KTM INTRODUCES AN ALL-NEW HARDENDURO NAMEPLATE TO ITS 2024 ENDURO LINE-UP
CHAMBLY, QC – With decades of success at the world’s toughest hard enduro races, along with the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, KTM introduces a dedicated HARDENDURO model to its unrivaled 2024 KTM XC-W range.
In celebration of the most challenging hard enduro races on earth, KTM has released the 2024 KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO, positioning itself at the top-end of the KTM Enduro model range.
Using the all-new 2024 KTM 300 XC-W as a baseline, the KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO is engineered with feedback from top racers challenging the most extreme terrain on the planet to provide the ultimate READY TO RACE Enduro machine available, directly off dealership floors.
Forged across the brutal landscapes of extreme enduro races including Red Bull Romaniacs, Erzbergrodeo, Tennessee Knockout, and Outliers, the 2024 KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO is specially built to tackle tough terrain and features a slew of special protection parts, including closed handguards, clutch slave cylinder protection, composite skid plate, and brake disc guards to withstand the most extreme racing scenarios imaginable.
Along with an all-new frame, closed-cartridge suspension, refined bodywork, and industry-leading TBI technology, the 2024 KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO features the following additional parts:
- New, model-specific graphics
- Orange frame
- HARDENDURO bar pad
- Soft, gray ODI lock-on grips
- Ribbed diamante factory seat
- Map-selection switch
- Factory frame protector set
- Factory wheelset, featuring black D.I.D rims, black spokes, orange-anodized hubs, and orange-anodized nipples
- Wrap-around handguards
- Radiator fan
- Orange-anodized CNC-machined triple clamps
- Composite skid plate
- Floating front brake disc with composite front brake disc guard
- Solid rear brake disc, with safety wire and orange rear brake disc guard
- Orange Supersprox stealth rear sprocket
- Orange-anodized oil plug
- Orange-anodized clutch slave cylinder protection
- Front and rear pull straps
The all-new 2024 KTM 300 XC-W HARDENDURO will be available at authorized KTM dealers from July onward. For more information, visit KTM.com.
Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à marketingcanada@ktm.com
