjustable WP XACT USD forks take care of the bumps, providing 144 mm of wheel travel. On the rear, a WP monoshock is mounted directly to the swingarm, offering 133 mm of travel, and is perfectly matched to the front forks.

In keeping with its smaller dimensions, the KTM SX-E 3 is fitted with 10″ black-anodized lightweight aluminum wheels front and rear, wrapped in MAXXIS MX-ST tires. This complements the stock seat height of 600 mm / 23.6 in.

The KTM SX-E 3 also features an adjustable seat height, which can be reduced to 555 mm / 21.8 in by lowering the bodywork/seat, mounting the rear shock in an alternative position, and lowering the front fork in the triple clamps.

Additionally, the KTM SX-E 3 is fitted with a roll-over sensor, which will cut power after a tip-over. This is supported by a wrist-worn lanyard key, which also stops the motor. In terms of accessibility, the low noise and zero emissions make the KTM SX-E 3 more approachable to younger riders by being less intimidating and more accepted in areas where riding is often restricted.

Keeping the KTM SX-E 3 charged is easy thanks to an external charger supplying up to 900 W. This can be connected to any 110- or 230-Volt socket and plugs directly into the battery pack for easy charging, with a full charge from empty taking approximately 70 minutes.

The KTM SX-E 3 sets the benchmark for electric-powered mini-motorcycles, showcasing KTM’s commitment to creating opportunities for broader electric mobility by changing mindsets, starting in the mini-cross arena.

Look for the 2023 KTM SX-E 3 at authorized KTM dealers from October onward.